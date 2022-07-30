Benefield: ‘I was never the same.’ Santa Rosa woman aims to share more stories like hers

Cecile Lusby, 80, of Santa Rosa is collecting stories of women born before 1952 who had unplanned pregnancies between 1948-1972 for an anthology she hopes to create about maternity homes, women and girls who were sent away to live with relatives and “shotgun weddings.” Those interested in submitting their stories should write 500 words or less in doubled spaced, New Times Roman font 14 and email to cecilusby@hotmail.com

Cecile Lusby’s ex-boyfriend called her at her Fresno home.

They had broken up, but he told her he’d spoken to a chaplain. He promised he’d changed. He wanted to talk about it.

He offered to take her to a new restaurant.

It was all a lie.

“There was no chaplain and there was no restaurant,” Lusby, now 80, said.

The man drove her to a vineyard outside of town.

“He got violent,” she said.

He raped her, but she never used that word.

“They wouldn’t call it rape if you’d had sex before,” she said. “No one would believe you.”

Weeks later she knew she was pregnant.

It was 1958, and she was 16 years old.

“I was never the same,” she said from the front porch of her home in west Santa Rosa.

The reaction from her family to her situation was swift and stern.

Lusby’s mother had raised Cecile and her younger brother as a single mom from the time Cecile was a toddler.

Money was often tight and stress was often high.

And it was her mother who had disapproved of Cecile’s boyfriend, who had pushed her to break it off with him, and whose back Cecile had gone behind on that fateful Sunday afternoon the man had attacked her.

Lusby carried that guilt at the same time she carried the pregnancy.

She waited until she couldn’t possibly wait any longer to tell her mother she was pregnant.

“I always felt this kind of embarrassment or shame that I should have ever been involved with him. She had disapproved of him,” she said.

Her mother’s response to her pregnancy was unequivocal. Abortion was illegal and Lusby, who was heading into her senior year of high school, would be expelled if the pregnancy were discovered by school officials.

“My mother told me what was to be done,” she said. “She told me ‘You cannot bring the baby home.’”

So Lusby withdrew from school, was assigned a tutor and put her name on the waiting list for the Florence Crittenton home for unwed mothers in San Francisco.

The only piece of luck Lusby seemed to have at that time was that her mother and her new husband had moved from Fresno to San Francisco in the early months of Lusby’s pregnancy.

The result was she never had to tell friends or teachers or acquaintances in Fresno that she was pregnant. Or how it happened.

In her words, she could “disappear.”

‘I chose to have a hard time’

About seven months into her pregnancy, Lusby got a call at home alerting her to an opening at Crittenton. She moved in immediately.

It was Thanksgiving Day 1958.

“I chose to have a hard time for nine months,” she said. “The other choice is getting into a marriage and be there for your whole life and not be free at all.”

And marriage in Lusby’s case would have meant wedding her attacker. It was not an option.

So she spent a little more than two months at the home on Broderick Street in San Francisco.

She bunked with other girls who were expecting. They were allowed to walk the streets of the neighborhood, but only in pairs, and they were encouraged to cover up.

And they were discouraged from talking too much to each other about their situation. Those who ran Crittenton didn’t want girls having second thoughts.

“You go in, you are kept from society, then you deliver the baby, then you give it up,” she said. “They didn’t mistreat me, but it was the whole idea of going into isolation because of the disgrace.”

I asked Lusby when she was able to unburden herself from the idea that what happened to her was her fault.

“I haven’t,” she said.

And as a teenager approaching her due date, Lusby did have second thoughts. She could feel the baby moving.

“I was tempted in the end,” she said. “I had started to have feelings. But (my mother) made the decision. And I was really too young.”

On the evening of Jan. 29 Lusby went into labor.

She delivered a healthy baby boy at what is now University of California San Francisco Medical Center.

Lusby had left the Catholic Church by the time she was 17, but she named her son after Saint Christopher — the carrier of burdens.

“You pick up a burden and you don’t know what might happen,” Lusby said. “It might get heavier and heavier. But Christopher carried the burden.”

So did Lusby.

She was not allowed to hold her son. At the hospital, there was a note above his crib that read: “Mother not to see, hold or feed.”

He was whisked away to foster care and adopted by a family three weeks later.

“It’s a very hard and unnatural thing to do, to surrender, that’s the word they use, surrender,” she said. “It goes against all feelings. It was hard but it got easier as time went by. But I still felt a loss. I felt there was something I had done in secret that wasn’t right.”