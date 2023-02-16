For more information, go to www.museumsc.org

A panel discussion on the relationship between Black art and Black resistance will be from 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Museum of Sonoma County in the Contemporary Art Gallery, 425 7th Street, Santa Rosa.

Denise Ward has been interested in art her whole life.

A metal artist and kinetic sculptor, Ward has visited countless galleries and museums and yet rarely does she see her life or her experience reflected back at her in the works and the artists that are displayed in the vast majority of spaces.

Ward is an artist. She is a woman. She is Black.

“I didn’t know that there were more than Charles White, John Biggers, Augusta Savage,” she said of prominent Black artists. “I just never knew that there were more Black artists because they weren’t in the museum where art is supposed to be.”

And Black women artists? Even more shut out of the mainstream art scene, Ward said.

“Women made art? Oh my god,” she said. “It exists and it always has. It is just how you learn to look deeper. Unfortunately you have to look really deep.”

In that way, showing up, showing art and celebrating Black artists is a form of resistance, Ward said.

Those ideas will be the central focus of a panel discussion Sunday at the Museum of Sonoma County with artists TheArthur Wright, Michael Granville and Unity Lewis.

The talk will address the idea of what it is to be a Black artist today and what forms of resistance Black artists take and embody.

Ward will moderate.

“It’s a conversation,” she said. “It’s not an exhibition. It’s a conversation with Black artists about their work and what they are doing now and maybe a brief example of what Black resistance has looked like through art for 400 years.”

And part of that is shining a light on the people behind the pieces, the men and women who make the art.

"Art is transcending color but it’s very important to show the artists themselves,“ Granville said.

In 2020, Granville launched Illustrative Voices, a collaborative of artists focused on social justice issues.

“It was artists that weren’t really known,” he said of the project, which was launched in partnership with Jordan Fong.

His work involved not only finding artists who were lacking exposure, but also finding places for exhibits where artists working in social justice circles might not be expected, he said.

“It was a way of bringing art to different locations,” he said. “It was creating safe spaces for artists to explain their art and for the community to open their horizons.”

That, in part, is what Sunday’s discussion in Santa Rosa is about.

“ (They) are working as functioning artists, but they are not seen anywhere because there is not a place to be seen,” Ward said. “We know this because of the structure of the way art has been shown in this country and this world for 500 years.”

Art is history. It should be everywhere, it should be in the light.

“Art is always resistance to the dark, right?” Ward said.

To that end, hosting the panel at the Museum of Sonoma County was important, said Jeff Nathanson, executive director of the museum.

“Our museum has made a commitment to try to change the balance — we didn’t want to be a museum that follows in the footsteps of centuries of tradition of really only showing white, male artists,” he said. “We are trying to correct the balance in some way at our local level.”

Ward credits the museum for hosting an event that will dig into the idea of art as resistance. She expects panelist to turn over what it means to resist and what art looks like as a form of resistance.

“The question is, who is resisting?” she said. “I’m not resisting. I’m flying, I’m pushing, I have lots of stuff going on. The world has been set up a certain way and if you don’t keep pushing against it through art, through technology, through legislation. If you don’t keep pushing against something that wants to stay as it is … so who is resisting?”

For Granville, resistance in some ways is wrapped up in identity.

“I’m a Black artist. I would love to be known as a Black artist,” he said. “Being an American Black citizen, someone of this country … I can’t trace my history. What I want to trace is my blackness in America.”

He knows where his parents are from and where his grandparents were raised, but “that’s as far back as I can go.”

“I want to tell my story from my end,” he said.

And that means, in part, using his art.

“Representation matters,” he said.

For TheArthur Wright, the focus might be less resistance and more affirmation.

“I affirm life. I belong. I belong here,” he said.

Wright works with bleach on paper to create images that depict the African diaspora.

“I spilled it accidentally on a dark, colored paper,” he said of his first foray into bleach painting years ago. “It was brownish black paper and it turned gold. That kind of captured my attention … this was going to be my Eureka moment.”

His materials of choice have forced Wright to adjust the way he approaches pieces, the way he addresses mistakes.

“You can’t undo bleach,” he said.

He recounted a piece he created of the R&B singer Mary J. Blige.

He made a mistake. And remember, you can’t undo bleach.

“Instead of just letting the blotch stay there, I made it into a tambourine,” he said. “It’s hard for me to make a mistake with pointillism. It’s a million dots per picture. If I put a dot on the wrong place, I just surround it with 20 more dots.”

It’s an attitude that buoys Wright.

“I’m more for the affirmative than the resistance,” he said.

Ward, for one, is excited for this conversation, as well as those that will follow.

“You can always change things,” she said. “You can tell the truth better.”

