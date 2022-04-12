Benefield: Holocaust memorial fountain in Santa Rosa repaired after repeated vandalism

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this crime.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about who vandalized the fountain is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

To learn more about Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Sonoma State University, go to http://holocaust.sonoma.edu/

To learn more about The Story project, go to https://storyprojectsite.wordpress.com/

When the Holocaust memorial fountain in the Santa Rosa Memorial Park was desecrated for the second time in two years back in January, there were calls from some well-meaning folks to cordon it off or erect some kind of barrier.

Enough of the painful destruction, they said.

But Dennis Judd, the Sebastopol man who commissioned the fountain in 2016 in honor of his mother, activist Lillian Judd, and in memory of his father, Emil, said any barriers, even those that are well-intentioned, would run counter to the memorial’s message of forgiveness and unity.

The fountain, a ceremonial piece those of Jewish faith use for ritual washing and cleansing, now nearly destroyed twice, will remain open to the public.

“We don’t want to fence it off,” Judd said. “It needs to stand for everybody.”

No leads in the investigation

Vandals first wreaked havoc on the piece in June 2020, breaking mostly the uppermost portion of the fountain.

Under Judd’s direction, the community rallied. Funds were raised and the fountain was repaired.

That work was very purposefully done with blue-tinted sealant. Judd wanted to show the breaks, but he wanted to highlight the healing.

This time, he chose red sealant.

Today a line of red silicon that rises just above the surface of the bowl runs up two sides of the fountain.

It’s clear, when touching it, that the repairs were meant to be visible, to be felt.

The blue is most visible at the very top of the fountain, on the square that provides a base for the sphere at the top. The cracks are almost perfectly spaced.

“Now it has blue for the first time and red for the second time it was repaired,” Judd said.

The blue silicon and the red silicon don’t intersect because that’s not how the fountain broke. But they are connected in their mission, he said.

It also bears noting that the latest damage was more profound than the first.

The basin of the fountain was ripped in two. In January, in the wake of the desecration, Judd was unsure whether it could be repaired.

Turns out it could.

The use of red, now blue, adhesive sends a different kind of message than the vandals sent.

In his effort to fix the fountain again, Judd maintains he heard from people of all political stripes.

“People were upset with the hostility and anger that someone apparently had to go and damage this again,” he said. “It was people on the blue side and people on the red side saying ‘We don’t like what happened and we are supporting you and what you are trying to do.’”

The take-away, according to Judd, is not division, but unity.

“This is where we can see the community is united and we are not as separated as we are sometimes led to believe,” he said.

Still, Judd doesn’t want to go through this again.

There are now motion sensing lights around the area along with two cameras, paid for by a fundraising campaign that exceeded Judd’s goals.

Judd praised the folks at Santa Rosa Memorial Park for their help with the security upgrade.

There are no workable leads and no witnesses with significant information, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

‘Letting go of anger’

The fountain is a central piece in a broader memorial to those murdered in the Holocaust. Both of Judd’s parents survived the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. Lillian Judd lost her mother, father and two sisters there.

Later in her life, Lillian Judd became a prolific public speaker, focusing on the hate that led to the murder of her family, but also the forgiveness that she was able to embrace in her life.

Over decades, she spoke to countless numbers of students, business groups and educators.

She died in 2016 at age 92.

Judd has earmarked funds not used in the repair effort for two projects he holds dear: The Story Project and Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Sonoma State University.

“Now I plan to use additional funds that I raised to teach the community about genocide and the Holocaust and letting go of anger before it turns to hatred,” he said.

The Story Project offers free, age-appropriate Holocaust and genocide education programs for students in grades 5-12 — akin to the work Lillian Judd did for so many years.

‘An anti-hatred place’

The as yet unscheduled rededication will likely consist of two ceremonies — a formal ceremony coordinated by local rabbis and a second interfaith event, Judd said.

“I’m open to suggestions,” he said. “I want to help show that the community is united, united in wanting to take care of each other.”

He wants to put on full display that this is a place that has no need for fences and no room for hate.

“I want this to transition into an anti-hatred place to be,” he said.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.