Benefield: Why I’m grateful for Gaye LeBaron

For four years, Mary Fricker worked as an assistant for the now-retired Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron.

In Gaye’s office at 427 Mendocino Ave., the phone never stopped ringing, Fricker said.

Ever.

I asked Fricker, who went on to a storied reporting career of her own, what it means to her, and to the larger community, that Gaye (I’m going to break newspaper rules and just stick with “Gaye” today) signed off on her final column for The Press Democrat Sunday after 65 years in this business.

"What stands out to me was how that column brought us together,” Fricker said. “She told us stuff about our community. That is what she wrote about.”

“Today, people think of her as a historian. I think of her as a reporter,” Fricker said.

You see, for decades before her first “retirement” in 2001, after which she began writing her twice-monthly history-infused pieces, Gaye wrote a daily column that was a must-read in Sonoma County.

It had names, it had happenings, it had a dash of gossip and always oozed intelligence and humor.

“They weren’t columns like a columnist today,” Fricker said. “It was reporting, it was one item after another about what was going on.”

And she published a mind-boggling five days a week. The column was loaded with everything you thought you needed to know and stuff you hadn’t even thought of yet.

Growing up my house, there were two papers on the kitchen table: The San Francisco Chronicle, turned to Herb Caen’s column and The Press Democrat, folded in quarters to better read Gaye’s column.

Gaye was read first.

Always.

When Fricker worked for Gaye back in the late ‘80s, she had the herculean task of answering Gaye’s phone. It never stopped ringing.

Sometimes people wanted to tell Gaye their stories or share tips. But most of the time, they were calling for answers, Fricker said.

We can call it the “Gaye will know” syndrome, and everybody across Sonoma County had it.

Fricker remembers the early days when Safari West was in its infancy but not yet open to the public. Readers went wild calling Gaye, asking her why trucks carrying giraffes were making their way north through town.

Because, well, “Gaye will know.”

“People just came to her because she was that every day, huge presence in The Press Democrat and she pulled us all together. It didn’t matter if you were liberal or conservative, you could go talk to Gaye,” Fricker said. “I can tell you, as her assistant, that was what happened all day long.”

And it didn’t, and doesn’t, hurt that she is warm, funny and, by Fricker’s spot-on assessment, “brilliant.”

‘She’ just cares about people’

The respect she earned as a daily columnist has grown larger and more affectionate with time. And now, as a chronicler of not just our daily-doings, but our storied past, Gaye has earned legions of fans.

Today, when she’s a guest speaker, events sell out. When she attends a luncheon, people angle for her attention. And when she is part of a fundraiser, people bring their checkbooks.

In 2019, with Gaye as the honoree, the annual Santa Rosa Symphony gala broke fundraising records, said longtime symphony president and CEO Alan Silow.

“A lot of people who bought tickets and a lot of people who bid were because of Gaye,” he said. “And they were very generous.”

A grad, an instructor and longtime supporter of Santa Rosa Junior College, Gaye has provided invaluable counsel to college President Frank Chong over the 10 years he’s been at the helm.

Coming to Sonoma County from Washington, D.C., Chong needed to know who’s who and what’s what. He called Gaye.

“She is Sonoma County’s Wikipedia and even better. Her resources and her research is unquestionable. She’s one of a kind,” he said.

“On a personal note, she has always made herself available to me, always pulls me aside when she thinks I might be about to step into some doo-doo,” he said.

Gaye, a 1955 graduate of SRJC, was the Community College League of California’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016. A longtime SRJC booster, she spoke at the college’s 99th commencement in 2018.

Hundreds of grads sitting under the oaks on campus gave her a standing ovation at the end of her speech.

Upon her retirement, The Press Democrat announced the establishment of the Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship at the college.

Her papers, meaning not only her published columns but also her notes, letters, and photographs, were the first collection ever acquired by Sonoma State University, where she was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1995.

It’s one of the most utilized collections on campus, said SSU President Judy Sakaki.