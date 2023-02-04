Elsie Allen High School student Destiny Mercado is cheered by Santa Rosa High School volunteers after making a basket during a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Twin Hills Middle School students play against Montgomery High School students during a Special Olympics basketball game in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slater Middle School student Rubi Herrera reacts to making a basket during a Special Olympics basketball tournament at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Levi Brown, from the BOOST Program at Cypress School, with Estella Paniagua, smiles as he is cheered for making a basket during a Special Olympics basketball tournament at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Elsie Allen High School’s Rosie Gabino Solez celebrates making a basket during a Special Olympics basketball tournament at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Students from Slater Middle School are welcomed as they arrive at Santa Rosa High School for a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Montgomery High School students high-five after a Special Olympics basketball game in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa High School’s Cora Ann Shubin receives a high-five from a volunteer Caden Doll after making a basket during a Special Olympics basketball tournament at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Krystina Mattos carries the torch into the gym at Santa Rosa High School for the Special Olympics basketball tournament in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Elsie Allen High School student Jimena Hernandez cheers on her teammates during a Special Olympics basketball tournament at Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Elijah Munshaw-Vonarx came to play.

Wearing a Montgomery Vikings home jersey and his hair braided tight, the junior said he was looking to show off the skills he’s picked up in years of competitive wheelchair basketball.

“Realistically I thought I was going to drop 30 points but I ended up dropping like six,” he said.

Although Munshaw-Vonarx was on the elite end of the action at a Special Olympics Northern California Schools Partnership tournament Friday, the competition ran the spectrum — from minor scrums for rebounds to boundless joy at near misses.

But believe me on this, it has heavy on the boundless joy.

Back after a two-year COVID-caused hiatus, the Special Olympics basketball tournament hosted by Santa Rosa High School drew approximately 230 athletes from 17 high, middle and elementary schools in seven Sonoma County school districts.

There were about 75 volunteer buddies from the participating schools and an additional 75 students from Santa Rosa High who monitored the running clock, moved teams from one court to another and managed hundreds of kids spread between two gyms on campus.

Launched in 2014, the schools-based Special Olympics program runs three events each school year: Soccer at Montgomery High in the fall, hoops at Santa Rosa in the winter and track and field at Windsor High in the spring.

The games differ, but the goal is always the same: Inclusion.

And the focus here, unlike the community-based Special Olympic events, is to highlight athletes representing their schools and to involve all kids.

“A lot of these students really want to be involved,” said Marty Geffner, a senior at Santa Rosa High and president of the campus Best Buddies program, which organized Friday’s event.

Best Buddies provides a common meeting space for students in special education classes with those in general education classes. There are games and activities, field trips and events.

But in some cases, it’s about finding one or two more familiar faces on school campuses that can seem exceedingly large and lonely for some.

“A lot of special needs students won’t hear their name called by anyone else at all,” said Beni Comma, the department chair of Santa Rosa City Schools Adapted Physical Education program, and a tireless supporter of school-based Special Olympics.