Benefield: Maverick’s amazing 9-day journey

For more information on Little Trooper Ranch, go to www.littletrooperranch.org , on Josie’s Lost Dog Alert of Sonoma County go to: www.facebook.com/LostDogAlert and A Way Home For Dogs: www.awayhomefordogs.com .

It had been nine days since Donna Spencer’s dog ran off, and about seven since anyone had laid eyes on Maverick, an 8-pound chihuahua scared of just about everything and everyone.

Spencer, Maverick’s human mom, was wrestling with her emotions: Does she keep hope alive or allow herself to grieve an unsure loss? Maverick, a pooch who had had a hard life up until now, had only lived with Spencer two months but she loved him deeply.

She’d only just got him OK with using a harness and leash when he got spooked and ran off during a walk.

He barely knew his own east Rohnert Park neighborhood. How would he find his way home?

Spoiler: He didn’t.

Additional spoiler: He did find his way to the only other place he knew — Little Trooper Ranch dog rescue, miles away high on the hill above Petaluma Hill Road.

Maverick, shaking, covered in ticks and slightly slimmer from his nine days on the run, had made his way through a Rohnert Park neighborhood, across Petaluma Hill Road, through ranches and pastures, until he took a seat a stone’s throw from the ranch that had been his foster home two months earlier.

A man spotted Maverick sitting in the tall grass and called Spencer.

“It was about 7:30 in the morning and he says ‘Hey, I’m looking at your dog,’” Spencer said. “I’m up here on Pressley, he’s sitting next to a tree, right next to a lost dog poster.”

Spencer immediately called Odessa Gunn, the owner of Little Trooper Ranch and the woman who had first rescued Maverick. Gunn had been at Spencer’s side for nine straight days looking for the dog.

Spencer read off the address the caller had given her about Maverick’s whereabouts. Gunn barely had to start her truck. She could have walked to pick up the pooch.

‘Maverick is lightning fast’

No wonder he was scared. Maverick had not had an easy go of it in life.

He was one of about 60 dogs living in what Gunn described as “a hoarding situation” in Texas. In November, Gunn went to Texas and brought Maverick and 11 other chihuahuas back to her ranch to rehab and, hopefully, rehome them.

But Maverick was tricky.

“He was the very last one. He was super scared, he was the least socialized,” Gunn said. “He hid under a shelf for the first month he was here … it took me a month to pick him up.”

Maverick stayed on the ranch about three months, longer than all of his fellow rescues.

“I thought I was going to have him forever because he was so hard to work with,” Gunn said.

Then Spencer called.

She was the perfect fit for Maverick. And she was patient.

“She’s a super chihuahua whisperer,” Gunn said of Spencer. “I’m lucky she came along. He’s not an easy little one.”

Spencer had spent two months trying to ease Maverick’s anxiety, get him used to sights, sounds and activities. It was a win when he began acquiescing to walks around their east Rohnert Park neighborhood.

But then that fateful stroll when something spooked him and he backed out of his harness and bolted.

“Maverick is lightning fast,” Spencer said. “He ran all the way to my house, which was great, but he didn’t stop.”

‘You are hunting down an animal’

Spencer immediately called Gunn. Neighbors jumped in. Search parties, replete with flashlights, formed.

“Neighbors were texting me, ‘He’s over here,’” Spencer said. “By 6:15 p.m. it was pitch black. By 8 p.m. we thought ‘He’s going to get cold, he’ll come home.’”

Spencer put Maverick’s bed on the front porch hoping that would draw him back.

“I got up every hour to see,” she said. “Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.”

Spencer put an alert up on Nextdoor, the social media site. She put a post on Josie’s Lost Dog Alert of Sonoma County Facebook page. She got tips. She chased. Her neighbors chased.

Maverick was having none of it.

“A family on the corner said ‘Oh yeah, everybody was chasing that dog and he ran across Petaluma Hill Road,’” Spencer said. “Everyone was chasing him down the bike path, trying to catch him and he just wouldn’t be caught.”

So Gunn called Babs Fry in San Diego. Fry runs A Way Home For Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps people find their lost dogs.

Fry told them to stop chasing Maverick. Immediately.

“They had already made some really common mistakes,” Fry said. “People get caught up in their fear, guilt and panic.”

“Searching” to a human can feel like “hunting” to an animal, Fry said.

“You are hunting down an animal that is thinking like prey,” she said.

So they keep running. Not toward people calling their name, but away from them.