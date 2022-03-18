Subscribe

Benefield: Maverick’s amazing 9-day journey

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2022, 12:28PM
For more information

For more information on Little Trooper Ranch, go to www.littletrooperranch.org, on Josie’s Lost Dog Alert of Sonoma County go to: www.facebook.com/LostDogAlert and A Way Home For Dogs: www.awayhomefordogs.com.

It had been nine days since Donna Spencer’s dog ran off, and about seven since anyone had laid eyes on Maverick, an 8-pound chihuahua scared of just about everything and everyone.

Spencer, Maverick’s human mom, was wrestling with her emotions: Does she keep hope alive or allow herself to grieve an unsure loss? Maverick, a pooch who had had a hard life up until now, had only lived with Spencer two months but she loved him deeply.

She’d only just got him OK with using a harness and leash when he got spooked and ran off during a walk.

He barely knew his own east Rohnert Park neighborhood. How would he find his way home?

Spoiler: He didn’t.

Additional spoiler: He did find his way to the only other place he knew — Little Trooper Ranch dog rescue, miles away high on the hill above Petaluma Hill Road.

Maverick, shaking, covered in ticks and slightly slimmer from his nine days on the run, had made his way through a Rohnert Park neighborhood, across Petaluma Hill Road, through ranches and pastures, until he took a seat a stone’s throw from the ranch that had been his foster home two months earlier.

A man spotted Maverick sitting in the tall grass and called Spencer.

“It was about 7:30 in the morning and he says ‘Hey, I’m looking at your dog,’” Spencer said. “I’m up here on Pressley, he’s sitting next to a tree, right next to a lost dog poster.”

Spencer immediately called Odessa Gunn, the owner of Little Trooper Ranch and the woman who had first rescued Maverick. Gunn had been at Spencer’s side for nine straight days looking for the dog.

Spencer read off the address the caller had given her about Maverick’s whereabouts. Gunn barely had to start her truck. She could have walked to pick up the pooch.

‘Maverick is lightning fast’

No wonder he was scared. Maverick had not had an easy go of it in life.

He was one of about 60 dogs living in what Gunn described as “a hoarding situation” in Texas. In November, Gunn went to Texas and brought Maverick and 11 other chihuahuas back to her ranch to rehab and, hopefully, rehome them.

But Maverick was tricky.

“He was the very last one. He was super scared, he was the least socialized,” Gunn said. “He hid under a shelf for the first month he was here … it took me a month to pick him up.”

Maverick stayed on the ranch about three months, longer than all of his fellow rescues.

“I thought I was going to have him forever because he was so hard to work with,” Gunn said.

Then Spencer called.

She was the perfect fit for Maverick. And she was patient.

“She’s a super chihuahua whisperer,” Gunn said of Spencer. “I’m lucky she came along. He’s not an easy little one.”

Spencer had spent two months trying to ease Maverick’s anxiety, get him used to sights, sounds and activities. It was a win when he began acquiescing to walks around their east Rohnert Park neighborhood.

But then that fateful stroll when something spooked him and he backed out of his harness and bolted.

“Maverick is lightning fast,” Spencer said. “He ran all the way to my house, which was great, but he didn’t stop.”

‘You are hunting down an animal’

Spencer immediately called Gunn. Neighbors jumped in. Search parties, replete with flashlights, formed.

“Neighbors were texting me, ‘He’s over here,’” Spencer said. “By 6:15 p.m. it was pitch black. By 8 p.m. we thought ‘He’s going to get cold, he’ll come home.’”

Spencer put Maverick’s bed on the front porch hoping that would draw him back.

“I got up every hour to see,” she said. “Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.”

Spencer put an alert up on Nextdoor, the social media site. She put a post on Josie’s Lost Dog Alert of Sonoma County Facebook page. She got tips. She chased. Her neighbors chased.

Maverick was having none of it.

“A family on the corner said ‘Oh yeah, everybody was chasing that dog and he ran across Petaluma Hill Road,’” Spencer said. “Everyone was chasing him down the bike path, trying to catch him and he just wouldn’t be caught.”

So Gunn called Babs Fry in San Diego. Fry runs A Way Home For Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps people find their lost dogs.

Fry told them to stop chasing Maverick. Immediately.

“They had already made some really common mistakes,” Fry said. “People get caught up in their fear, guilt and panic.”

“Searching” to a human can feel like “hunting” to an animal, Fry said.

“You are hunting down an animal that is thinking like prey,” she said.

So they keep running. Not toward people calling their name, but away from them.

Fry told Spencer to go home.

Instead of chasing, she told Spencer and Gunn to create posters with Maverick’s picture but most importantly with a phone number and in big, bold letters the message: Do not chase. She told them to plaster the neighborhood with them.

And she told Spencer to wait.

“I think that was the biggest challenge for them both, not looking for that dog, not racing to the scene when it was spotted,” Fry said.

And then it went quiet.

“The last time anyone had eyes on him was March 1 at 8 at night,” Spencer said.

‘I know where he is’

It was the morning of March 9 that Spencer’s phone finally rang.

“A nice man said ‘Hey I’m looking at your dog. He’s sitting underneath one of your lost dog posters,’” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I called Odessa and said, ‘I know where he is.’”

When Spencer rattled off the address the caller had given her, that’s when Gunn fell into disbelief. Over nine days, Maverick had made his way more than two miles as the crow flies to come to rest just steps from her house.

She brought a squeaky toy he had played with at the ranch and Maverick let her pick him up.

“This is going to sound pathetic, but it was one of the best moments of my life,” she said. “In terms of time and energy and love, we had invested so much in Maverick.”

If you are a believer in animals, you have to think Maverick knew that.

Gunn believes that once Maverick crossed Petaluma Hill Road where vehicles travel freeway speeds, he knew better than to try that again to get back to Spencer.

“I think he figured, ‘Well I gotta make it back to that other place I know,’” she said. “This is the first place where he felt love and proper care and nourishment. It’s pretty impactful on them.”

But to navigate that entire way? Still blows her mind.

“He had only driven from here to his home one time,” Gunn said. “How does a little dog do that?”

‘He’s tuckered out’

Gunn calls Maverick a miracle dog.

But the story isn’t just about one dog finding his way to a safe haven, it’s also about common mistakes good people make with loving intentions.

“We did all the wrong stuff in the beginning, chasing him with flashlights like dummies,” Gunn said. “We scared him further away.”

Gunn hopes Maverick’s wild ride might help another family. She’s now a believer in Fry’s advice.

“She told us, ‘He’ll find his way home if you don’t screw it up,’” she said.

And so he did. More than two miles away, over ranch land and busy roads, through near-freezing temperatures, Maverick made his way to the first home he knew.

He stayed with Gunn at Little Trooper Ranch for two days. She warmed him up, pulled ticks off him and got him to stop shaking.

On Friday, Spencer and her other chihuahua, Pixie, welcomed Maverick home — for the second time.

“All he wants to do is sleep and eat,” Spencer said. “He’s tuckered out.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

