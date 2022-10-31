Subscribe

Benefield: Former Sonoma State University soccer player Courtney Shoda gets new heart, number retired

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2022
How Can You Help?

A GoFundMe account to support Courtney Shoda was set up just after her collapse in March 2021. It can be found under “Courtney Strong” or: bit.ly/3FkgQVR

Dorene Crist remembers exactly how that day in March 2021 unfolded.

Deep in the throes of the pandemic, she was working from the family’s home in Torrance in Southern California.

Crist’s daughter, Courtney Shoda, a 2018 Sonoma State University grad and key defender on the women’s soccer team, was living at home, working as an emergency room technician and looking into pursuing nursing.

Crist remembers giving Courtney a hug and teasing her about her flowing mane of brown, curly hair. She told her she should be Cousin It for Halloween.

She remembers Courtney returning from gym that evening and heading to her room while Crist started dinner.

And the next part she’ll never forget.

Her phone rang. It was a new friend of Courtney’s. Crist was making dinner, but decided to pick up anyway because she assumed they’d swap ideas on what to get Courtney for her birthday in a little over a week.

“She said, ‘Dorene, I need you to go upstairs calmly,’” Crist remembered the friend telling her. “’There is something wrong with Courtney.’”

‘I started screaming’

Courtney had collapsed in her room while on a FaceTime call with her friend. She wasn’t breathing. Her heart had stopped.

“I started screaming for my husband and called 911,” she said. “He started doing CPR.”

It was the second time in four years that Courtney’s heart had suddenly stopped.

In 2017, Courtney was a senior leader on the Sonoma State University women’s soccer team.

In three years on the team, Courtney played bigger than her 5-foot frame and drove the defensive back line with her seemingly boundless work ethic.

But at an early season practice at the start of her senior year, Courtney trapped a ball with her chest, rocketed a shot into the net and collapsed.

Doctors diagnosed her with commotio cordis, meaning the blunt impact caused her heart to stop. They told her her college soccer career was over.

She wore a heart monitor for a time, but slowly made her way back to working out, pushing herself.

Nothing seemed amiss.

She graduated from Sonoma State in 2018, moved home to Torrance.

Despite a full work schedule, it was not unusual for her to work out several hours a day.

Then on March 3, 2021, as her mom cooked dinner downstairs and Courtney was on FaceTime with her friend, her heart stopped again.

Even after their earlier scare, Crist said what unfolded with Courtney in the following days and weeks was unfathomable.

“I would not, in my wildest dreams, have thought that my 24-year-old daughter was about to have 16 cardiac arrests.”

The unimaginable

Emergency responders rushed Courtney from her bedroom to the hospital.

At the hospital, Courtney’s heart kept stopping. She coded while Crist and her husband Peter stood at her bedside.

It was soon after that Crist was confronted with the unimaginable.

“I’ll never forget it, this girl named Sylvia says ‘I’m from transplant,’” Crist said. “My husband and I freaked out, ‘What do you mean you are from transplant? What are you talking about? We don’t need a transplant.’”

But Courtney did.

Her 24-year-old heart, the heart of a college soccer player, was irreparably damaged.

She was put on a machine that pumped her blood outside her body to a heart-lung machine that removed carbon dioxide before pumping oxygenated blood back in.

The machine allows blood to bypass the heart and lungs, allowing them to rest and heal, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It’s essentially life support.

It was unclear what kind of damage Courtney’s brain had suffered in the time she was down in her bedroom, before her mom and stepdad got to her.

Her family, her friends and her doctors just had to wait.

On March 19, almost two weeks after she collapsed, Courtney woke up.

But she was still in extremely precarious health.

A procedure on her vocal chords caused bleeding that didn’t stop. Doctors decided to intubate and sedate her so that her neck would remain stable and she would remain a viable candidate for a heart transplant.

Sedated, Crist’s vivacious daughter went quiet again but this time to prep her body for a new heart.

And on April 24, 2021, Crist was told officials had found a heart that would work for her daughter.

It was the second time in a matter of days that they had received such a call. The first heart was later deemed an inadequate fit.

But this time was a go.

Down for too long

Courtney, a once powerful, super-fit defender squeezed into a 5-foot frame, handled the surgery well.

But her system was damaged during the time between when her friend saw her collapse on screen to when her mother and stepdad got to her.

“I was down for too long,” she said.

Her balance is off. She describes her left side as “deficient.”

She had to relearn how to drink, how to eat, how to walk.

You can hear it in her speech. Her ideas as crystal clear, but her breaths are audible between words.

Crist says that is a function of relearning the balance needed between breath and speech. They are addressing it in therapy.

Courtney shares videos on social media of physical therapy appointments where she works on jumping a few inches off the ground and landing solidly.

She’s smiling in every one.

She shares videos of herself falling. She’s smiling in those too.

She says recording the journey and posting them online helps her see how far she’s come.

“There are times when I was sad,” she said. “As a woman in her early 20s, I feel like now all I think about is ‘I’m going to get better.’ There is no doubt I’m going to get better.”

For a lifelong athlete revered by teammates and coaches for her motor and her grit, Courtney knows how to work, she knows what physical pain is and she knows what physical reward feels like.

This is her wheelhouse.

“I think I’m doing the best that I can to get back to my full capacity,” she said. “Everything is all forward.”

Crist describes her daughter as a walking miracle.

“The fact that she has her brain? She remembers everything, she can tell you anything,” Crist said. “The damage is all nerves, balance, speech.”

Disbelief and admiration

When Sonoma State women’s soccer coach Emiria Salzmann heard Courtney had collapsed again and this time needed a heart transplant, it brought a flood of emotions.

It was Salzmann and her former husband and assistant coach Mark Dunn who performed CPR on Courtney when she collapsed on the field in 2017.

She tells the story of working through the shock and grief of seeing a beloved player collapse among teammates. Of that same player being airlifted to a hospital because the situation was that dire.

It was traumatic for everyone who experienced it.

But she also tells the story of what happened next.

It’s been five years and Salzmann still sounds a tone of disbelief and admiration for her former player.

Two days after collapsing on the field, two days after being taken via helicopter to the hospital, Courtney was on the Sonoma State field supporting teammates.

At that point it wasn’t clear what had happened to her and her heart, but it was clear she would not play her senior season.

Still she showed up.

“It was two days later and she’s back at practice, wearing a heart monitor,” Salzmann said. “We were like ‘Oh my god, what are we going to do?’”

Salzmann was worried Courtney would get hurt being anywhere near the field, but she couldn’t stop number 22 from being there for her teammates.

“She’s shagging balls,” Salzmann said. “It was the most selfless thing. It was surreal.”

And it went on.

“She comes to every single training, every single game doing her thing, fully enthusiastic, fully all in on being there, cheering, so happy when we would win,” Salzmann said. “She was just incredible. It was like ‘Can someone be this great? Is it actually possible?’ That’s just Courtney.”

So to hear, years later, that Courtney was facing an even greater medical challenge was unnerving.

But it was also motivating.

As Courtney moved along in her post-transplant recovery, relearning how to eat, drink and walk, Salzmann and other coaches hatched an idea.

Every year since Courtney left the program, as jerseys were given out to new and returning players, Salzmann thought hard about who gets to wear #22.

Courtney wore it because it was her dad’s number when he played football.

Her dad died when she was a sophomore in high school.

She wore because he wore it. It meant something to her.

And now it meant something to the Seawolves coaching staff.

“The player who wears the 22 has to be a 22,” Salzmann said.

And at some point, it became clear that no player should wear number 22 after Courtney.

For the first time in program history, the Seawolves would retire a jersey.

An example to the rest of us

At an on-field ceremony and celebration on Oct. 9, the Seawolves wore home whites and something different: Yellow socks.

Courtney’s favorite color.

On that day a large placard in Seawolves blue was unveiled on the sideline of the field: “Sonoma State 22 Courtney Shoda 2014-2017.”

Current players, as well as her teammates and coaches, showed up to celebrate Courtney the player — the fierce, industrious defender.

But also to honor Courtney the person — the fierce, industrious, unendingly positive fighter.

“She is the kind of player that stands for everything that Sonoma State soccer stands for,” Salzmann said. “She is the epitome of everything this program has ever stood for — courage, skill, determination, selflessness and defying the odds.”

“It wasn’t about something bad that happened to her, it was how she handled it, how she dealt with it that was an example to the rest of us,” she said.

And five years later, Salzmann still can’t get over that Courtney, fresh from the understanding that her college soccer career was over, knowing her life won’t be the same, returned to the field two days later.

To shag balls for teammates.

“What she did and her acts toward the team? She is just an unforgettable person.”

‘I was very determined’

When Courtney and her family came north to be celebrated by Sonoma State, she had a few must-dos on her list.

One, she wanted to go to Oliver’s Market in Cotati.

“I freaking love Oliver’s,” she said.

Done.

Next, was a little bigger ask. Of herself.

She wanted to go to Crane Creek Regional Park like she used to with her Sonoma State roommates. And she wanted to climb the trail to the bench at the top, where five years ago as a student-athlete she went regularly.

“It’s not very far,” she said. “Obviously, before, I used to able to run up there very easily, but now I’m still learning how to do everything.”

The trail itself — loose rocks and gravel — made each footfall a challenge.

“I was very determined,” she said.

She knew what she wanted: The view from the top.

The same view she had seen so many times before.

Today it looks different because Courtney’s climb to the top is different.

“It just made me feel alive. I could breath,” she said. “Taking in the sunset. On the far left it was cloudy, but beautiful clouds. On the other side it was sunny, very bright. Even though you are sitting in one place, you see two different views.

“Even on dark days there is sunshine.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

