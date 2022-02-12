Benefield: Healdsburg mom learns life lessons with birth

Ana Reyes Fernandez hadn’t told a soul she was pregnant.

Not her mom. Not her dad, or her sister and brother, all of whom she lives with in Healdsburg.

Fernandez, 24, worked her job at Big John’s Market, the same job she’s had since 2017, stocking shelves, bagging groceries and occasionally running the cash register. All just like normal.

But she knew things were not exactly normal. She knew it in the early months when just the act of brushing her teeth in the morning made her feel nauseous.

But other than that, she felt good, she felt strong. But she was worried. So worried, in fact, that she couldn’t bring herself to tell her family she was expecting.

She could barely have that conversation with herself.

Looking back today, she sees it. She was scared, she said.

“In my mind, I thought ‘Is this true? Am I pregnant?’” she said, all the while knowing the answer. “Mentally and physically, I wasn’t ready to be a mother.”

But early on a December morning, when she woke up with a stomach ache that promptly moved to her back, she knew that, ready or not, she was going to be a mother. And soon.

A trip to the ER

Dr. Bruce Deas, the director of the Healdsburg Emergency department who was working the emergency room the night of Dec. 8, knew Fernandez was well into in labor the minute he felt her stomach.

What he didn’t know was that Fernandez had held onto a secret for nearly nine months. But the secret — her pregnancy, her impending motherhood — was now out.

“Once I put my hands on her belly, I was like ‘This is clearly what this is. It was fairly obvious,’” he said.

Hospital staff convened a quick family meeting.

“The moment I saw her walking into the labor room, I got emotional,” Fernandez said of her mom, Ofelia. “I never told her I was pregnant and I’m in labor right now? The doctors had to calm me down because I broke down.”

But her mom held steady, Fernandez said.

“Everything, all at once, hit her hard,” she said. “But she was by my side the entire time. She was calm so that kind of helped me.”

Because Fernandez’s family didn’t know she was pregnant, the fact that Healdsburg Hospital hasn’t offered maternity services since 2001 didn’t cross their minds.

But suddenly, with Ana Fernandez in active labor, it mattered.

By law, the hospital could not transfer Fernandez. Not that they wanted to. Instead they prepped for the first Healdsburg Hospital delivery in years.

“I delivered (a baby) about seven or eight years ago,” Deas said, guessing that there might have been another child born in the interim.

But it’s rare.

“Very few people have ‘Healdsburg’ on their birth certificate anymore,” he said.

But the crew on that night hadn’t forgotten how it’s done. They got to work, Deas said.

“You have to think about all the things you need to do and think about. We have a baby warmer to turn on and get running,” he said. “There is a whole sort of prepackaged thing, things to clamp and cut the chord with.”

Most labor and delivery departments have a specific device to constantly monitor the fetal heart rate. The staff on duty that night had to do it manually.

Serendipity struck when an ultrasound device was on hand and available. That meant they could immediately assess the size of the baby.

“We didn’t know how far along she was,” he said. “If we are going have a baby here, I hope it is a full-term baby.”

In about 20 minutes they determined that Fernandez was about 35 weeks along. That is a little shy of the optimum 40-week pregnancy, but Deas had reason to feel hopeful.

Another bit of serendipity? The ER was largely empty when Fernandez came in, allowing the crew to give her a lot of care and comfort.

“They were all very supportive, by my side, calming me down, speaking to me,” she said.

Fernandez acknowledged there was a lot to process that night — and quickly.

Deas saw it too. And he doled out credit to the nursing team and technician who provide comfort, and a bit of coaching, to Fernandez.

“All I did was catch a baby,” he said.

“I had a really good staff on that night. They were hugely comforting to her,” he said. “That was really important because she had gone from ‘Well I’m not going to talk about it, to I’m having a baby.’ They did a fantastic job of getting through the process.”

Maria Guadalupe, or “Lupita” for short, was born early on Dec. 9. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

‘Couldn’t find the right person’

Fernandez would do it differently if she had the chance. She would have opened up and asked for help.

The baby’s father is no longer in her life, but her family is close. She could have, should have, turned to them earlier, she said.

“It was definitely tough,” she said. “I feel like I needed somebody to talk to, I just couldn’t find the right person.”

I asked her what scared her about opening up about her situation.

“Judgment. Just all kinds of opinions,” she said.

“I did not make the right decision regarding my partner and the father of my baby. I just figured they were going to judge,” she said.

But her mom Ofelia and her dad Anastacio were just glad she and the baby were healthy.

Going through pregnancy and a birth in the middle of a pandemic is not easy. Everyone’s health was paramount.

On Thursday morning, toddlers ran around the three-bedroom Healdsburg home Fernandez shares with her parents and sister and brother.

Ofelia cares for children during the day. The house is loud, teeming with toddler energy. Lupita nurses and then, in her mom’s arms, gets fixated on the sun shining through the back door.

She is now two months old and weighs more than 10 pounds. The toddlers call her “Baby.”

Fernandez has settled into her new and life-changing role.

“It is definitely a relief, that everyone knows, and I don’t have to keep secrets anymore. I can breath a lot better now,” she said.

Today, she finds it hard to believe she ever questioned whether in motherhood she would have her family’s backing.

She feels it now. Like she felt it that night at Healdsburg Hospital. Calming, reassuring, experienced. It set her at ease and set her on her way.

“I am more calm. Definitely,” she said.

“I was always going to have my family’s support,” she said. “I definitely know now for sure. You just can’t really see that when you are scared.”

