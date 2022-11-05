On the second Saturday morning of each month, LezResist holds what they call “street actions” on the corner of Highway 12 and Petaluma Avenue.

The message seems innocuous enough: VOTE.

But there is more to the four signs — one for each letter — that spell out the word, according to the small gaggle of women who hold them.

Because the sign holders are, in some ways, as important as the signs themselves.

Meet LezResist, a small group of lesbians who gather regularly for what they describe as “street actions.”

“We started right after the Trump election,” member Mary Kowatch, 74, said. “It was being both active in social justice kinds of things and keeping lesbians out front and visible in the community. We have approached that in different ways over time.”

Typically, it’s a second Saturday of the month “street action” during which members hold signs at a busy intersection on the east side of Sebastopol.

Some are signs that take on assault weapons. Another day it might be “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Rocks” or “Let Women Run the Country.”

And in the wake of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that bans any instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade, it was simply the word “Gay.”

“We had a sign that said ‘Let’s all move to Florida and say ‘Gay’ a lot,” LezResist member Jacqua Miller, age 73, said.

But as Election Day approaches, LezResist ups their outings, standing on different corners, in different cities.

The more visibility the better, they say.

On a recent morning they stood at Mendocino and College avenues in Santa Rosa holding big blue letters spelling V-O-T-E.

Also held aloft were smaller signs that read “Vote. It Matters,” “Vote Early,” and just “Vote” with a rainbow background.

And of course a sign that read “LezResist” with two intertwined symbols for women.

“We were very concerned about the direction of the country and our democracy,” Miller said of the group’s formation just after the election of Donald Trump.

That feeling has only increased over time, she said.

“We are very, very concerned now and want to urge everyone to be proactive,” she said.

They also wanted to rekindle what Miller and Kowatch described as more high-profile days of lesbian activism locally.

“In the past there have been several lesbian resistance groups like Lesbian Voters Action Caucus,” Miller said. “LVAC is our historic basis.”

And LezResist members readily say that it’s part politics, but it’s part social, too.

“I think there was a community of lesbians in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s that had bookstores and coffee shops and monthly meetings and soccer teams and softball teams and basketball teams — amazing organizations,” Miller said.

Today, there are fewer opportunities to “bond with and be exclusively with women,” she said.

So why not bond over political action? Especially now, when things feel so fraught.

They don’t call them protests, they call them “street actions.”

So the second Saturday of each month, typically at Highway 12 and Petaluma Avenue in Sebastopol, folks will see a small group of women with signs reflecting that day’s theme.

Despite the commitment to keep lesbians at the fore, members of the collective note that not every member is, in fact, a lesbian.

Meet Violet Schaffner, a woman who enjoyed a 63-year marriage to a man before she was widowed eight years ago.

Schaffner, 90, joins LezResist for monthly street actions because she finds the group welcoming and in line with her political and social beliefs.

Before linking up with LezResist, Schaffner had never taken part in any kind of street action.

“I had never done it, but I wasn’t scared or whatever you want to call it,” she said. “Jacqua was so nice, so I figure they all must be nice, too.”

“We have so many signs we hold up,” she said. “We pick what we want to say that day. This last one was get out and vote. I agree with 99 and nine tenths percent of them. You can’t agree with everyone on everything, that wouldn’t be normal.”

The pandemic changed the dynamic of the group, like it did for every other group and agency everywhere.

They went from meeting in person, having a meal once or twice a month, to gathering on Zoom.

“Potluck and then a business meeting. That’s how lesbians do it,” Miller said.

But Kowatch said Zoom isn’t all bad.

“It’s pretty efficient and it works,” she said. “To a small extent it’s social, but it’s pretty quick. We get right into it.”

The group that shows up to the Zoom meeting isn’t always the same group that shows up to hold signs.

And that’s OK, organizers said.

“We have members who don’t come to meetings but come to street action,” Miller said.

Kowatch encourages conversation when she’s standing on the street holding a sign.

Yes the group gets the occasional profane shout, once in a while the middle finger. But it’s rare.

“I don’t know that we have changed minds, but we have at least had a conversation about it,” she said.

“We are a pretty innocuous group of older women. It’s not like we are a threat to anybody,” she said. “We are not going to change the world but maybe if I can plant a seed, then good.”

Miller, too, can’t say for sure if LezResist’s street actions are effective.

But she doesn’t plan to stop.

“We don’t have a lot of empirical evidence that it makes a difference but we know we get a lot of honks when we do this.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.