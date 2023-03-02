Benefield: On Wednesday, I sent the text every parent fears: ‘You OK?’

On Wednesday afternoon, I stood in a line of parents that snaked from the entrance of the Montgomery High School football field almost to the auditorium on the far side of the parking lot.

Hundreds of parents, most of them on the phone or texting, were waiting to pick up their kids.

An “incident” had prompted police and school officials to call for a campuswide evacuation just after 1 p.m. Kids would not be released without a parent showing identification.

It was unclear what exactly had happened, but rumors were already swirling.

In a world riddled with violence, it’s a scene I’ve seen played out countless times in the newspaper and on television.

Some other place, some other poor parents.

But on Wednesday, I was standing in that line.

My son August is a sophomore at Montgomery.

But let me be clear: I knew he was safe.

I was slow to learn what had happened on campus. I had been at an assignment and had not seen the initial alert of a lockdown.

When I did, I texted him: “You OK?”

His answer: “Yup.”

I was hearing a student was stabbed on campus. I was also hearing that the perpetrator was caught.

The reality and the gravity of what had occurred had not registered with me.

It was a shameful response. It’s a shameful reality.

But when a dear friend sent me a text that said in part, “sending strong mom vibes your way,” her tone told me it was worse than I had understood.

She was in a position to know more than I did, and she is caring enough to immediately begin to worry about my son, about me.

The afternoon unfolded quickly.

I read repeatedly the emailed instructions on how to reunite with my child. Where I should go, that I should bring my ID. That I should expect lines, and that I should follow the directions of the police on scene.

Reunification procedure? Just the idea is traumatizing.

So, I waited. My phone buzzed constantly.

I thought about my son, still sitting in a classroom. Still “locked down.”

I thought about what he likely knew, what he was hearing and what that means for a 16-year-old.

Standing in line, I scanned the faces of kids emerging from the football field. I looked for reactions, clues.

I looked at parents for the same thing. How were they handling this?

I saw tears. I saw hugs. I heard kids talking about what they thought happened.

Then I saw Angel. I hadn’t seen him since he and my older son were in the sixth grade together.

Instinctively I said hello and reached out to him. Like this was a normal way to bump into someone.

I asked how he was in a way that gave no sense of reality of the situation. None.

What was I doing?

Moments later, I did the same thing with Anthony, a kid I’d coached in soccer when he was seven.

Again, zero gravity in my voice. I was just smiling at him. At his mom.

There is something very wrong here.

When I got to the fence that separates the walkway from the football field and track, I called my son’s phone. He said I needed to text, “I’m here,” in order for his teacher to release him.

I did as he told me.

He emerged from the crowd looking exactly as he did when I dropped him off five hours before: Like a weirdo.

It was some kind of wacky dress day on campus. He was wearing a plaid trapper hat. One Oxford shoe, one Vans shoe. Yellow socks pulled up his knees. Salmon pants and a blue plaid bathrobe.

His friend Miles was wearing a similar outfit, but instead of a trapper hat, he had on Mickey Mouse ears.

All I could think, looking at these two kids, because that is what they are, is this is what high school should look like — silly dress up days. Nonsense for no reason. Fun.

Not lockdowns and parent reunification instructions.

And then it was just my son, Miles and his mom, Janet, and I standing in silence as kids and parents streamed out around us.

I had no idea what to say or do in this moment or in the moments I know will follow because of what happened Wednesday.

A child was killed here today. A child going to school.

Janet asked if she could hold her son’s hand. In a gesture of infinite grace, he let her.

I just stood there, barely able to look at my 16-year-old in his trapper hat and mismatched shoes, wondering what kind of world we have created for our kids.

And more than anything I felt something close to shame that I have no idea how to process what happened or how to help my son do the same.

And yet I, and other adults, continue to do just that. We continue to ask our kids to navigate and endure situations that defy meaning.

To understand a world that is sometimes incomprehensible.

