Benefield: Even in our left-leaning bubble, it’s hard not to feel anxiety these days

First Justice Clarence Thomas and now Sen. Ted Cruz.

Two men of power and privilege both saying the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold same-sex marriage was wrong.

Thomas’s opinion, released in concurrence with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, went big, and well beyond a woman’s right to access health care.

For some, Thomas’s stance was an outright threat: Not only was the court wrong in Roe, it was wrong in upholding same-sex marriage, the ability to access contraception and upholding individuals’ right to love who they choose.

“We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” he wrote.

As many in Sonoma County were dealing with the raw anxiety and rage over the fall of Roe and Thomas’s sweeping promise to take on other rights, Cruz doubled down.

Last week, the junior senator from Texas called the court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision that upheld same-sex marriage “clearly wrong” and labeled it an overreach.

Cruz stoked the fire among his base in Texas, but it’s caused all manner of angst in Sonoma County.

Kevin Krage hears it every day.

Clients coming into his office filled with anxiety. With anger. With grief.

“The week the ruling actually came out, absolutely it came up in every single session,” said Krage, a marriage and family therapist who specializes in queer couples and teens. “It was a lot of deep grief, a little bit of helplessness and of anxiety too, and a lot of ‘What if’ questions coming up.”

What if the Supreme Court reconsiders the legality of same-sex marriage? What if the court limits access to contraception? What if the court makes some sexual relations illegal?

Cruz’s take kept the drumbeat going.

And it’s hard not to feel it, even in Sonoma County, where progressive state politics would seem to insulate us from the wrath of the red states.

“They are going after us,” said Lorene Romero of Windsor.

Romero, grand marshal of the 2022 Windsor Pride Festival, has been married to her wife Gayle Walz since 2008.

The couple had been together 15 years before their wedding day. Their wedding wasn’t about toasters or towel sets, it was about dignity and respect — they wanted to be legally recognized.

That’s at risk today, Romero said.

“They are going to tick, tick, tick take away gay rights, the right to birth control,” she said. “It scares me.”

It’s not hypothetical.

It's all stirred up some “really tough emotions” for people, Krage said.

“They are wondering ‘Is my marriage going to be protected? Am I going to continue to be safe here?” he said.

It has felt exhausting, said Spencer Blank, producer of this year’s Pride festival in Windsor.

“I’m almost at resignation,” he said. “It’s a lot of two steps forward, five steps back, so it’s kind of numbing to figure out where we are trying to go.”

Blank said it takes its toll, “waiting for the next shoe to drop.”

And Cruz, trying to jump in and unravel people’s lives and loves with his commentary?

“Why is he worried about abortion and same-sex marriage when there are so many bigger issues?” Blank said.

To disbelieve Thomas’s intent, or the majority of the court, is a mistake. Just ask their colleagues.

“No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” the minority opinion reads.

And by “its work” they mean rights we hold dear.

“The right Roe … recognized does not stand alone,” the minority opinion reads. “To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships and procreation … In turn those rights led, more recently, to rights of same-sex intimacy and marriage.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made no bones about the court’s intentions: “This is what they intend to do.”

But supporters of same-sex marriage found an unlikely ray of light from the most unlikely of places last week: The U.S. Capitol.

The introduction of the Respect for Marriage Act, was initially viewed as a Democratic ploy, but is now gaining steam … among Republicans.

Forty-seven House Republicans voted in support of codifying federal protections for same-sex couples.

The Senate remains a bigger question and clearly a tougher hurdle, but already GOP Senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — have signaled support.

“I was really relieved to see what the House did,” Krage said. “That’s reassuring.”

Reassuring, but really not enough.

“The three Supreme Court justices that Trump appointed are going to destroy America,” Romero said. “They knew when they were having (confirmation) hearings, they knew when they put their hands on the Bible, they knew they were going to do this and it scares me.”

“It’s terrifying me as woman in the United States of America,” she said. “It scares me as a human being.”

And when Ted Cruz stirs the pot and takes aim a same-sex marriage and the rights of those who have chosen to be married? That’s real too.

“He’s incendiary,” Krage said. “He’s got a huge platform because it’s effective and it works. Scaring the sh** out of people gets people’s attention.”

“My life is being used as a political mechanism to keep someone in a place of power that means to harm me,” he said. “It’s deeply saddening.”

“But on a day-to-day level, I’m not twiddling my thumbs worrying about what Ted Cruz thinks about me,” he said.

Instead, he and others speak of turning their negative emotions into action.

Political donations, phone calls to Senators, engaging in all levels of the process. Whatever feels right.

And the same people who spoke of grief and anxiety, also spoke of thankfulness to be living in California, in Sonoma County.

Call it a bubble, call it the Left Coast, call it whatever. As rights are threatened in a growing number of place in this country, many are thankful to call it home.

“There is a lot of gratitude for being a Californian,” Krage said.

