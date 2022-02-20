Subscribe

Benefield: Elvida’s last dance

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2022, 6:21PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Elvida Gomes is in the middle of the makeshift dance floor, her back to the band. She points to something in the distance for one beat, then folds her right arm back in and keeps grooving.

Sometimes, she closes her eyes and let’s her feet — dolled up in a brand new pair of maroon high heels — lead the way.

Grooving is what Elvida does.

And grooving is how Elvida decided to celebrate her upcoming birthday. She will turn 90 on Feb. 27.

That date will mark 12 weeks since she decided to stop her cancer treatments, when the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy meant to quash the cancer in her lymph nodes and throat were making her miserable.

Enough, she said.

Whereas the treatments riddled her with sores and pain, stopping them seemed infuse her with vigor.

She got her appetite back. She earned a meal time nickname: “Nana the piranha.”

Whereas Elvida had worried she might not see another Christmas, she now started thinking about her birthday and how to celebrate it.

The answer was simple: A dance party.

‘I just wanted to dance a bit’

“I didn’t know if I was going to make it to 90 or not. I didn’t know if I was going to make it to Christmas. It was the end, you know?” she said.

And when it was clear she would live to celebrate another birthday, she wanted to bring together the two things that make her most happy: Her family and getting her groove on.

“I just wanted to dance a bit,” she said.

So, they threw a dance party.

Her family is so large — she has seven children and enough grandkids, great-grand kids and even great-great-grandkids — that her daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law, Ruben, had to rent table settings to fit 90 in their Santa Rosa backyard Saturday.

Starting at 1 p.m., relatives and loved ones bearing gifts, flowers, hugs and smiles poured into Kathy and Ruben Lopez’s yard.

A catered buffet was set up, and guests had to lean in to be heard over the live band known as “Twice as Good.”

They are Elvida’s favorite.

Paul Steward of Santa Rosa and his dad, Rich, are the band. They call Elvida “Auntie” by way of a distance familial connection.

And Elvida has been dancing to them for years.

When they play gigs, Elvida comes. And not just for moral support.

She was, up until the COVID pandemic, a back-up dancer. They gave her a spot on stage to do her thing while they played the blues.

If the stage was too small, she’d be up front, grooving and keeping everybody else dancing too.

“I zone out,” she said. “My whole persona changes. I’m not there. I’m in a different world with music. I just feel it.”

“It’s freestyle,” she said. “I shake my head, wear different wigs.

“The only reason I stopped was because of COVID,” she said.

So on Saturday, for what she expects will be her last birthday party, she wanted to do just that: Take herself to a different world.

Giving herself extra time

The party got a boost from the nonprofit Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation. They were referred to the group by their social worker at Memorial Hospice — Santa Rosa.

The group focuses on making end-of-life dreams come true for those 18 and older who have been diagnosed with terminal illness.

Since 1994, they have fulfilled 33,000 “dreams,” CEO Kisa Heyer said.

Some dream of trips. Others dream of a home art studio and supplies.

Heyer recalled that one man, who used ice chips to relieve mouth pain, simply asked for an automated chipper so his wife wouldn’t have to do that chore anymore.

Elvida wanted a nice meal, all of her family near and her favorite band.

Oh, and also a dance floor.

Thinking about the party as it was planned lifted her spirits, she said.

“I think maybe I gave myself this extra time,” she said.

On Saturday afternoon, I heard her tell someone that she can’t smile because of the surgeries she endured.

I beg to differ.

She loves the blues

Family is clearly vital to Elvida.

On Saturday, she diligently maps out how each of her guests are related, who their parents are, where their children live … until I raise the white flag. I can’t keep up.

Elvida’s mom, Elenor Stevenson Gonzales, for whom she was named, was acknowledged as one of the last remaining native speakers of the Northern Pomo language.

She worked for years with a Boston University linguistics expert documenting the dialect.

Gonzalez died in 2005. Her age was recorded as 99, but Elvida said she didn’t have an official birth certificate and her mom was likely closer to 103.

Elvida was an only child. Her family moved south from Mendocino County to Santa Rosa in 1952.

Working in the fields, she picked hops, prunes and grapes, and those days exposed her to all kinds of music, she said. Other workers would play tunes she’d never heard.

She loved the blues the minute she heard it.

She remembered one season, being pregnant and cutting grapes alongside her sister-in-law, who was also pregnant.

A fella named Elvis Presley was starting to get some attention. They both loved him.

When they heard the first notes of an Elvis song, mid-cut, they’d spring into action, she said.

“We’d drop the grapes, go running to the car and turn it full blast so we could hear,” she said.

Dancing until 2 a.m.

When her seven children were grown, Elvida again went to work outside the home.

She worked at a martial arts school in Santa Rosa for a time.

Then in 1981, she started working with the Women, Infants and Children program at the Sonoma County Indian Health Project.

She retired three years ago. She was 86.

“I loved my job,” she said. “I was counseling nutrition for babies and woman and infants; healthy eating, all those things.”

But even during three decades of work, Elvida still danced.

“I’d dance Sunday and Monday nights until 2 a.m. then get up everyday and go to work at Indian Health,” she said.

Retirement, then the onset of COVID, slowed her schedule considerably.

Then in June, she started to feel pain in her mouth.

‘I’m in tune with myself’

Initially, she thought she had bit her tongue. But the pain wouldn’t go away.

Then she thought it was a toothache.

She was prescribed antibiotics, then saw an ear, nose and throat specialist.

“But it wasn’t going away,” she said.

A biopsy was done. Negative.

A second one was ordered. It was positive.

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in September.

She had two surgeries in two weeks, she said.

Most of her tongue was removed.

The lymph node surgery left her with a scar along her neck that she joked made her look like she’d been “attacked by a serial killer.”

Then she started the chemotherapy and radiation. But it was too much. She called it “horrible.”

“I was supposed to do 15 treatments and I did nine or 10,” she said. “I got so ill.”

On Dec. 6, she hit the brakes. “No more,” she said.

“I might as well go out naturally,” she said. “I know my body. I’m in tune with myself.”

‘I’m at peace’

Kathy Lopez said her mom infused a love of music in all of her kids. Her brothers played in a band when they were teens.

“We’ve always had music in our life, thanks to her,” she said.

So, Saturday’s party made sense.

“To see her dancing? She’s just so excited,” Lopez said.

“Every day is just such a blessing for her,” she said.

“Her optimism and her outlook at life hasn’t changed, she’s still the forgiving, loving, understanding, not holding a grudge, not angry at God, or anybody else for her life. She’s just thankful.”

Sure, it was a birthday party, but it wasn’t entirely for Elvida.

She wanted a chance for her family to gather, for her kids and grandkids to hang out and for great-great grandkids to run around.

But she also wanted them to see her free and happy and grooving.

Her dream, she said, was to “dance at least one time while I had the sense to do it.”

And because dancing makes her so happy, Elvida said she wanted her family to see her out there, doing what she loves.

Very likely for the last time.

“So, they can see I’m happy and I’m at peace,” she said. “I want them to see that.

“I’m not afraid.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

