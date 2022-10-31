A GoFundMe account to support Courtney Shoda was set up just after her collapse in March 2021. It can be found under “Courtney Strong” or: bit.ly/3FkgQVR

Dorene Crist remembers exactly how that day in March 2021 unfolded.

Deep in the throes of the pandemic, she was working from the family’s home in Torrance in Southern California.

Crist’s daughter, Courtney Shoda, a 2018 Sonoma State University grad and key defender on the women’s soccer team, was living at home, working as an emergency room technician and looking into pursuing nursing.

Crist remembers giving Courtney a hug and teasing her about her flowing mane of brown, curly hair. She told her she should be Cousin It for Halloween.

She remembers Courtney returning from gym that evening and heading to her room while Crist started dinner.

And the next part she’ll never forget.

Her phone rang. It was a new friend of Courtney’s. Crist was making dinner, but decided to pick up anyway because she assumed they’d swap ideas on what to get Courtney for her birthday in a little over a week.

“She said, ‘Dorene, I need you to go upstairs calmly,’” Crist remembered the friend telling her. “’There is something wrong with Courtney.’”

‘I started screaming’

Courtney had collapsed in her room while on a FaceTime call with her friend. She wasn’t breathing. Her heart had stopped.

“I started screaming for my husband and called 911,” she said. “He started doing CPR.”

It was the second time in four years that Courtney’s heart had suddenly stopped.

In 2017, Courtney was a senior leader on the Sonoma State University women’s soccer team.

In three years on the team, Courtney played bigger than her 5-foot frame and drove the defensive back line with her seemingly boundless work ethic.

But at an early season practice at the start of her senior year, Courtney trapped a ball with her chest, rocketed a shot into the net and collapsed.

Doctors diagnosed her with commotio cordis, meaning the blunt impact caused her heart to stop. They told her her college soccer career was over.

She wore a heart monitor for a time, but slowly made her way back to working out, pushing herself.

Nothing seemed amiss.

She graduated from Sonoma State in 2018, moved home to Torrance.

Despite a full work schedule, it was not unusual for her to work out several hours a day.

Then on March 3, 2021, as her mom cooked dinner downstairs and Courtney was on FaceTime with her friend, her heart stopped again.

Even after their earlier scare, Crist said what unfolded with Courtney in the following days and weeks was unfathomable.

“I would not, in my wildest dreams, have thought that my 24-year-old daughter was about to have 16 cardiac arrests.”

The unimaginable

Emergency responders rushed Courtney from her bedroom to the hospital.

At the hospital, Courtney’s heart kept stopping. She coded while Crist and her husband Peter stood at her bedside.

It was soon after that Crist was confronted with the unimaginable.

“I’ll never forget it, this girl named Sylvia says ‘I’m from transplant,’” Crist said. “My husband and I freaked out, ‘What do you mean you are from transplant? What are you talking about? We don’t need a transplant.’”

But Courtney did.

Her 24-year-old heart, the heart of a college soccer player, was irreparably damaged.

She was put on a machine that pumped her blood outside her body to a heart-lung machine that removed carbon dioxide before pumping oxygenated blood back in.

The machine allows blood to bypass the heart and lungs, allowing them to rest and heal, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It’s essentially life support.

It was unclear what kind of damage Courtney’s brain had suffered in the time she was down in her bedroom, before her mom and stepdad got to her.

Her family, her friends and her doctors just had to wait.

On March 19, almost two weeks after she collapsed, Courtney woke up.

But she was still in extremely precarious health.

A procedure on her vocal chords caused bleeding that didn’t stop. Doctors decided to intubate and sedate her so that her neck would remain stable and she would remain a viable candidate for a heart transplant.

Sedated, Crist’s vivacious daughter went quiet again but this time to prep her body for a new heart.

And on April 24, 2021, Crist was told officials had found a heart that would work for her daughter.

It was the second time in a matter of days that they had received such a call. The first heart was later deemed an inadequate fit.

But this time was a go.

Down for too long

Courtney, a once powerful, super-fit defender squeezed into a 5-foot frame, handled the surgery well.

But her system was damaged during the time between when her friend saw her collapse on screen to when her mother and stepdad got to her.