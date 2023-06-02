For all The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, go to pdne.ws/45EZPjM .

Dear Village,

We did it.

The Class of 2023 is graduating. They say it takes a village to raise them, to get them to this moment. I can confirm: It’s true.

Thousands of high schoolers across Sonoma County will move their tassels from right to left tonight — the largest wave in days of commencement celebrations in these parts.

My first born is one of them. And, Village, I can’t thank you enough for what you have done for him, for us.

I have a feeling that my family’s story is like many others, in that without our collection of friends and neighbors and family and teachers and coaches — our Village — we could not have gotten to this day in one piece.

So as we rightly heap our love and praise on our young graduates, I’d like to take a moment to heap love and praise on you, Village.

Thanks to the grandmother who showed up at our door to watch wee baby as we went off to work.

And to the aunt who sent dress shirts and cleats and khakis in love-filled boxes from Minnesota just as we needed them.

To the neighborhood babysitter who regularly lied with a kind smile and told us everything had gone swimmingly while we were out.

To the elementary school teacher who not only taught him to love reading but gave him the tools to do it.

To the soccer coach who drove him to games, hosted movie nights, took the players to Subway and did all the fun stuff that had nothing to do with soccer.

To the moms and dads who coached, and volunteered, and drove, and hosted, and fed our kid — we see you.

To the college counselor who took our son’s dreams and big talk and made them reality, his next step.

To the fellow moms who, at every crucial crazy-making juncture, assured me I wasn’t going bonkers, that this was normal.

To the still more moms who told me that teenage behaviors are not necessarily obnoxious, but funny. Not bossy but bold. Not careless, but carefree. You begged me to believe you. I’m still trying.

Speaking of trying …

Dear Village, you took pains to remind me that these last few difficult years have all had a grander (as yet unclear) purpose, that the traits I found so trying will become the gifts that not only set him apart, but set him free.

Dear Village, you have been there through every anxious moment, holding not only his hand but ours.

We made it to this day because of you.

You rallied for us from Day One. You supported us more than we could have hoped, and perhaps more than we deserved. From the gifting of gently used strollers, to not telling anyone I didn’t know what a bassinet was when I was pregnant, you have guided us on how to do this.

There are plenty of parenting books out there, and I’ve read my share, but I always trusted your advice the most, Village. You never let me down.

Perhaps your best advice through these years? That it’s perfectly acceptable, and probably necessary, to drink beer at kids’ birthday parties.

So today, on the very last day of this stage of our collective adventure, I exhale and say thanks, Village.

We made it. Our kids have done it.

We hope that ours, and every member of the Class of 2023, remembers and appreciates all the love you have given them and every quiet gift you have shared along the way. They may not have even seen some of those gifts, but we did.

And we hope that the Class of 2023 never forgets where they came from and whose hands held theirs along the way.

We love you and thank you for all you have done for us, Dear Village.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.