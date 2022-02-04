Subscribe

Benefield: Why I’m grateful for Gaye LeBaron

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 3, 2022, 4:19PM
Updated 28 minutes ago

For four years, Mary Fricker worked as an assistant for the now-retired Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron.

In Gaye’s office at 427 Mendocino Ave., the phone never stopped ringing, Fricker said.

Ever.

I asked Fricker, who went on to a storied reporting career of her own, what it means to her, and to the larger community, that Gaye (I’m going to break newspaper rules and just stick with “Gaye” today) signed off on her final column for The Press Democrat Sunday after 65 years in this business.

"What stands out to me was how that column brought us together,” Fricker said. “She told us stuff about our community. That is what she wrote about.”

“Today, people think of her as a historian. I think of her as a reporter,” Fricker said.

You see, for decades before her first “retirement” in 2001, after which she began writing her twice-monthly history-infused pieces, Gaye wrote a daily column that was a must-read in Sonoma County.

It had names, it had happenings, it had a dash of gossip and always oozed intelligence and humor.

“They weren’t columns like a columnist today,” Fricker said. “It was reporting, it was one item after another about what was going on.”

And she published a mind-boggling five days a week. The column was loaded with everything you thought you needed to know and stuff you hadn’t even thought of yet.

Growing up my house, there were two papers on the kitchen table: The San Francisco Chronicle, turned to Herb Caen’s column and The Press Democrat, folded in quarters to better read Gaye’s column.

Gaye was read first.

Always.

When Fricker worked for Gaye back in the late ‘80s, she had the herculean task of answering Gaye’s phone. It never stopped ringing.

Sometimes people wanted to tell Gaye their stories or share tips. But most of the time, they were calling for answers, Fricker said.

We can call it the “Gaye will know” syndrome, and everybody across Sonoma County had it.

Fricker remembers the early days when Safari West was in its infancy but not yet open to the public. Readers went wild calling Gaye, asking her why trucks carrying giraffes were making their way north through town.

Because, well, “Gaye will know.”

“People just came to her because she was that every day, huge presence in The Press Democrat and she pulled us all together. It didn’t matter if you were liberal or conservative, you could go talk to Gaye,” Fricker said. “I can tell you, as her assistant, that was what happened all day long.”

And it didn’t, and doesn’t, hurt that she is warm, funny and, by Fricker’s spot-on assessment, “brilliant.”

‘She’ just cares about people’

The respect she earned as a daily columnist has grown larger and more affectionate with time. And now, as a chronicler of not just our daily-doings, but our storied past, Gaye has earned legions of fans.

Today, when she’s a guest speaker, events sell out. When she attends a luncheon, people angle for her attention. And when she is part of a fundraiser, people bring their checkbooks.

In 2019, with Gaye as the honoree, the annual Santa Rosa Symphony gala broke fundraising records, said longtime symphony president and CEO Alan Silow.

“A lot of people who bought tickets and a lot of people who bid were because of Gaye,” he said. “And they were very generous.”

A grad, an instructor and longtime supporter of Santa Rosa Junior College, Gaye has provided invaluable counsel to college President Frank Chong over the 10 years he’s been at the helm.

Coming to Sonoma County from Washington, D.C., Chong needed to know who’s who and what’s what. He called Gaye.

“She is Sonoma County’s Wikipedia and even better. Her resources and her research is unquestionable. She’s one of a kind,” he said.

“On a personal note, she has always made herself available to me, always pulls me aside when she thinks I might be about to step into some doo-doo,” he said.

Gaye, a 1955 graduate of SRJC, was the Community College League of California’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016. A longtime SRJC booster, she spoke at the college’s 99th commencement in 2018.

Hundreds of grads sitting under the oaks on campus gave her a standing ovation at the end of her speech.

Upon her retirement, The Press Democrat announced the establishment of the Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship at the college.

Her papers, meaning not only her published columns but also her notes, letters, and photographs, were the first collection ever acquired by Sonoma State University, where she was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1995.

It’s one of the most utilized collections on campus, said SSU President Judy Sakaki.

But for Sakaki, and so many others, Gaye’s retirement strikes a personal chord, not just a professional one.

“She can have all this amazing information, yet at the heart of it, she just cares about people,” she said. “That is why I love her and I will miss reading her.”

In so many ways, and for so many people, Gaye is The Press Democrat. She is Santa Rosa. She is Sonoma County.

“I don’t know if there is anyone else in the community that is loved, and I really mean that, respected and loved, in a deep way,” Sakaki said.

More than one person pointed out that it was quintessential Gaye to bid adieu to her column after 65 years with just a handful of sentences tucked in at the end.

“No fuss, no muss,” she wrote.

She made me feel like I was there

On a personal note, and a public thank you, I am deeply appreciative of Gaye for a reason that seems so small in the context of her legendary career.

Nearly 10 years ago, my brother and I asked her to give a eulogy at our dad’s memorial service.

And on that day, one that felt so searingly sad, Gaye, with her incomparable storytelling and dry humor, made me laugh. Hard. It was a gift.

Gaye and my dad had been friends for nearly four decades, so there was fertile ground to plow for funny stories.

They were both Old Blues, they were Monday night Santa Rosa Symphony buddies, Press Club members, and regular lunch companions.

As is her gift, she unearthed a story from way back. She spoke of watching my dad moderating a debate between a state senator who was promoting homophobic legislation and a gay SRJC philosophy instructor.

Gaye took us back in time, described the scene and what life was like then and why these characters came to sit on a stage in Sonoma County.

It was pure Gaye storytelling.

Such is her skill, that by the time she got to the punch line, or the kicker as we say in newspapers, I no longer heard Gaye’s voice, but my dad’s.

And he nailed the zinger.

And I laughed.

With her storytelling and her attention to detail, Gaye was able to take me to a place I’d never been and a time I’d never known. And she made me feel like I was there.

She has done that for us all, in tales large and small, thousands of times. She’s breathed new life into stories that, without her, would have been forgotten.

“When you are lucky enough to live long, it is inevitable that you bear witness to great and not so great change,” she told those SRJC graduates four years ago.

Gaye has lived long and she’s lived well. And she’s borne witness.

She has been our guide and knowing companion through the great and not so great changes in our community for six-and-a-half decades.

She leaves a legacy larger than I have words for.

And her departure from the pages of this newspaper, while truly well-earned, leaves a hole just as vast.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette