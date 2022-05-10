Benefield: North Coast Section honors Peterich for a lifetime of influence

Longtime Montgomery girls soccer coach Pat McDonald recalled being quizzed, many years ago, by a coach from another school who wanted to know more about Monty coaching legend Russ Peterich.

How was Peterich so successful? How did he get so much out of kids? How did he stay engaged decades into it? What made people love him so?

By way of an answer, McDonald asked the coach a question: Do you know how many league titles Peterich’s teams won? Or how many North Coast Section titles?

The other coach was silent, so McDonald answered his own question: Neither do I.

What made the great Russ Peterich great were not the wins and losses.

“I don’t think I ever heard him use the word ‘win,’” McDonald said.

But win he did. For decades. But his impact was so much more than that.

Peterich coached varsity baseball at Montgomery for 37 years and junior varsity basketball for 23 years. He launched the school’s soccer program and coached that team for 11 years. He’s even coached golf for the Vikings.

And then there are the administrative jobs he’s embraced. He was Montgomery’s athletic director for more than two decades, and when he “retired” in 2003, he became the athletic director coordinator for every middle and high school in Santa Rosa City Schools.

He’s in the Hall of Fame at Montgomery, Chico State University and the California Baseball Coaches Association.

The North Coast Section, the governing sports body for 176 schools, gave him their Distinguished Service Award in 2014 and he was named an NCS Honor Coach for baseball and soccer. He’s been the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year and won the group’s Outstanding Service Award.

He has been named The Press Democrat’s Empire Coach of the Year in an astounding four sports.

It was for all that and all of the impact and influence that doesn’t neatly fit on a resume that Peterich has been given the highest honor bestowed by the North Coast Section: the Phil Hempler Award.

The induction statement from last month’s ceremony begins with this: “It might be impossible to find someone who has done more for the benefit of interscholastic athletics in Santa Rosa than Russ Peterich.”

And nowhere in the mountain of accolades and kudos that have come Peterich’s way over the decades will you find a win-loss record. For Peterich, that is not how success is tallied.

‘An avenue to teach life skills’

“Communication with players was so much more valuable than what was happening on the field,” said Peterich, 79. “When a kid comes to you for something, he’s not necessarily looking for answers, he’s looking to see if he’s doing the right thing.”

McDonald, who played both baseball and soccer for Peterich in the ’80s, said Peterich’s classroom at Montgomery was always open and always occupied.

“He cared about the students at Montgomery just as much as the student-athletes,” he said. “There were people who never put on a uniform and you would see him talking to them, mentoring them, dealing with life issues.”

But lest you think Peterich was a big softy, think again.

This was a coach who, in 1976, essentially dismissed his entire (highly successful) varsity baseball squad after more than 10 players on the roster admitted to drinking at a weekend party.

Peterich had laid out the rules at the beginning of the season and they had broken them.

Peterich and his longtime junior varsity coach and friend Mickey Rabinovitz pulled the junior varsity team up and played the rest of the season with those guys.

Peterich isn’t particularly fond of revisiting this tale, but it speaks to the values he tried to instill in his players and in his program.

Montgomery’s athletic director, Dean Haskins, played baseball for Peterich before suiting up for University of Texas.

He remembered a playoff game up in the northern reaches of the state in which the opposing pitcher walked the batter ahead of him, thinking he’d have an easier time with Haskins. He was ticked.

Haskins thanked him by hitting a three-run homer, and as he rounded the bases he had some choice words for the opposing pitcher. Before he reached the dugout, he felt a tug on the back of his Montgomery jersey.

Peterich was giving him “the stare.”

“He was an imposing man,” Haskins said. “He said, ‘You don’t ever say anything like that to a pitcher. You will apologize to this kid after the game.’”

Haskins remembers getting the message — mostly.

“At the end of the game we were shaking hands and I said, ‘I’m sorry for saying what I said to you and I’m sorry for hitting a three-run homer off you,’” he said.