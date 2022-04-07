Benefield: Legendary Santa Rosa DJ offloads part of his music collection to support Artstart

To learn more about Artstart, go to www.artstart.us

Artstart is hosting their first ever fundraiser yard sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at their studio warehouse, 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa.

On Wednesday morning, standing in what passes for the backyard of the Artstart studio and warehouse in south Santa Rosa, I picked one small, randomly selected section of a crate full of records.

One by one I pulled out albums in this order: Louise Mandrell, Louis Armstrong, The Police, Tina Turner, the Midnight Cowboy soundtrack and the Hollies.

It was the most random mix imaginable.

The next record in line was from B.B. King and Bobby Bland.

“Oh that’s a great album,” the album’s owner, Bill Bowker, said.

He then begins to recall seeing King and Bland play at the Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles some decades ago.

“That live show made another album,” he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TFG54m1MVxc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Such is the experience of flipping through records and mountains of CDs with a guy who has spent the last 42 years DJing in Sonoma County and the better part of his nearly eight decades listening to, and reveling in, all manner of music.

Bowker “retired” from KRSH in December, ending a 27-year run at that local station where he hosted the “Blues with Bowker” show.

After about six weeks he promptly unretired. He now hosts two weekly shows on the KRSH — on Wednesday and Sunday nights.

But he’s pulling off those shows without a significant chunk of his professional (and a bit of his personal) collection because he promised it to the first ever Artstart yard sale.

The sale, in its inaugural run, happens Saturday at the Artstart studio and warehouse in south Santa Rosa.

Organizers have a slew of things unique to their operation: Completed art pieces and loads of art supplies. But they also have things one might find at your average sale: An outdoor recliner and a couple of table lamps.

“It’s just such a great hodgepodge of interesting things,” said Jayne Burns, president of the Artstart all-volunteer board of directors.

“We have been blessed with people who have donated their art supplies, we have art from past apprentices, we have fine art, we have furniture that hasn’t sold,” she said.

But the real prize Saturday, surely will be a chunk of the personal/professional record collection of a legendary local DJ.

“I was clearing out my office, being at the KRSH for quite some time. My office had a little closet that throughout the years, I have put music in there,” he said. “There is no way I’m going to be able to keep these in my house.”

So Bowker, who had long dreamed of having Artstart benefit from one of the radio station’s fundraiser Backyard Concerts series, promised the booty to the nonprofit that also happens to be the radio station’s back fence neighbor.

So if you are looking for a copy of Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band’s “Just Like Moby Dick,” or Ahmad Jamal’s “Happy Moods” record from 1960 or George Shearing’s “Bossa Nova” release date of 1963, then Saturday’s sale might be for you.

Plus, if shoppers time it right, they might get to catch up with Bowker himself, who plans on staffing the sales station for a portion of the day Saturday.

I asked if he thought buyers might be more willing to shell out for an unknown artist or take a risk on a purchase if they know it came from his collection — if there was a sort of automatic cache to it.

“Maybe. No. Yes. The answer is yes,” he said.

“Jayne could have just said, ‘CDs for sale,’” he said. “But if I show up they might ask … ‘What do you think of this?’ But I get a little nervous because what I like I want other people to like.”

Bowker has spent his decadeslong career with that attitude. He is revered among musicians and colleagues for shining a light on the up and comers and promoting names that have not yet reached household status.

Now he’s using his musical taste to do the same for other types of artists.

Launched in 1999, Artstart is a public art and apprentice artist training program. You have almost surely seen their work even if you didn’t know it was their work.

The poppies and wildflower mural at Casa Grande High School, “Dreamers” at Montgomery High, the mosaic panels on the bench at the Children's Memorial Grove at Spring Lake Park and the mosaic dragon along the Prince Memorial Greenway Trail — are all Artstart works.

And the “fish statue” at the entrance to Prince Memorial Greenway Trail was created by longtime Artstart leader Mario Uribe with the aid of Artstart apprentices.

The program not only gives young artists between 14-21 arts training, it gives them a taste of the practical: Interacting with clients who commission pieces.

It also pays them.

“We do pay our apprentices and that is where a lot of our fundraising goes,” Burns said.

“We want them to see that there are viable careers in the arts and we want them to take the learning and the job of creating art seriously and we find that compensating them helps,” she said.

Going through his records Wednesday morning, as he and Burns tried to sort out how to sort and sell them, Bowker kept coming upon titles he had some fond memory of.

I asked if any part of him wanted to sneak a few back home.

“As we are going through the now, I’m thinking maybe they might go back to my car,” he said.

He’s joking — kinda.

“I won’t do it,” he said. “I won’t do more than 20.”

If you want that Ahmad Jamal record, you’d better show up early.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.