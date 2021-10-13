Gruden is indeed sorry, but the NFL is sorrier

Jon Gruden is sorry. He never meant to hurt anyone.

He didn’t mean anything by likening a Black man’s lips to car tires.

He didn’t mean anything by calling the league commissioner a “f---ot” and “p---y.”

And he didn’t mean anything by urging against the drafting of “q---rs.”

Jon Gruden, author of those words, thinker of those thoughts, never meant to hurt anyone. Perhaps it was just a little locker room talk. You know, light banter among bigots.

We aren’t repeating the words in full because we don’t need to see all of the letters to feel the full weight of Gruden’s meaning.

Gruden’s infamous emails, uncovered in an investigation into operations of the Washington Football Team, reveal a guy who ticks all the boxes.

Racist? Yes.

Homophobic? Yes.

Misogynistic? Yes.

Unconcerned about player safety? Yes.

Gruden initially, brazenly, pushed back against allegations of racism after the leak of the earliest emails last week. Foolish hubris. Clearly there was more where that came from.

And there was. So, on Monday, Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Imagine for a moment the Raiders’ locker room with a man like Gruden at the helm.

About 66% of the Raiders’ active roster is made up of Black players, a number that closely mirrors the league on the whole. Now, recall please that in one email, Gruden referred to NFL Players Association executive director, DeMaurice Smith as “Dumboriss Smith” and likened his lips to “michellin tires,” misspelling Michelin.

And remember that while the only openly gay player in the league is a Raider, that player’s coach was author of an email that argued the league shouldn’t be pressured to draft “q---rs” and called Commissioner Roger Goodell a disparaging gay slur and a “clueless anti football p---y.”

That Gruden sent these emails at a time he was not working in the league makes little difference. He didn’t check his hateful views at the door when the Raiders signed him to a 10-year, $100 million coaching contract in 2018.

Gruden’s musings were not unearthed in his diary or in his personal journal. These are not private thoughts. These are workplace emails, shared widely with others.

And still no red flags went up. Just business, or communication, as usual among NFL honchos.

That’s a problem.

This is a culture that was accepting of Gruden’s views. Views in which racism, homophobia and misogyny were widely spread.

This went on for years, meaning it was not only tolerated, but welcomed.

Did people really not know who this guy truly is or how he operates? Jon Gruden is a marquee name and one of the most recognizable personalities in the league. He was not operating under the radar.

The emails, by the way, were uncovered as part of an investigation not into Gruden but another franchise altogether: Owner Dan Snyder’s Washington Football Team.

The investigation was tasked with examining allegations of a culture of sexual harassment in that organization. So far, we’ve only seen Gruden’s communications., but according to The New York Times, investigators have been looking at more than 650,000 emails.

Methinks the NFL is going to have a much bigger situation on its hands when the public gets a gander at the findings of the wider investigation.

This is a league in which of the 32 teams, two are not owned by white men. This is a league that despite 70% of its players being Black, has just three Black head coaches. This is a league that in order to issue financial payouts for play-induced dementia, used a system that assumed Black players started with lower intelligence than white players.

So the Gruden situation, as gross as it is, isn’t the main problem. Waving him out the door in Las Vegas does not solve the NFL’s problem. And arguing that Gruden had to go because he can’t represent the NFL misses the point.

Because Gruden very much does represent the NFL.

This is a league that blackballed 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem and using his platform as a professional athlete to talk about racial justice. Gruden, in his emails, rallied for Eric Reid, another player pushing the conversation on civil rights, to be fired for doing so.

This is a league that time and again demands its players bow their heads, keep their mouths shut and get to work. For our entertainment.

Smith, the man whom Gruden mocked in the initial email leaked last week, made no bones about the commonplace nature Gruden’s smears.

“You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs.”

This is not a Jon Gruden problem. This is not a Raiders problem. This is an NFL problem.

And with 650,000 emails under the microscope, written by the power players who thought they were secure in their own gross cabal far from public view or scrutiny, it’s a fair guess that it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets any better.

Jon Gruden is sorry. The NFL is sorrier.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.