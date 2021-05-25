Benefield: Meet the fifth-grader behind the pitch for Tony Hawk Elementary School

It was an optional assignment, but Noel “Junior” Moya jumped on it.

The fifth grader at James Monroe Elementary School heard the call for researched suggestions for a new name for the school he has attended since Kinder Academy and got right on it. Well, right after he asked his dad, Noel Moya Sr., about his idea.

“He was like, ’Dad, I don’t know if I should do it and I don’t know if people will think it’s silly,’” Moya said.

“It” was putting forth the idea of naming the campus on Marlow Road Tony Hawk Elementary School, after the legendary skateboarder who rose to fame with his exploits on skate ramps and stayed there in part because of his business acumen with skate-based video games.

“It was just meant for people to laugh and have a good time with the name, you know?” Junior said. “I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere.”

But Junior’s pitch got traction.

He touted both Hawk’s place as a skating icon but also because of his establishment of the Skatepark Project, a nonprofit group that reports having given more than $10 million in support of public skate parks, with a focus on construction in low-income neighbors.

Among students and the wider community who voted, Junior’s pitch for Hawk garnered more support than those for Nelson Mandela and Jackie Robinson. Among Monroe staff, the pick was more popular than Hugh Codding and Malcolm X. The skater hit a curb among parents, however, getting just five votes.

“It’s funny because when my teacher told me I got votes, I even told my dad, ’Wow this was supposed to be just for fun,’” he said. "It was maybe like two weeks later and when I joined the class right then (the teacher) tells me that I got voted and I made it in on the list and I just couldn’t believe it. They even put it in the newspaper.“

That said, he put work into it. He did research.

“I, for sure, put a lot of work into that project, more than like let’s say just a book report you know? I definitely put a lot of time in it, a lot of energy,” he said.

Hawk declined to comment on this story through his management team.

In the end, Junior Moya’s feelings are somewhat mixed about the debate over the name of his school. He was moved after learning of the works of George Ortiz, a local Latino leader in Sonoma County and could get on board with that name. But he likes the name Monroe, too. After all, he’s been at that campus for the better part of seven years.

However it ends up, Junior Moya doesn’t want to see folks get in a lather over monikers and namesakes.

“People just take things too seriously in 2021,” he said.

