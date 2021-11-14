Benefield: Oakmont woman takes to the streets (literally) to demand traffic calming

Norma Baumsteiger was fed up.

Armed with a big, octagonal sign with “Slow” printed in black letters on an orange background, and the handmade image of a fawn on the other, Baumsteiger started standing in front of her home on Oakmont Drive admonishing drivers to slow down.

The speed limit everywhere in the retirement community is 25 mph, a long-standing nod to allow golf carts to travel along with cars on the roadway.

But Baumsteiger, 87, said the speed limit is rarely adhered to on her road, the main drag through the expansive retirement community.

“Ninety percent go like hell through here,” she said on a sunny Sunday afternoon, holding her sign erect so drivers would see it even while she talked.

“There are not enough crosswalks and there are not enough stop signs to slow down the traffic that comes through Oakmont.”

But despite days of standing out vigil, raising and lowering her sign, wagging her finger and occasionally calling out “Slow down,” nothing was changing.

So on Nov. 2, Baumsteiger took her campaign a step further. A number of steps further, actually — into the middle of the busy street, where she stood for hours, holding her sign, urging drivers to slow down.

The police were called. More than once.

“On November 2 at 3:40 in the afternoon we did receive a phone call about an elderly female in and around that intersection who was upset about the speeders,” Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Good, Baumsteiger remembers thinking. Call the police.

She said the responding officer was respectful and asked that she not stand in the middle of the road. He told her it was dangerous.

It is dangerous, people are always speeding, she recalls saying.

“I’m out here because you are not here,’” she says she told the officer.

‘When they come around that corner they giddy up’

Before going to such extremes, Baumsteiger has, on and off, for years sought traffic-calming measures in Oakmont.

She describes roadways and driving patterns with an expertise earned from two decades of driving a school bus.

She has hand drawn a 14-inch by 24-inch map, color coded, indicating where there are crosswalks and stop signs on the roads that loop around the community. There are few.

“What type of a retirement community is this when you can’t cross your own street safely?” she said.

So Baumsteiger hit the street.

In addition to the tall “Slow” sign, another neighbor gave her a bright green safety vest with “SLOW DOWN 25 MPH” stenciled on the back.

She says when she stands vigil she gets a mix of waves, toots of the horn and middle fingers. She’s been called names, stuff she describes as “vile” and “vulgar.”

“But that’s OK, I’ve got a thick skin,” she said.

She said the stretch of road in front of her house is particularly perilous because it’s at the start of a long stretch of straight road.

“When they come around that corner they giddy up,” she said. “They giddy up because they got a straightaway. There’s no stop sign, there’s no crosswalks, there’s no warning of anything.”

She has seen multiple deer killed while making their way from the Oakmont golf course up the hill into Trione-Annadel State Park to the west.

“That’s something you never forget,” she said.

More than that, she can’t understand how those living in a retirement community, those of, let’s say, a certain age, are expected to move about on a system of roads and sidewalks that don’t offer logical and safe street crossings for pedestrians.

Are elderly people expected to trot across the road to catch a bus or walk their dog, trying to dodge drivers doing a high-speed “giddy up”? she wondered.

‘We need to evaluate it’

Baumsteiger insists she has tried to go through the proper channels to advocate for change, but to no avail.

Anyone she has called at the Oakmont Village Association tells her to take her complaints to the police.

I was told the same.

“The board has no jurisdiction over the speed limit on Oakmont Drive. It is a city street and of course this issue has come up in the past,” OVA general manager Kimberly Rowland wrote in an email. “The best option for residents is to reach out to Santa Rosa.”

A quick inquiry with the Santa Rosa Police Department showed citations are rare on Oakmont Drive.

No speeding tickets were issued on Oakmont Drive between Nov. 1, 2020, and Nov. 1 of this year, according to department records. Going back a little further, three tickets were issued in February of 2020. One was for no proof of insurance and two were for running a stop sign. Nothing for speeding.