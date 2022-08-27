Benefield: Opening night in Healdsburg filled with equal parts jitters, joy

There were opening night jitters. A couple of minor miscues.

Veteran public address announcer Richard Bugarske was at the door of the press box before the new key was.

As game time approached, the home team Healdsburg Greyhounds had to hustle up a volunteer to run the scoreboard when that duty was on the verge of being unstaffed.

And about half of the Hounds had to run off the field as the game began because they had too much eye black smeared on their faces.

But those points were minor.

The major take-away was that football was back at Rec Park in Healdsburg — one of the best places to catch a high school game in Sonoma County.

On Friday night, the Hounds got a little manhandled by the visiting Fort Bragg Timberwolves, losing 37 to 0.

But let’s focus on the experience, shall we?

“We could be losing by 100 and we are cheering like this the whole game,” Healdsburg High senior Max Hubbell said at halftime when the score was 22-0. “I don’t expect to win, but I expect good spirit.”

Plus it felt good to sit in the stands as the sun set. It felt good to see volunteers manning the grill for the booster club. It felt good to see kids shouting for school spirit.

“We are all here to have fun, we are all here to show spirit,” senior class president Rogelio Vega said. “A game’s a game at the end of the day.”

He was smiling as he said it.

He was also holding a giant fuzzy tail. It seems that Healdburg High’s mascot, a giant Greyhound, lost his appendage in the frenzied player tunnel at the opening of the second half.

“Emergency surgery will be done,” he said.

To be out, with each other, feels good. Even if body parts go missing.

After a string of seasons disrupted by wildfires, by smoke, by evacuations, by a pandemic, our collective Friday night calendars now have a standing date at 7 p.m.: Kickoff.

Football season in these parts is back.

“I’m excited,” Carolina Rodriguez said just after paying for her ticket.

She was the first person in the stands Friday night. It was her son’s first game as a Hound.

“I feel more free,” she said. “I can breathe better being around people, especially seeing my son play.”

Opening night in Healdsburg turned from a months-long idea into a sharp reality about 10 minutes before kickoff. And it started with the sound of cleats on concrete steps, the steps that lead from the Boys and Girls Club of Healdsburg onto football field at Rec Park.

It’s a walk that generations of Healdsburg High School football players and coaches have made.

“That whole city is into that tradition,” second year head coach Robert Gray said before the game.

Gray may be relatively new to the Greyhounds, but he knows The Walk. He understands its power.

Gray was on the other side for years. As coach at Rincon Valley Christian, he saw the walk from a different vantage point.

“Oh yes, I played against that walk,” he said. “Back there in the day when they had (Coach Tom) Kirkpatrick. Back then, you had to be prepared. They walked down those steps, they had some pride. That was six points for them right there.”

It didn’t prove as intimidating against the Fort Bragg Timberwolves Friday night, but it was still a sight to behold.

Players, still trying to figure out the little things — do we hold hands or lock arms? — walked down the stairs and marched into the setting sun.

Once on the field, they circled together, hands on shoulders and shouted. Then they ran toward their sideline. It’s a new thing the team came up with, Gray said.

It’s the time to start something new. To try something on for size.

There is something cleansing about the first game of the season.

It’s the whole idea of clean slate. A clean sheet. No errors on the books. No fumbles, no miscues.

Sports offer us a way to start anew. It’s a gift.

Healdsburg High teacher Dennis Perez was feeling it Friday.

Perez was doing yeoman’s work prepping the stadium for its first visitors of the season — after spending the day teaching and watching students get amped for the game.

“They were just really ready to come again,” he said.

“Healdsburg has that sense of team,” he said. ” And they love Rec Park. They want their games here.”

There is a coziness to Rec Park that you don’t find at all high school stadiums.

“It’s like playing in a big stadium, but it’s a small stadium at the same time,” Gray said. “The grandstands are full, the bands are playing and they are right behind you. The atmosphere is really football-ish.”

I had to ask. Football-ish?

“Everything is in the right place,” he said. “The crowd, the cheerleaders, the band. The football field is cut and plush. Everything is football-ish.”

On Friday night, it was football-ish but the Hounds were still working on the football part.

But the Hounds are young. They have just six seniors to the Timberwolves’ 16.

On Friday night, it showed. Turnovers, missed assignments, the signs of youth.

But that’s the thing about sports. Teams get to suit up and try again next week.

Opening night is special. In many ways, it sets the tone. But it doesn’t tell the whole story, just the first chapter.

