Benefield: ‘I was never the same.’ Santa Rosa woman aims to share more stories like hers

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2022, 7:22AM
Do you have a story to tell?

Cecile Lusby, 80, of Santa Rosa is collecting stories of women born before 1952 who had unplanned pregnancies between 1948-1972 for an anthology she hopes to create about maternity homes, women and girls who were sent away to live with relatives and “shotgun weddings.” Those interested in submitting their stories should write 500 words or less in doubled spaced, New Times Roman font 14 and email to cecilusby@hotmail.com

Cecile Lusby’s ex-boyfriend called her at her Fresno home.

They had broken up, but he told her he’d spoken to a chaplain. He promised he’d changed. He wanted to talk about it.

He offered to take her to a new restaurant.

It was all a lie.

“There was no chaplain and there was no restaurant,” Lusby, now 80, said.

The man drove her to a vineyard outside of town.

“He got violent,” she said.

He raped her, but she never used that word.

“They wouldn’t call it rape if you’d had sex before,” she said. “No one would believe you.”

Weeks later she knew she was pregnant.

It was 1958, and she was 16 years old.

“I was never the same,” she said from the front porch of her home in west Santa Rosa.

The reaction from her family to her situation was swift and stern.

Lusby’s mother had raised Cecile and her younger brother as a single mom from the time Cecile was a toddler.

Money was often tight and stress was often high.

And it was her mother who had disapproved of Cecile’s boyfriend, who had pushed her to break it off with him, and whose back Cecile had gone behind on that fateful Sunday afternoon the man had attacked her.

Lusby carried that guilt at the same time she carried the pregnancy.

She waited until she couldn’t possibly wait any longer to tell her mother she was pregnant.

“I always felt this kind of embarrassment or shame that I should have ever been involved with him. She had disapproved of him,” she said.

Her mother’s response to her pregnancy was unequivocal. Abortion was illegal and Lusby, who was heading into her senior year of high school, would be expelled if the pregnancy were discovered by school officials.

“My mother told me what was to be done,” she said. “She told me ‘You cannot bring the baby home.’”

So Lusby withdrew from school, was assigned a tutor and put her name on the waiting list for the Florence Crittenton home for unwed mothers in San Francisco.

The only piece of luck Lusby seemed to have at that time was that her mother and her new husband had moved from Fresno to San Francisco in the early months of Lusby’s pregnancy.

The result was she never had to tell friends or teachers or acquaintances in Fresno that she was pregnant. Or how it happened.

In her words, she could “disappear.”

‘I chose to have a hard time’

About seven months into her pregnancy, Lusby got a call at home alerting her to an opening at Crittenton. She moved in immediately.

It was Thanksgiving Day 1958.

“I chose to have a hard time for nine months,” she said. “The other choice is getting into a marriage and be there for your whole life and not be free at all.”

And marriage in Lusby’s case would have meant wedding her attacker. It was not an option.

So she spent a little more than two months at the home on Broderick Street in San Francisco.

She bunked with other girls who were expecting. They were allowed to walk the streets of the neighborhood, but only in pairs, and they were encouraged to cover up.

And they were discouraged from talking too much to each other about their situation. Those who ran Crittenton didn’t want girls having second thoughts.

“You go in, you are kept from society, then you deliver the baby, then you give it up,” she said. “They didn’t mistreat me, but it was the whole idea of going into isolation because of the disgrace.”

I asked Lusby when she was able to unburden herself from the idea that what happened to her was her fault.

“I haven’t,” she said.

And as a teenager approaching her due date, Lusby did have second thoughts. She could feel the baby moving.

“I was tempted in the end,” she said. “I had started to have feelings. But (my mother) made the decision. And I was really too young.”

On the evening of Jan. 29 Lusby went into labor.

She delivered a healthy baby boy at what is now University of California San Francisco Medical Center.

Lusby had left the Catholic Church by the time she was 17, but she named her son after Saint Christopher — the carrier of burdens.

“You pick up a burden and you don’t know what might happen,” Lusby said. “It might get heavier and heavier. But Christopher carried the burden.”

So did Lusby.

She was not allowed to hold her son. At the hospital, there was a note above his crib that read: “Mother not to see, hold or feed.”

He was whisked away to foster care and adopted by a family three weeks later.

“It’s a very hard and unnatural thing to do, to surrender, that’s the word they use, surrender,” she said. “It goes against all feelings. It was hard but it got easier as time went by. But I still felt a loss. I felt there was something I had done in secret that wasn’t right.”

When she came home from the Florence Crittenton house after the baby was born, things had ruptured between Lusby and her mother. It would take decades to repair.

“It wasn’t a loving relationship any more,” she said.

“I was kind of this persona non grata,” she said. “I was not approved of.”

Finding Christopher

After giving up her baby, Lusby returned to school. She went to college. She later married, had three children and divorced.

She had a career in education and social work. She’s written a book.

And about 20 years ago, she found Christopher.

With the help of a adoption search service, she gained access to information from her own closed birth file. She was given some bare bones information which led to finding four different possible addresses for Christopher.

She sent letters to all four.

One was Christopher.

He has a new name. He has a fine life. He is a musician.

He, too, had been looking for Lusby. He grew up knowing he was adopted and was comfortable hearing from Lusby, she said.

“He had a wonderful adoptive family. He didn’t lack for anything,” she said.

In 2002, they met at, of all places, the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia — a symbol both of freedom and vulnerability. After all, the famous crack is what draws people to it.

On the bell is written: “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof.”

Liberty unto all the inhabitants.

Lusby thinks a lot about liberty these days. Liberty she lived without as a teenager in trouble in the 1950s and liberty women and girls will lose after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I’m heartsick over it,” she said.

‘Nobody was thinking of the child’

Today Lusby, who has a self-published memoir she titled “Lullabies from Liberty Street” that includes the telling of her attack and the aftermath. She is looking for others to do the same.

She wants to create an anthology of essays from other women like her, women who had illegal abortions, women who placed their children for adoption, women who were forced into marriage because of pregnancy.

“I want to inform younger people what happened and the fact that nobody was really thinking of the child. There are a lot of children stranded in foster care and a lot of women really hurting,” she said.

There are approximately 437,000 children in foster care in the United States — 60,000 of whom live in California — according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Lusby, and others, believe those numbers are likely to skyrocket as women’s access to abortion care is severely curtailed or prohibited completely.

“I just want people to have an awareness of what the survivors can report,” she said. “I want people to be aware of how dangerous this new movement is. There are really no plans for the babies that are born. They will be right back in foster care, in group homes and foster care.”

Lusby believes younger women born and raised with the freedoms guaranteed with the Roe ruling don’t fully understand what life was like before easy access to contraception, before abortion was legal and before women had full agency in their own lives.

“It’s kind of a cautionary tale for the younger people of today who are going to be facing a changed world and it’s a change back in time to 50, 60 years ago,” she said.

“It’s a very discouraging point in time,” she said.

Lusby finds hope in writing and reaching out. Hers is not a singular story. She wants to hear and collect more.

There is power in community and in education and in sharing stories.

It’s a very real mission for Lusby because those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

