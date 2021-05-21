Subscribe

Benefield: How should yearbooks remember this school year?

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2021, 6:39AM

In my junior year at Santa Rosa High School, the distribution of our yearbook was significantly delayed when the publishing company found fault with a photo of two classmates wearing Groucho Marx-type glasses with a piece of the male anatomy where the nose should be.

The photo was “airbrushed” in a way that only exaggerated the offending appendage, making the photo all the more hilarious. But that’s another story.

The delay — it was mere days — in getting my hands on the yearbook was agony. Getting it, flipping through the pages that documented our year together and asking friends to sign, was a highlight of spring. Yearbooks offered a reflection of who we were, what we had done — and because this was well before social media, we got to peek into others’ lives, the bits of classmates’ experiences we didn’t witness, but were there on the pages for us to remember.

So that got me thinking: What in the world will the yearbooks of 2020-21 look like? In a year when kids largely weren’t on campus because of the pandemic, when there were no pep rallies, no theater productions, no homecoming dances — what will fill the pages? How will this year be remembered in print?

Maybe social media fills the void. Maybe students track their year, their experience in “posts” and don’t need yearbooks. But I don’t think so. I think they still have a place. So I talked with yearbook advisers around Sonoma County about how they managed this extraordinary year, what losses the pages of their books would reflect and how they turned themselves inside out trying to put together something for students to take home that would both remember this year honestly, but also offer a celebration of resilience.

“We got what we could. We made do,” Chelsea Beyries, Cardinal Newman High School’s yearbook teacher said. “Is it the best yearbook ever? Probably not. Does it represent the struggle that this year was? Yes.”

Instead of sending students out onto the quad to shoot candid photographs, advisers and yearbook students asked students to submit pictures: Of their Zoom space, of their lives in quarantine, of their masked faces. There were calls for pictures from modified family vacations, of new hobbies, of life in friend pods.

“The most important thing is we document this year. Will the pictures be the same quality we have always had? No,” David Beal, Windsor High’s yearbook adviser said. “As an adviser I had to let go of some things. It definitely will look like a different book, but the key is the kids still have it.”

Some schools, Windsor included, opted for a distribution date deep into summer so that the book will include coverage of things it wouldn’t normally get to: Graduation, spring sports and prom. As life has opened back up in recent weeks, yearbook students have scrambled to capture as much of life back on campus as they can.

For some, it’s been a little crazy-making. Windsor High’s yearbook photo editor, senior Ben Kvamme, ran a personal record in the 1,600-meters at a recent track meet, didn’t cool down but instead picked up his camera and documented the next event for the yearbook. He did the same thing at cross country meets. On a recent Thursday he was lying on a pool deck in Healdsburg shooting a swim meet instead of at track practice.

“It’s basically how we are adjusting to the changing circumstance and what we are doing to make it through the year,” he said of the book’s theme, an aptly chosen “Pivot.” “When we look at the yearbook this year we want to make it apparent that a lot of things are obviously different.”

Tackling questions of tone and theme haven’t been easy. For many this has been a year to forget, not remember. The struggles of Sonoma County students have been well documented. In the fall, nearly 4 in 10 high school students in Sonoma County had one or more failing grades in distance learning and more than 7 in 10 said they feel deep anxiety about the future. That’s not something that dances lightly across the pages of a yearbook.

Folks tasked with remembering a year many of us would like to forget have wrestled with questions deeper than “Should we photograph the seniors voted most likely to succeed together or 6 feet apart?”

“As a therapist, my inclination is of course, we should address the hard stuff and we should look at the hard stuff,” said Urjita Parekh, Santa Rosa High’s school-based therapist.

Generally yearbooks, with their pages designed to highlight class clowns and spirit rallies, can be a tough place to go deeper. But Parekh said that in a way, yearbooks can provide at least the seeds of a bond that might have been fragile or even broken in this unprecedented year.

“We can acknowledge it and commemorate it and acknowledge that the students are living through some very, very intense times,” she said. “Now, more than ever, things like yearbooks are really important because they allow kids to have some sense of connection that has kind of been ripped away from them in the past year.”

That’s partly why students like Windsor’s Kvamme are not only busting their humps to both participate in every activity that comes back to campus, but to photograph and memorialize it for the pages of the yearbook, too.

“This year we are not going to ignore the tough stuff that has happened,” he said. “We talked in class about not covering certain things, but my teacher said ’You know part of the year book is covering everything’ … we are going to cover the stuff that we don’t necessarily want to because it’s like documenting history in a way.”

‘It is a very individual experience’

At each turn of production, yearbook crews were faced with decisions — make light of the hard times or dig a little deeper? It seems like a simple question, but it weighed on people.

Beyries recalled students debating the tone of a page in Cardinal Newman’s book that will document quarantine and shelter in place and the inherent loneliness of it all. One student editor wanted to look forward, lighten the mood. Another pushed back.

“It was ’Don’t you think that’s a little chipper?’” she recalled them saying.

That points to Parekh’s feeling that while all students have been through this extraordinary year, how they have navigated it, how it has affected students, is unique.

“It’s the loss of their perception of the future, it’s the loss of perceived relationships and friends, so when we are talking about grief and loss, it is a very individual experience,” she said. “There is not a way to rush through it, there is no way to tie it up in a neat box and say ’OK, we are done with it.’“

‘We want to deliver for them’

Choosing to delay distribution into summer made sense for Sonoma Valley High, adviser Abigail Jennings said. There have been events Jennings hoped would anchor pages, visually lift coverage and provide a happy memory. And then — poof. Gone.

“We were going have a winter wonderland drive-thru with lights. It was shut down because of a spike in COVID cases,” she said. “It’s kind of a journey of hoping, and getting your hopes deflated, and then figuring out what to do.”

Silver lining? Now the book will feature graduation photos for the first time in forever.

At Sonoma Valley, in a year when connection was so hard to come by, the yearbook is selling like gangbusters, Jennings said. In a way it seems odd that people would want to remember a year that was so hard for so many, but in another way it makes perfect sense. People are making and holding on to connections in any way they can.

“People are buying it,” she said. “It seems counter intuitive but they are buying it, so we want to deliver for them.”

Because yearbooks still have their place, even in a year when many of the memories made aren’t the greatest.

In looking for that now infamous photo from my yearbook, I came across an note from my friend Linda in which she wrote “As hellish and boring as high school has been, it’s been fun. I mean, not the school part, but everything else.”

In this extraordinary school year, in this yearbook for these kids, it’s the everything else that is going to have to hold it all together.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

