Benefield: How should yearbooks remember this school year?

In my junior year at Santa Rosa High School, the distribution of our yearbook was significantly delayed when the publishing company found fault with a photo of two classmates wearing Groucho Marx-type glasses with a piece of the male anatomy where the nose should be.

The photo was “airbrushed” in a way that only exaggerated the offending appendage, making the photo all the more hilarious. But that’s another story.

The delay — it was mere days — in getting my hands on the yearbook was agony. Getting it, flipping through the pages that documented our year together and asking friends to sign, was a highlight of spring. Yearbooks offered a reflection of who we were, what we had done — and because this was well before social media, we got to peek into others’ lives, the bits of classmates’ experiences we didn’t witness, but were there on the pages for us to remember.

So that got me thinking: What in the world will the yearbooks of 2020-21 look like? In a year when kids largely weren’t on campus because of the pandemic, when there were no pep rallies, no theater productions, no homecoming dances — what will fill the pages? How will this year be remembered in print?

Maybe social media fills the void. Maybe students track their year, their experience in “posts” and don’t need yearbooks. But I don’t think so. I think they still have a place. So I talked with yearbook advisers around Sonoma County about how they managed this extraordinary year, what losses the pages of their books would reflect and how they turned themselves inside out trying to put together something for students to take home that would both remember this year honestly, but also offer a celebration of resilience.

“We got what we could. We made do,” Chelsea Beyries, Cardinal Newman High School’s yearbook teacher said. “Is it the best yearbook ever? Probably not. Does it represent the struggle that this year was? Yes.”

Instead of sending students out onto the quad to shoot candid photographs, advisers and yearbook students asked students to submit pictures: Of their Zoom space, of their lives in quarantine, of their masked faces. There were calls for pictures from modified family vacations, of new hobbies, of life in friend pods.

“The most important thing is we document this year. Will the pictures be the same quality we have always had? No,” David Beal, Windsor High’s yearbook adviser said. “As an adviser I had to let go of some things. It definitely will look like a different book, but the key is the kids still have it.”

Some schools, Windsor included, opted for a distribution date deep into summer so that the book will include coverage of things it wouldn’t normally get to: Graduation, spring sports and prom. As life has opened back up in recent weeks, yearbook students have scrambled to capture as much of life back on campus as they can.

For some, it’s been a little crazy-making. Windsor High’s yearbook photo editor, senior Ben Kvamme, ran a personal record in the 1,600-meters at a recent track meet, didn’t cool down but instead picked up his camera and documented the next event for the yearbook. He did the same thing at cross country meets. On a recent Thursday he was lying on a pool deck in Healdsburg shooting a swim meet instead of at track practice.

“It’s basically how we are adjusting to the changing circumstance and what we are doing to make it through the year,” he said of the book’s theme, an aptly chosen “Pivot.” “When we look at the yearbook this year we want to make it apparent that a lot of things are obviously different.”

Tackling questions of tone and theme haven’t been easy. For many this has been a year to forget, not remember. The struggles of Sonoma County students have been well documented. In the fall, nearly 4 in 10 high school students in Sonoma County had one or more failing grades in distance learning and more than 7 in 10 said they feel deep anxiety about the future. That’s not something that dances lightly across the pages of a yearbook.

Folks tasked with remembering a year many of us would like to forget have wrestled with questions deeper than “Should we photograph the seniors voted most likely to succeed together or 6 feet apart?”

“As a therapist, my inclination is of course, we should address the hard stuff and we should look at the hard stuff,” said Urjita Parekh, Santa Rosa High’s school-based therapist.

Generally yearbooks, with their pages designed to highlight class clowns and spirit rallies, can be a tough place to go deeper. But Parekh said that in a way, yearbooks can provide at least the seeds of a bond that might have been fragile or even broken in this unprecedented year.