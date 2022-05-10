Subscribe

Benefield: North Coast Section honors Peterich for a lifetime of influence

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2022, 3:57PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

Longtime Montgomery girls soccer coach Pat McDonald recalled being quizzed, many years ago, by a coach from another school who wanted to know more about Monty coaching legend Russ Peterich.

How was Peterich so successful? How did he get so much out of kids? How did he stay engaged decades into it? What made people love him so?

By way of an answer, McDonald asked the coach a question: Do you know how many league titles Peterich’s teams won? Or how many North Coast Section titles?

The other coach was silent, so McDonald answered his own question: Neither do I.

What made the great Russ Peterich great were not the wins and losses.

“I don’t think I ever heard him use the word ‘win,’” McDonald said.

But win he did. For decades. But his impact was so much more than that.

Peterich coached varsity baseball at Montgomery for 37 years and junior varsity basketball for 23 years. He launched the school’s soccer program and coached that team for 11 years. He’s even coached golf for the Vikings.

And then there are the administrative jobs he’s embraced. He was Montgomery’s athletic director for more than two decades, and when he “retired” in 2003, he became the athletic director coordinator for every middle and high school in Santa Rosa City Schools.

He’s in the Hall of Fame at Montgomery, Chico State University and the California Baseball Coaches Association.

The North Coast Section, the governing sports body for 176 schools, gave him their Distinguished Service Award in 2014 and he was named an NCS Honor Coach for baseball and soccer. He’s been the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year and won the group’s Outstanding Service Award.

He has been named The Press Democrat’s Empire Coach of the Year in an astounding four sports.

It was for all that and all of the impact and influence that doesn’t neatly fit on a resume that Peterich has been given the highest honor bestowed by the North Coast Section: the Phil Hempler Award.

The induction statement from last month’s ceremony begins with this: “It might be impossible to find someone who has done more for the benefit of interscholastic athletics in Santa Rosa than Russ Peterich.”

And nowhere in the mountain of accolades and kudos that have come Peterich’s way over the decades will you find a win-loss record. For Peterich, that is not how success is tallied.

‘An avenue to teach life skills’

“Communication with players was so much more valuable than what was happening on the field,” said Peterich, 79. “When a kid comes to you for something, he’s not necessarily looking for answers, he’s looking to see if he’s doing the right thing.”

McDonald, who played both baseball and soccer for Peterich in the ’80s, said Peterich’s classroom at Montgomery was always open and always occupied.

“He cared about the students at Montgomery just as much as the student-athletes,” he said. “There were people who never put on a uniform and you would see him talking to them, mentoring them, dealing with life issues.”

But lest you think Peterich was a big softy, think again.

This was a coach who, in 1976, essentially dismissed his entire (highly successful) varsity baseball squad after more than 10 players on the roster admitted to drinking at a weekend party.

Peterich had laid out the rules at the beginning of the season and they had broken them.

Peterich and his longtime junior varsity coach and friend Mickey Rabinovitz pulled the junior varsity team up and played the rest of the season with those guys.

Peterich isn’t particularly fond of revisiting this tale, but it speaks to the values he tried to instill in his players and in his program.

Montgomery’s athletic director, Dean Haskins, played baseball for Peterich before suiting up for University of Texas.

He remembered a playoff game up in the northern reaches of the state in which the opposing pitcher walked the batter ahead of him, thinking he’d have an easier time with Haskins. He was ticked.

Haskins thanked him by hitting a three-run homer, and as he rounded the bases he had some choice words for the opposing pitcher. Before he reached the dugout, he felt a tug on the back of his Montgomery jersey.

Peterich was giving him “the stare.”

“He was an imposing man,” Haskins said. “He said, ‘You don’t ever say anything like that to a pitcher. You will apologize to this kid after the game.’”

Haskins remembers getting the message — mostly.

“At the end of the game we were shaking hands and I said, ‘I’m sorry for saying what I said to you and I’m sorry for hitting a three-run homer off you,’” he said.

Some lessons take a little longer to sink in.

But Haskins continues to look up to Peterich and to seek his guidance.

Haskins, like many of Peterich’s old charges, has followed in the footsteps of his coach. He has coached football and baseball at Montgomery and he’s the longtime athletic director.

He’s also the lead athletic director for Santa Rosa City Schools and the assistant athletic commissioner for the North Bay League.

“He is somebody that a lot of us at Montgomery got into coaching because of, because of our experience of just being around Russ,” he said.

“He’s teaching people as humans. Athletics was really just an avenue to teach life skills. Winning was important, Russ was very competitive, but he also understood that he was making student-athletes better people because of their participation in sports.”

Peterich is an unwavering believer in sports.

When asked what has changed the most over his decades in high school athletics, he led with kids zeroing in on one sport, rather than playing the proverbial and literal field.

The more sports, the better, he said.

“Exposure to different sports will bring exposure to different types of people,” he said. “They need to able to handle all types of personalities, especially when they get a job.”

Which leads to another one of Peterich’s beliefs: “I know what is around the corner, but you guys don’t and you need to be ready for them when you get out of school.”

‘Do it the right way’

Peterich came to Montgomery in 1966, when the population of Santa Rosa was 44,800 and growing fast.

Lyndon Johnson was president and “Sunshine Superman” by Donovan was the No. 1 song the week the school year started.

Things have certainly changed, but the respect and love Peterich generated among his players and the wider community is there no matter his current role, admirers say.

He’s officially retired and turned in his district-issued cellphone last summer, but he’s still around. You will see him at basketball and baseball games or in the stands for Friday night football.

As he approaches six decades of coaching, consoling, consulting and commiserating, his door is always open, his phone is always ringing. Still.

There is a code people use for their admiration for Peterich. It’s WWRD? What would Russ do?

Jan Smith Billing, the longtime North Bay League Commissioner and winner in 2005 of the Phil Hempler Award, said she, too, subscribes to the WWRD mentality.

“Russ is the kind of guy that if you have a question, you ask Russ. If you have a need, you ask Russ,” she said. “He exemplified what is correct about interscholastic athletics. He really focused on the student athletes with commitment and dedication. It’s not win at all costs, it’s do your best but do it the right way.

“He’s just a stellar man. He really is.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette