Benefield: He’s rescued countless feathered friends. Now Santa Rosa’s Bird Man is losing his own nest

To find out more about Birds of a Feather, go to birdsofafeatherrescue.org .

You hear John Lloyd’s roommates before you see them.

In fact, you can hear them even before you catch sight of his house.

Over the sound of cars on West Avenue in south Santa Rosa, and over the sound of the powerwasher the 68-year-old Lloyd uses to clean a row of cages that line his driveway, you can hear Lloyd’s roommates calling out and carrying on.

Ever since moving to his home in 2010, Lloyd has run an exotic bird rescue organization called Birds of a Feather, which he oversees from his most extraordinary home office.

And those roommates, the ones cackling and calling out for all to hear? They consist of macaws, African greys, cockatoos and other exotic birds that for various reasons needed to be removed from their former homes.

A registered nonprofit organization, Birds of a Feather has, over the years, housed, cared for, and in many cases, re-homed, upward of 4,000 birds by Lloyd’s guess.

But it’s the latest re-homing effort that is the most crucial in Lloyd’s years of bird care. It’s his own.

After nearly 12 years living and working in a rented two bedroom, one bathroom house on West Avenue, Lloyd says the owner of the property wants, or needs, him out.

“I got to get out of here by the 15th of February,” he said. “I’m starting to get stressed.”

“All I need is two bedroom place, one bath is fine,” he said. “If I have to go into a one bedroom, I need an outbuilding for the birds.”

Today, the birds live in Lloyd’s living room. In addition to the 16 there, he has four more in foster homes so they better acclimate to different people.

He also cares for chicken and pigeons.

But it’s the exotic birds that are the dearest to his heart.

They live in cages that line all four walls of the room that faces the street. Some stay in cages in the center of the room.

There is just enough space for Lloyd, or, on this day, two of his volunteers, to move around, cooing at the birds, feeding them an occasional peanut, and in some cases, getting them to talk.

One bird, a prickly cockatoo names Zeus, says “Hi Leila” repeatedly. His former roommate’s name was apparently Leila and Zeus misses his buddy.

If Sonoma County’s daunting housing market feels exceedingly scary for your average renter, imagine what it feels like for Lloyd and his 16 feathered roommates.

He’s known he has to move since early December. He’s looked as far as Lake County, but he works electrical and construction jobs mostly in Santa Rosa and can’t fathom that commute.

His needs aren’t great in some ways, but in others, his rental application clearly looks unusual.

Lloyd says he’s a good tenant and a good neighbor, if a bit noisy during the daytime. And he cares deeply for his birds.

And they, as much as birds do, appear to care for him.

“I have never known someone like John with these birds,” said program volunteer Teresa Henderson.

Henderson and her daughter Ashlyn both work with Lloyd and the birds.

Henderson met Lloyd while buying dog food some time back and fell under the spell of the cockatoos, macaws and a rare African Grey Parrot.

“I instantly fell in love with them,” she said.

Equally impressive is Lloyd’s care for the creatures, she said.

“His heart is so big,” she said. “They could be the most untamable birds, but he sits, he watches it, talks to it.”

And the birds very much have personalities, Lloyd said.

He’s got one who is jealous of any other bird or person Lloyd talks to.

“She’s a green-winged macaw,” he said. “She’s 60 years old and thinks I’m her mate. If anyone gets near her, God help ’em.”

Lloyd has taken in birds whose owners didn’t understand the life span and care birds require. He’s taken in birds whose owners have died. He’s taken in birds who have been abused and neglected.

One cockatoo he’s caring for was so stressed in her former home, she plucked every feather from her chest, leaving her gray skin exposed and leaving her shivering in the January air.

But some of Lloyd’s most important work, he said, is taking in birds that are loved.

In the aftermath of the Kincade fire in 2019, Lloyd said his roster of birds swelled to 170 as scores and scores of bird owners lost homes or were otherwise displaced.

“Most of the people that bring birds to me hear about me through words of mouth or websites. I don’t advertise at all. To me it’s not right to advertise for that,” he said.

He kept and cared for the birds until their owners found stable housing.

That’s the step he is considering taking now, with his own flock.

He has a connection in Marysville, and says he can take the birds there. He will live in his 2018 Nissan Frontier truck if need be, he said.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he’s now applying for assistance from Veterans Affairs.

“I have never used my VA benefits so I figure …” he said.

He didn’t finish his thought.

In preparation for his move, to where ever it may be, Lloyd spent a recent sunny afternoon power washing cages on his driveway. His roommates squawked and hollered inside.

I ask Lloyd one more time, where he thinks he’ll be in two weeks, what his options are.

With Angel the white cockatoo sitting on his left shoulder, he pointed to his truck parked in the driveway.

