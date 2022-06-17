Benefield: Elder statesman also an ace recruiter among lifeguards

Don Liepold did it on something of a whim.

A regular, and strong, swimmer, he thought he’d see if he still had what it takes to be a lifeguard — a job he hadn’t held for 50 years, not since he was a teenager working at Camp Chicagami in Ohio.

But first he had to pass the test.

“I came to class ready to take a class,” he said, chuckling. “You know, you come looking good, you got your glasses on, your hearing aids on, looking good.”

But then the instructor told the class to jump in the pool. Liepold wasn’t wearing his suit.

By the time he changed and met up the with rest of the crew already in the water doing drills, he was out of sorts.

He didn’t pass.

“I was pretty dejected,” he said. “(Instructor) Matt Reid put his arm around me, says ‘You know, Don, you didn’t swim that bad. Why don’t you come back in March and I won’t charge you?’”

Liepold laughs when he tells the story. It’s a laugh of confidence. Clearly he knew he could pass the test, he just didn’t prepare himself the first time through.

Did he pass in March?

“Oh yeah,” he said.

“I wasn’t looking for work, I was looking to see if I could do it,” he said.

But after 50 years he got bitten by the bug again. He was back to lifeguarding.

Liepold, now 74, is the elder statesman among the City of Santa Rosa’s lifeguard crew. He’s head lifeguard at Finley and Ridgway pools.

“His personality, he’s very personable, everybody loves him,” Ridgway supervisor Brandon Hammond said.

And his swimming and lifeguarding skills?

“He’s a stud,” he said.

More, like Liepold, needed

Liepold is also an ambassador and ace recruiter. He’s always on the lookout for others who might want to join the ranks.

“I plant a seed with mature people, ‘Oh maybe I can do it, too,’” he said.

That piece of Liepold’s role comes just in time to combat a nationwide lifeguard shortage that hasn’t left Sonoma County unaffected.

According to the New York Times, Austin, Texas, has only half of their lifeguard positions filled. Some beaches replete with riptides and waves on Lake Michigan, which is so big it touches four states, are now unstaffed.

In New York City, city-run free swim lessons were canceled this summer with officials citing the lack of lifeguards.

Officials here could see it coming months ago and pulled out all the stops to hire lifeguards.

“It’s been a real struggle,” said Don Hicks, recreation supervisor with the City of Santa Rosa.

The pandemic torpedoed the city’s work experience program for younger teens that for years bulked up the city’s hiring pool. And the training programs for potential hires weren’t held either.

Add to that high school swim seasons cut short or canceled outright, the shuttering of lap swims and now an employee’s job market where candidates have a wider array of job options, and officials running public swim programs were sweating.

“I was real worried in December,” Hicks said. “I think with all of our aggressive approach, we are fully staffed right now. But we hired some people really late.”

And the season hasn’t been without its bumps.

“During the spring we actually had to close a couple of times because we didn’t have enough staff,” he said.

Hicks said the department has not only adjusted how it recruits, they have made tweaks to how they staff pools and programs.

“Obviously we learned different things and tried different things during COVID,” he said. “I don’t think our customers will see anything different.”

The pinch isn’t limited to city-run pools.

“We are really getting hit hard at regional parks as well,” said Lesley Pfeiffer, lifeguard and recreation coordinator for Sonoma County Regional Parks.

The wildly popular swimming lagoon at Spring Lake with its inflatable play area is operating in half its normal space.

“If we had more guards we’d be able to open it in full,” Pfeiffer said.

The two-week summer training academy that ends Friday has four people in it. A class in a typical year has 10 trainees.

Like city officials, Pfieffer hit job fairs hard in December. There were social media campaigns. Outreach got creative.

But county staffing is well below optimal levels.

“35-40 (lifeguards) is ideal and right now we are barely hitting 15 guards,” Pfeiffer said.

That means more overtime for the guards who are on duty, and in cases like Spring Lake lagoon, a shrinking of the waters guards have to watch over.

“I think there is a combination of things going on,” Pfeiffer said.

For one, there is legitimate training required to be a lifeguard. Prospective guards cannot walk in the door on Monday, resume in hand, and start Tuesday.

Officials also think interest and swim skills have fallen off for some over two years with limited access to pools.

And there is the pay.

Starting pay for city jobs is $16.85. At the county, it’s $17.87. It’s above minimum wage, but is it commensurate with the responsibility? And does it compete with what coffee shops and restaurants are willing to pay?

The lack of folks lining up to do the work might well answer those questions.

Add to these issues, one more wrinkle supervisors are seeing: Family schedules that are now loaded with long-delayed vacations, and teens are much less likely to commit to standard work schedules.

‘It’s the best job I’ve ever had’

That’s where a guy like Liepold is a secret weapon.

First of all, he’s friendly. And second, he’s a born salesperson.

Liepold is known to wander the pool deck looking for potential work colleagues.

He’ll spy a strong swimmer, a regular to the lanes, and give them the pitch: Employees get free lap swim, extended hours and private showers.

Plus, Liepold said, the job itself is flat out fun.

“It’s the people. And the swimming,” he said.

Pfieffer said she understands the things at play that have kept the ranks of lifeguards so low this summer. A pandemic has a way of messing up operations.

But even so, lack of interest in a gig that Pfeiffer — and Hicks and Liepold, too — say is a life-changing and fun job is somewhat head-scratching.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s taught me how to communicate, how to adapt in emergency situations. I have made a lot of connections.”

Liepold said the same thing.

He was happily retired and living the good life in Occidental when the idea of lifeguarding pulled him back in.

“I just get the biggest kick out of this,” he said.

