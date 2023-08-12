To access the resources of After the Fire USA, go to www.afterthefireusa.org/

The Hawaii Community Foundation is Charity Navigator four-star rated nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has established a Maui County Strong Fund to support communities affected by the wildfires in Maui County.

They have intelligence no one would have wanted to glean.

They have experience no one would have wanted to gain.

They are members of a mighty, empathetic club no one would have wanted to join.

They are wildfire survivors.

And at the end of the day, a number of local leaders have gained a level of know-how that they have, all too often, shared with other communities reeling from similar disasters.

This time it’s the wildfires in Hawaii that have killed at least 67 people and razed the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

“Those of us who have been through this, it’s really awful to watch this over and over,” Jennifer Gray Thompson, CEO of After The Fire USA, a nonprofit that helps communities navigate wildfires and their aftermath told me this week. “I have been in so many mega fires, boots on the ground, and it’s always the same, it’s always the unimaginable brought to life.”

Sonoma County experienced a similar level of devastation in 2017, when entire neighborhoods were leveled overnight in fires that destroyed 5,300 homes and took 24 lives.

Frighteningly similar scenes played out in Hawaii early this week, when flames, accelerated by winds from Hurricane Dora, rocketed through the port village, destroying old, wooden buildings of Lahaina with terrifying speed.

Some residents, pushed west by the flames, had to take refuge in the waters of the ocean.

“When they emerge from the smoke, as it were, they don’t even know what they need right away,” said Gray Thompson, a Sonoma Valley resident. “My number one job is to listen, then I can offer advice as they go. We stick with them … the story for us is very long.”

According to some local wildfire survivors, there are things one should do as soon as possible but most people suggested self care, emotional care and securing physical safety are the priorities in these early days.

“Everything is going to be overwhelming, emotionally and paperwork wise, it’s a lot to deal with,” said Jeff Okrepkie, who helped found the Coffey Strong neighborhood advocacy group after losing his family home in the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Okrepkie, who has since been elected to the Santa Rosa City Council, said Sonoma County residents, and local officials, have experience to share, and can perhaps ease the burden of Maui residents.

“Sadly we have too much expertise in fire recovery and resiliency to not share,“ he said.

The leading piece of advice is to establish connections — with neighbors, with local elected officials, with nonprofits. Locals urged Maui residents to create what has come to be known as the block captain system.

In it, neighborhood leaders regularly meet with elected officials to collect and share information, then bring it back to the neighborhood.

It was a system set up in Coffey Park, in Mark West, in neighborhoods all over the county, said Brad Sherwood, a representative for his Mark West neighborhood.

Every Wednesday morning a 7 a.m. his group would meet. Sometimes it was all business, sometimes it was all empathetic support, sometimes it was all off the above, he said.

"We were crying, hugging, sharing rebuild strategies, contact information for excavators,“ he said. ”That is the most important part of the rebuilt effort … developing that block captain system.“

“It was a huge information hub,” he said. “Our job as block captains was to take the information and disseminate it to all of our neighbors.”

Okrepkie, too, was a leader of the block captain system in his neighborhood.

It proved vital down the line in the rebuild process as neighbors shared design teams, and builders, and suppliers — all things that made costs more manageable and decision making a little less stressful.

Questions on permitting, on building codes, on environmental issues — everyone had the same questions but it didn’t make sense for everyone to search for those answers independently.

It was business like and it was teamwork.

But it also brought solace in those early days when lots were still bare plots of land and frustrations were high and hope sometimes low.

“We called it ‘Whine Wednesdays,’” Okrepkie said of their meet ups. “We’d get together in a cul-de-sac that was burned out, with camping chairs, have a beer or a glass of wine.”

“You need to be around, for lack of a better word, your tribe,” he said. “They get it. They understand, they know how far to go and how far to pry and when to let you speak and not to say anything.”

And as time moves on and rebuilding becomes the focus, the group can help each other ask, and answer, questions, he said.

“All of those organizations started with people wanting to come together and see each other and it blossomed into advocacy and community organization,” he said “If we stick together, we can learn more as well as communicate accurate information.”