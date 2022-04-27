Benefield: Mother-daughter duo find love of teaching together at Rancho Cotate

It’s cliche to describe a happy workplace as one big family.

But kind of like bragging, it’s not a cliche if it’s true.

And it seems true in Rancho Cotate High School’s special education department where the mother-daughter teaching combination of Nancy and Cassie Ellis provide the heartbeat of that work family.

“We are best friends. We have always been best friends,” mom Nancy Ellis said. “Working with her feels right, it feels natural. We really get along.”

To keep it straight, kids call Cassie “Mrs. E,” and Nancy is “Mrs. Ellis.”

They may be best friends and excellent work colleagues, but they are admittedly different. Where Cassie Ellis likes systems and spreadsheets and organization, mom Nancy leans into chaos and change and the unexpected.

But both are deeply empathetic and love what they do.

“Education specialists have to have a lot of love in their hearts,” Rancho Cotate assistant principal Henri Sarlatte said. “They are both great people.”

‘I’m so stressed out’

This all in the family story has a twist: It wasn’t the daughter following in the mother’s career footsteps. It was the other way around.

Cassie was a new teacher, loving her work and finding her groove. After graduating from New York University, she’d worked in special education programs in schools in the Bronx and in Oakland.

Her mom, a former social worker who was mired in an unfulfilling management job with loads of stressful travel, called her daughter in tears one day.

It wasn’t the first time.

“I was calling her crying,” Nancy said. “I’d say oh my goodness, I’m so stressed out.”

Cassie floated an idea.

“She said, ‘I think you should become a special ed teacher like me,’” Nancy said. “We’ll go to Sonoma State together.”

But by “together,” Cassie meant she’d help her mom with the parts that were not Nancy’s strong suit: Tedious admissions forms, endless paperwork. Nancy would put in the academic work.

“She started her credential program my second year of teaching,” Cassie said.

Nancy was 50. Cassie was 23.

“Rancho hired me as an intern and I never left,” Nancy said.

That was in 2016.

And then it was Nancy’s job to lead the way. She sang the praises of Rancho and the special education community there. Cassie was working at a school in Oakland.

Come join me, she said. And Cassie did.

“I was so happy and relieved. It was like the best day of my life,” Nancy said. “I felt like my family was finally complete.”

‘She can see what she wants from her kids’

When Nancy talks about her job, she laughs a lot. Kids are funny. She’s funny. The world is funny.

She rolls with the odd things kids do or the teenage tumult that can sometimes upend the best laid lesson plans.

Of course, Nancy has never been one for lesson plans. That’s more a Cassie thing.

“She is a lot more organized where I tend to wing it,” Nancy said. “She is more linear than I am so she can see what she wants from her kids at the end of the lesson. There is a name for that, but of course I can’t remember what it is.”

But whereas Nancy is envious of Cassie’s organization and ability to streamline tasks that Nancy finds tedious, Cassie watches in awe her mom’s ability to embrace the bedlam and make deep connections with people.

“It’s a really hard job but there is so much creativity and flexibility,” Cassie said. “That is why I think it’s such a perfect fit for my mom. She sees the possibility in that.”

Plus, she likes the excitement.

“My mom loves chaos. She loves a job where what you do every day changes,” she said. “I found the perfect job for her.”

At Rancho, Cassie works primarily with upperclassmen. Nancy is mostly with ninth graders.

But they overlap. They can’t help it. They like it this way.

“Sometimes my stepdad forgets to pack her lunch and I share with her,” Cassie said.

And sometimes, when Cassie is having a down day, Nancy will pop in and offer not a colleague hug, but a mom hug.

She got one of those on Monday.

“It was just 20 minutes ago,” Cassie said. “She came in, said, ‘What can I get you? A coffee?’”

That connection goes beyond mother-daughter and is true with the whole department, Cassie said.

“Our department is incredibly close,” she said. “We have full support for each other.”

‘She connects with our hardest students’

While Nancy found her passion in teaching at 50, Cassie found her calling after taking a class with a disability studies component at NYU.

She began to look differently at the world and how it was set up. And that included schools and classrooms.

“Schools and education are designed for certain types of learners,” she said.

Cassie is someone who always loved school, but feeling confident and comfortable in a classroom is not the experience of all students. That both bothered Cassie and drew her to teaching.

For Nancy, teaching is about connection.

This is the teacher who, according to her daughter, keeps a pair of “granny panties” in her classroom.

When she sees a student wearing saggy pants, she snaps into action, tucking the prop underwear into her waistband.

“She says, ‘If I’m going to see your underwear, I’m going to make you see mine,’” Cassie said. “They will laugh and they will pull up their pants.”

When Nancy wants kids to pull themselves away from their cellphones, she calls it “Night night time” and makes them tuck their phones in for a nap.

“I give them little tissues so their cellphones can go to sleep,” she said. “They take that from me because I’m a silly old lady, but a young hip teacher can’t pull that off.”

Whatever Nancy is doing, it’s working, her daughter said.

“She is a much loved figure here,” she said. “She connects with our hardest students.”

“She’s an incredible human,” Cassie said. “And she’s completely a goofball.”

On Tuesday, mother and daughter let students ask them questions as I took notes: What was she like as a teenager? Are people always asking you about your mom?

The pair laughed and gamely answered.

Mrs. E and Mrs. Ellis express gratitude easily — to have found their calling, to have come to Rancho, to able to do what they love and do it with each other.

“It’s wonderful,” Cassie said. “It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

