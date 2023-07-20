Wallets, purses and checkbooks quake at the sight of him.

Bargain hunters fear him.

Skin flints look for a seat in the far corner, preferably well out of sight, when he walks into a grand ballroom, meeting center or well-appointed patio space set up for a fundraiser.

He is, of course, Kenn Cunningham, the live auctioneer known for his signature bow tie and his uncanny ability to generate fun and funds for area nonprofit groups with his good humor and deep care for the groups he works for.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PQBS0QuLKTw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Cunningham is the guy scores of North Bay nonprofit organizations hire to loosen purse strings and urge bid paddles into the air, all in the name of good, local works.

His client list over the years has included the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Social Advocates for Youth, YWCA Sonoma County, Bennett Valley Union School District, the Elsie Allen High School Foundation and on and on.

The key, fans say, is Cunningham’s commitment not just to the event itself, but the organizations behind them.

“He’s very much committed to the event, he’s committed to the organization, he understands the mission,” said Rick Nowlin, president of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Cunningham has been doing live auctions at the LBC’s marquee fundraiser, The Art of Dessert, for years.

In the time since Cunningham has been running the auction and calling the bids, donations have gone up sixfold, said Robin Seltzer, director of special projects for the LBC.

“He’s a long-standing member of the community and is great about prodding people to do more, to get that paddle up there again,” she said.

And he just loves what he does.

“First of all, the people who attend aren’t typically trying to get a deal. They are there in support of the thing it’s going to benefit,” Cunningham said. “So immediately in front of me are a group of people who are sort of committed to the cause.”

Cunningham, who has worked at Exchange Bank for nearly 20 years, started out in radio. Not on the air, but in sales and management.

But he’s got a DJ’s flair for presentation and isn’t afraid of the spotlight.

He’ll crack jokes (like that one where he says any ringing cellphone is considered a bid). He’ll share a poignant story. He wants his audience, potential bidders all, to be inspired to give.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gNnjpylBPJc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Before moving to Sonoma County in 2000, he owned a radio station in Lake County and was often called upon to emcee fundraisers, Rotary events and community shindigs.

He was good at it. It was fun. But it was a hobby, not yet a profession.

Then in 2001, a friend told him about the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa.

He went.

And for two weeks, he learned about livestock auctioneering, estate sale auctioneering, automobile auctioneering, and carnival glass auctioneering.

You read that right. Carnival glass. Like the stuff you win if your golf ball falls into the correct spinning cup in the midway game.

“There was a guy who came whose entire living was made in auctions for people who collected carnival glass,” Cunningham said. “It was nothing I wanted to do but I did find it interesting.”

Every morning, prospective auctioneers did the same warm-up.

“Literally every morning the first thing we did was stand up as a class, there were about 40 people, and we would count from one to 100 in quarters. Then when we got to 100, we’d count backward,” he said.

Cunningham learned tricks of the trade, like putting the really big ticket items in the middle of the auction lineup, not the end. And never first.

But some lessons have to be learned just by doing. And that can be hairy at live events in which thousands of donation dollars are at stake.

At one of his earliest gigs, years ago for a volunteer fire department, attendees bid like crazy all night.

But at the close, organizers realized that while Cunningham was calling out dollar figures and saying, “Sold!” into the microphone, no one was writing down paddle numbers to make sure donors paid up and got their lots.

Fortunately, organizers knew who was who and were able to re-connect the dots.

Today, Cunningham makes sure event organizers have those pieces in place well in advance.

Another time, the microphone at an outdoor auction at a winery went out. Completely out.

“So I was standing in this area, shouting to the crowd,” he said. “I could barely talk the next day.”

He launched Gavel4Good, his benefit auction operation. He now books as many as 25 benefit auctions a year.

In 2005 he was awarded the Benefit Auctioneer Specialist designation from the National Auctioneers Association.

Cunningham is respected both for his enthusiasm, but also his commitment to a successful evening.

He meets with organizing committees months in advance in some cases. Remember the event where there were no recorders? Today he makes sure there are volunteers at the ready to do that.

He makes sure there are spotters in the crowd, too. You know, the folks who know the difference between an ill-timed nose scratch and a thousand-dollar bid.

But some of his most important work is learning about organizations, their volunteers and their work so he can sprinkle anecdotes in during the auction to get people to feel more generous.

And he can read a room, said Sonia Byck-Barwick, development of corporate partnerships and events for Social Advocates for Youth.

At SAY’s spring fundraiser, its first event in years because of the pandemic, Cunningham wanted to start the live auction with a big dollar ask.

It made organizers a little nervous.

What if the room went quiet? What if no one went for it and a pall was cast over the rest of the night?

“You are really trying to get the energy in the room going,” Byck-Barwick said.

“He said, ‘I promise I won’t let it linger. If I don’t see it, I’ll keep it moving,’” Byck-Barwick said.

Sure enough, Cunningham’s read was right. He got the big ticket bids.

“It really started the auction with absolute energy, just huge energy,” she said. “That was where Kenn did a great job in making that ask, ‘I’m going to try this and I know how to handle it if you don’t get it.’”

It’s no easy feat, separating a person from their money. Even at a fundraiser.

Cunningham has the touch.

Bid paddles rise just at the site of the guy in his bow tie.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.