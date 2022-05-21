Benefield: For one Santa Rosa woman, the war in Ukraine hit close to home. Now she rallies funds for refugees.

When Vladimir Putin’s Russia attacked Ukraine, Monika Michalak, like many of us, wondered what she could do.

But unlike many of us, Michalak — who was born in Szczebrzeszyn, Poland, but has lived in Sonoma County since 2006 — had resources, contacts and connections.

And she tapped them.

And then she tapped her friends locally.

She started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to benefit One Heart, a foster care support program in Lublin, Poland, that has been operating for two decades. Since the war started, however, it has broadened its scope to include care, resources and shelter for Ukrainian refugees.

“One Heart, it was created 20 years ago for Polish foster families and kids,” she said.

And it was started by the husband of Michalak’s university classmate. The people and the stories, she knows them, and the work they do.

Since the invasion began, One Heart has taken in approximately 70 Ukrainian refugees, mostly mothers and children. The youngest is 3 weeks old, Michalak said.

“A lot of the work they are doing is getting housing, signing leases, getting things donated, but they also take care of emotional and psychological needs,” she said.

Translation is a daily hurdle for some traumatized families.

Many Ukrainians can easily navigate conversation in Polish, but legal documents are another matter, Michalak said. One Heart has resources for that.

“If you are Polish, you are able to communicate with Ukrainians, but with documents and things, you need outside help,” she said.

An estimated 3 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in Poland since the war began, making housing increasingly hard to secure.

In Lublin, at least, it’s getting harder to find places for people to go.

“At the beginning of the war, we were going on and booking, like Airbnb and you could reserve it for like three weeks, for a family,” Michalak said. “Now, if you go on a website, or the equivalent of Craigslist for housing, it’s nothing.”

So again, the folks at One Heart, like Michalak, are seeking connections with friends, colleagues, former classmates — anyone willing to help with extra rooms, vacation homes and granny units.

“Right now, it’s through connections, because the open market? It’s impossible,” she said.

One family is currently in a hotel, but it’s not sustainable.

“Right now we have a situation, there are seven people staying in a hotel, desperately looking for an apartment, so kids can have a routine, even in cooking,” she said.

And just as Michalak is working with friends some 6,000 miles away in Lublin, she is also working with friends here, sharing the work of One Heart, offering a way for locals to help.

She has found that One Heart’s story, and its established history of foster care and now refugee support, gave people locally a way to see their donations at work.

That part was important, she said.

“I feel like a lot of people want to find a way to donate directly,” she said. “People want to really know who they are helping and who their money is going to.”

And nearly $40,000 later, Michalak is not slowing down.

All of Michalak’s early life was spent as a neighbor to Ukraine.

“My parents live 50 minutes from the border,” Michalak said.

Her mother worked as a nurse in an orphanage, so Michalak has seen the pain of separation.

Maybe that is when her connection with foster kids started.

“It’s always been very close to my heart, the orphanage,” she said.

She went to university in Lublin, where about a third of her classmates were Ukrainian.

This war is personal. And devastating. Refugees continue to flood into her hometown as people try to house and help them.

“It’s mostly mothers and kids because men over 18 are not allowed to leave the country, so it’s very stressful for everybody,” she said. “Being that close to the border and constantly going and picking up people, for the last two months, it’s starting to become overwhelming.”

“It’s awfully sad, looking at all the families not only dealing with the war but being separated from their dads and boys,” she said.

But Michalak has been heartened by the generosity of friends and strangers here. People who have never been to Ukraine, or Poland for that matter, but who are supporting these displaced families.

“They are opening their hearts. It actually makes me feel that we, from here, can do something,” she said. “People are amazing and helping.”

But for how long, Michalak wonders.

She doesn’t doubt the generosity she has seen here, but she worries about how long this war will drag on and what it will do to an entire nation of people and families.

For now, the hope is that the solutions for housing, for aid, for medical needs, are all temporary, that Ukrainians will get to go home.

“They are all hoping to go home and that this is a temporary solution,” she said. “But there are no guarantees that that is going to happen.”

