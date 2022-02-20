Benefield: Elvida’s last dance

Elvida Gomes is in the middle of the makeshift dance floor, her back to the band. She points to something in the distance for one beat, then folds her right arm back in and keeps grooving.

Sometimes, she closes her eyes and let’s her feet — dolled up in a brand new pair of maroon high heels — lead the way.

Grooving is what Elvida does.

And grooving is how Elvida decided to celebrate her upcoming birthday. She will turn 90 on Feb. 27.

That date will mark 12 weeks since she decided to stop her cancer treatments, when the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy meant to quash the cancer in her lymph nodes and throat were making her miserable.

Enough, she said.

Whereas the treatments riddled her with sores and pain, stopping them seemed infuse her with vigor.

She got her appetite back. She earned a meal time nickname: “Nana the piranha.”

Whereas Elvida had worried she might not see another Christmas, she now started thinking about her birthday and how to celebrate it.

The answer was simple: A dance party.

‘I just wanted to dance a bit’

“I didn’t know if I was going to make it to 90 or not. I didn’t know if I was going to make it to Christmas. It was the end, you know?” she said.

And when it was clear she would live to celebrate another birthday, she wanted to bring together the two things that make her most happy: Her family and getting her groove on.

“I just wanted to dance a bit,” she said.

So, they threw a dance party.

Her family is so large — she has seven children and enough grandkids, great-grand kids and even great-great-grandkids — that her daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law, Ruben, had to rent table settings to fit 90 in their Santa Rosa backyard Saturday.

Starting at 1 p.m., relatives and loved ones bearing gifts, flowers, hugs and smiles poured into Kathy and Ruben Lopez’s yard.

A catered buffet was set up, and guests had to lean in to be heard over the live band known as “Twice as Good.”

They are Elvida’s favorite.

Paul Steward of Santa Rosa and his dad, Rich, are the band. They call Elvida “Auntie” by way of a distance familial connection.

And Elvida has been dancing to them for years.

When they play gigs, Elvida comes. And not just for moral support.

She was, up until the COVID pandemic, a back-up dancer. They gave her a spot on stage to do her thing while they played the blues.

If the stage was too small, she’d be up front, grooving and keeping everybody else dancing too.

“I zone out,” she said. “My whole persona changes. I’m not there. I’m in a different world with music. I just feel it.”

“It’s freestyle,” she said. “I shake my head, wear different wigs.

“The only reason I stopped was because of COVID,” she said.

So on Saturday, for what she expects will be her last birthday party, she wanted to do just that: Take herself to a different world.

Giving herself extra time

The party got a boost from the nonprofit Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation. They were referred to the group by their social worker at Memorial Hospice — Santa Rosa.

The group focuses on making end-of-life dreams come true for those 18 and older who have been diagnosed with terminal illness.

Since 1994, they have fulfilled 33,000 “dreams,” CEO Kisa Heyer said.

Some dream of trips. Others dream of a home art studio and supplies.

Heyer recalled that one man, who used ice chips to relieve mouth pain, simply asked for an automated chipper so his wife wouldn’t have to do that chore anymore.

Elvida wanted a nice meal, all of her family near and her favorite band.

Oh, and also a dance floor.

Thinking about the party as it was planned lifted her spirits, she said.

“I think maybe I gave myself this extra time,” she said.

On Saturday afternoon, I heard her tell someone that she can’t smile because of the surgeries she endured.

I beg to differ.

She loves the blues

Family is clearly vital to Elvida.

On Saturday, she diligently maps out how each of her guests are related, who their parents are, where their children live … until I raise the white flag. I can’t keep up.

Elvida’s mom, Elenor Stevenson Gonzales, for whom she was named, was acknowledged as one of the last remaining native speakers of the Northern Pomo language.

She worked for years with a Boston University linguistics expert documenting the dialect.

Gonzalez died in 2005. Her age was recorded as 99, but Elvida said she didn’t have an official birth certificate and her mom was likely closer to 103.

Elvida was an only child. Her family moved south from Mendocino County to Santa Rosa in 1952.