The first day of school is huge.

It brings with it relief for parents of kids of a certain age who must manage that insane network of child care and camps and disrupted schedules and summer chaos.

For parents of older kids the first day back on campus brings relief that their children will rise and hopefully show signs of life sometime before 1 p.m.

But on a grander scale, the first day of school is about hope. And promise.

It feels monumental like graduation feels monumental, but better in that while graduation is a celebration, it’s also an ending.

The first day of school is a beginning.

On the first day of school the slate is clean. We are all undefeated. The future is blindingly bright, the possibilities limitless.

But in reality we know we have limits. We have hit them around here in recent years.

We have dealt with multiple, devastating wildfires and their painful, lengthy aftermaths. We have dealt with floods, with air quality concerns and, most recently, with COVID-19.

The pandemic, and the implementation of distance learning, tore a hole in the community and our schools, in the connections made between students and their friends, and the connections made between teachers and their kids.

We are still trying to repair those holes. Teachers, parents and kids continue to see and feel the affects of the time we spent apart.

And what makes those fissures exceptionally painful, and perhaps slow to repair, is that we already ask so much of our teachers, of our school communities.

We ask them not just to teach our kids, but to feed them. We ask them to make sure not just that they are learning, but also that they are thriving. We ask them to instill discipline but also to look out for signs of anxiety and other mental health issues.

Because those, we know, are on the rise. Kids are in crisis.

In 2021, four out of 10 high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless — that is a nearly 14% increase from 2019 and a 50% spike since 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

In the same study, more than two in 10 teen respondents said they had considered suicide.

Last month President Joe Biden said there is a “serious youth mental health crisis happening right now in this country.”

That bears out locally.

In 2020, we called it compounding trauma after 71% of Sonoma County high schoolers who participated in a national survey said they had anxiety about the future.

At the same time, failing grades were being recorded at rates never before seen here.

Kids are walking into the first day of school not just with backpacks, but with baggage.

It’s a lot for teachers, support staff and administrators to handle.

Especially if they are understaffed.

My colleagues Alana Minkler and Adriana Gutierrez reported this week that there are 70 active listings for teachers and full-time substitutes across all 40 school districts in Sonoma County.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, there are 32 vacancies.

It’s not shocking that applications are not pouring in. We ask so much of teachers. Especially here.

But we ask anyway.

Aristotle said “Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach."

Teachers here understand what our kids have been through. They understand what life has been like in Sonoma County since 2017.

They get what it means to lose a home, or a school, or go weeks and months without setting foot on campus or seeing the faces of friends and mentors.

In many cases, our teachers have lived this trauma too.

And still our teachers, our coaches, our school staff show up and take on the kids and the traumas many of them carry.

They instruct in math, but also teach empathy. They guide in English but also model in kindness. They coach volleyball but also set examples in generosity.

So we send our kids to school today, and every day, with hope, with trust and with (hopefully) gratitude.

We also cross our fingers.

For their safety, for their growth, for their future.

On the first day of school, that future feels bright, feels wide-open, feels full of possibilities.

It’s an aspirational day.

We are all undefeated at 8:30 a.m.

But there will be bumps. Let us brace ourselves.

In the meantime, support your kids, support your teachers, show grace as much as possible.

And let’s remember the Japanese proverb that speaks to the importance of an impactful teacher, mentor or guiding force: "Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher."

Let today be that day.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.