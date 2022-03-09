Benefield: Fremont Park in need of some love faces dramatic changes

A survey is open through March 18. Find it at: bit.ly/3sVqoQk .

To see proposals for the redesign of Fremont Park in downtown Santa Rosa go to: bit.ly/3MBrOaj .

Plans to dramatically overhaul and upgrade Fremont Park in downtown Santa Rosa is raising concern from some that proposals being considered ignore the park’s historic past.

But city officials insist it’s early in the process and that they are still soliciting feedback.

The 1.7-acre park, which sits on a short city block between 4th and 5th streets just south of Santa Rosa Middle School, first opened in 1929.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7087954&lat=38.44333369999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Designed to replicate the layout of a formal English garden, it features two tall rows of yews, a nearly century-old fountain and pond, as well as redwood, oak, cypress, bay, magnolia and elm trees.

But the pond and fountain have long been dry, and as recently as 2020, the park became home to a large homeless encampment — one that was eventually cleared by police.

But the historic features, as well as Cancer Survivors statue and signage that was installed with much fanfare in 2000, are not included in any of the four proposals to “re-imagine the future of Fremont Park” being put forth by city officials.

“Suggesting, right from the very first, ‘Oh no, we should get rid of all these historic components,’ I was like ‘Wow,’” she said. “I personally like all the historic components there,” said Ellen Bailey, a past volunteer with the city’s Re-Leaf program and a player along with former mayor Jane Bender in bringing the Cancer Survivors elements to the city two decades ago.

“I thought they were just going to fix up the park, repair things, then to hear this?” she said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EBZdIu7A_eg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The renovation budget is $2.5 million, with funds coming from development impact fees, according to Jen Santos, the deputy parks director.

Among the proposed additions suggested in the four new plans are a dog park, playground, bocce courts and skate park features.

“What we really want is to bring people to the park and get them to stay and get them to love it,” Nicole Kelly of Berkeley-based Meyer Studio Land Architects said at a Feb. 16 public meeting.

“We want to strike a balance between honoring the site’s original design while also creating space that works for current and future youth and families,” she said.

Some of the historic elements, especially the fountain, present “untenable maintenance for the city.”

But to eliminate the parts of the park that are original will take away what makes Fremont unique among city parks, Bender said.

“It’s a beautiful, downtown kind of contemplative kind of park,” she said.

But Bender also has a hard-won understanding of city budgets and what it takes to maintain a downtown park, especially one with a nearly 100-year-old water feature.

“I know how tough the maintenance is,” she said. “I suspect it has a lot to do with maintenance. But it’s a historic park and it has that pond that has to be fixed and taken care of.”

Something needs to be done.

Today the fountain and pond are filled with stagnant rainwater and trash, emitting a pungent smell.

And safety concerns have been raised about the yews, which rise up in two columns down the center of the park. Original plans had the yews lining a reflecting pool — something that was never built.

According to city officials, the yews present sightline obstacles, making it impossible to see from one side of the park to the other.

“It was designed in a formal English garden style,” said Bill Montgomery, deputy director of parks for the city from 1990-2003.

There are ways to address safety without eliminating them entirely, he said.

“You could prune the yews and narrow them or take out every other one. There are ways to do it without taking them all out.”

Two of the proposals being considered include yews: Four trees in one layout, two in another. The other two designs eliminate them entirely.

Acknowledging some of the concerns about the elimination of the pond, fountain and statue, officials say the process, one of a number park redesigns underway throughout the city, has just begun and nothing is decided about the future of the 1.7-acre park.

At the second of three public meetings Feb. 16, city officials and hired consultants said no plan is yet selected, no decisions have been made and public input will continue to be sought.

“Don’t feel like the park is designed and set in stone,” Kelly said. “It’s really just to get your feedback.”

“We are presenting them … as a work in progress,” she said.

The initial meeting was Dec. 15.

City officials took polls of attendees at two previously held public meetings. An online survey is open until March 18.

“If keeping the pond … is a strong desire in this community, we can absolutely come back to the table with something that memorializes that in some way,” Kelly said.

The current timeline calls for presentation of a “preferred master plan” at the third meeting, which is scheduled for sometime next month.

But that can be pushed back if necessary, Santos said.

“We pivot to work with communities,” she said. “We’ll keep the conversation alive until we get to a space where we are all comfortable moving forward. We are targeting April but we may have to extend that to make sure we have heard from everyone.”

“Really, nothing is final until it goes to council,” she said. “This is a process. It usually takes about a year, and it just started.”

In the meantime, Brian Meuser, chairman of the city’s Cultural Heritage Board, has raised the idea with that board to make the park a city landmark, thereby preserving key elements.

Meuser said he’s hopeful a compromise can be reached.

When I asked if the century-old elements can coexist with a play structure or bocce court, he said “absolutely.”

“As a historian, I can say we really want that fountain maintained and that fountain restored, but there may be other factors in keeping fountains in parks these days,” he said.

So Meuser said he remains positive.

“I have lot confidence.”

