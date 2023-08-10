The Hawaii Community Foundation is Charity Navigator 4-star rated non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has established a Maui County Strong Fund to support communities affected by the wildfires in Maui County.

In Kihei, Maui for the week with his family, Dave Smilie spent Tuesday looking for a way to enjoy the island despite ferocious winds.

“We tried to get up to the top of the volcano, but the road was closed,” he said. “It wasn’t because of the fire, it was because of the heavy winds.”

In fact, at that point in the day, Smilie knew nothing of any fire. He was just trying to manage the winds wrought by incoming Hurricane Dora.

“It was very, very windy (Tuesday). Everywhere we drove around the island it was just littered with pieces of fallen trees, palm fronds, you name it.”

The wind was so fierce that waves were getting pushed back into incoming surf, clapping against each other, he said.

“It was the weirdest thing I have ever seen,” he said.

So they drove to the historic port town of Lahaina, looking for indoor activities and a respite from the weather.

“They already had a good portion of the town blocked off,” he said. “The power was out, it was crazy windy and obviously there was nothing we could do here.”

So they started driving back to their place in Kihei.

“We saw fire on the side of the highway,” he said. “I’m from Santa Rosa. We are kind of well-versed in the whole wildfire thing. But I didn’t think it was that bad — really truly.”

Those flames would turn explosive overnight.

The island was bracing for Dora, but not for fire. The hurricane-force winds sent flames racing through historic Lahaina on the island of Maui, killing at least six and causing thousands to flee, including some who took cover in the ocean as flames burned on shore.

Lahaina is a modern day tourist hub, but a centuries-old historic treasure with a rich history.

Lahaina was named the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii by King Kamehameha and remained so for decades before that designation was moved to Honolulu. It remains home to ancestral burial grounds.

The speed with which the flames engulfed the old whaling and fishing port village turned tourist gem was breathtaking — and eerily reminiscent of the 2017 wildfires that devastated Sonoma County and beyond.

Back in 2017 it was diablo winds, with gusts up to 68 mph, that shot flames a football field in length every three seconds. But on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it was winds from Hurricane Dora that sent flames ripping through historic streets and areas on Maui.

Randy Seelye was in Lahaina a little more than a week ago, enjoying a meal at one of his favorite places: Fleetwood’s on Front Street.

“It’s one of the best restaurants on the island — beautiful, multistoried restaurant looking over the ocean,” he said. “And I’m sure it’s gone.”

Seelye, a Santa Rosa resident and a former editor at The Press Democrat, has owned, with his family, a condominium in Maui for a quarter of a century.

He was in town just over a week ago to sign the final paperwork to sell the condo in Maalaea.

“The buildings that are burning, in many cases, are more than 100 years old and they are wood so they have almost no protection,” Seelye said. “Part of the charm was that it had been there forever.”

Lahaina is both charming and an economic engine for the entire island, drawing tourists from the world over.

“I think it has to be devastating to the whole island,” Seelye said.

Like Sonoma County in 2017, there were reports of spotty cell service putting evacuation warnings in the hands of neighbors, in some cases with people running and riding bikes down streets shouting for people to leave, according to CNN.

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down," Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.

Cell towers can collapse if they are weakened by flames, and fire can burn equipment, antennas and lines, cutting off communication.

And enough smoke and particulate matter can interfere with signals.

Jennifer Gray Thompson, CEO of After The Fire USA, a nonprofit that helps communities navigate wildfires and their aftermath, said she has been in discussions with contacts in Puerto Rico to learn about challenges particular to island communities.

But Gray Thompson, who lives in the Sonoma Valley, is confident in the local, state and national community’s ability to rally around Maui and stand up physical and financial support systems, island or not.

“They can do it in cargo planes,” she said. “If we can get equipment to war zones, we can get it to Hawaii.”

And those wanting to help, the best advice Gray Thompson said, is to pause and listen.

Needs in disaster zones can be very different. Locals will quickly know what is needed and what is not, she said.

The Hawaii Community Foundation, a Charity Navigator 4-Star rated nonprofit, has established a Maui County Strong Fund to support communities affected by the wildfires in Maui County. All donations are tax deductible.

And the answer is likely financial flexibility, meaning cash donations.

“Remember that while we are watching this on television, they are going to have literally years of recovering from this,” she said. “After fires, the biggest concern is that people move on.”

Fires are a different kind of disaster because of the time it takes to rebuild.

"In a mega fire, it’s all gone. It takes up to six months to a year to clean it up, then we don’t now what happened under the surface, in our case it melted the infrastructure,“ she said.

And disaster victims are thrown into chaos overnight.

“They are going through a tremendous amount of trauma and fear,” she said. “And we know all about that here.”

And for many here, the scenes and reports from the Maui fire can be triggering — especially with stories of how it unfolded overnight, with ferocious winds and very little warning.

“There are some people who handle trauma like this better than others. If it triggered something, we need to be able to offer mental health (help),” said Judy Coffey, retired chief executive of Kaiser Permanente in Sonoma and Marin counties who is board president of After the Fire. “I would say you need to talk to a friend, family members, a clergy member, physician. Whatever you comfort zone is.”

Because Maui, and especially the old town of Lahaina, is a popular tourist destination, many people all over the world will likely feel a connection to it, and with it, a pull to help, Gray Thompson said.

That can be invaluable and should be tapped into.

“They are going to have to rebuild. People who love Maui and have an attachment to it, ask them how they can donate,” she said.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.