Like a grand old dame holding court in the corner of a party, the 65-year-old beauty spun slowly, many eyes upon her, emitting a comforting warmth.

Nestled in behind rows of hungry eaters who were bellied up to tables in the backyard of Kenwood Community Church Tuesday morning, the grand gal was, if not the center of attention, certainly the star of the show.

With her simple lines and beautiful efficiency, she is the rotating 4-foot diameter pancake grill responsible for, with the help of her regular handlers from Santa Rosa Kiwanis, feeding a good many of the 800 people who showed up at the annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast in Kenwood.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FhMAlaxy4hI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This handcrafted machine (legend has it was made by a Kiwanis member in Detroit and shipped west) has been churning out pancakes since 1958, according to Doug Braik, current Kiwanis Club secretary and keeper of the cake maker.

It’s Braik who takes it home, cleans it, makes sure the motor is running right, the propane tank is full.

But it takes three to make sure she’s going full steam the 15 or so weekends a year she is put to work. Including, for years, the Fourth of July breakfast hosted by the Kenwood Community Church.

Bob Isaacs, Kiwanis president, was on flipping duty Tuesday morning. At full gas, he insists, this grand machine can crank out 600-700 cakes in an hour.

I turned to Bill Deedy, the man in charge of squeezing the dispenser lever to release the perfect amount of batter from a conical holder to make 5-inch cakes.

“Is your title ‘Squeezer of the batter?’” I asked.

“Trigger mechanic,” he said. A true professional, his eyes didn’t leave his work.

For years, it’s groups like the Santa Rosa Kiwanis, working in partnership with the Kenwood Community Church, that have made Kenwood’s Fourth of July bonanza event of footrace, pancake breakfast, parade and downtown party, go.

It’s a tradition baked into the Kenwood community, but it draws folks from around Sonoma County and beyond to give what is believed to be the oldest 10K footrace in California a try, or to see a charming small town parade or just to be fed by a 65-year-old spinning pancake griddle.

Outside the church, Harold Julander played the keyboard and Candace English was on the violin, serenading folks in line for the breakfast.

Julander is the church’s musical director.

Their song list swung from Woody Guthrie to Lee Greenwood, all to create “an ambiance” for folks, they said.

The morning started with the 50th running of the Kenwood Footrace, an event both feared and loved among those who know it.

The course is extraordinarily beautiful with views of vineyards and the valley, but painful because runners are asked to do some climbing to get those views.

More than 740 runners raced either the 3K downtown course or the hillier 10K route.

Former Casa Grande High standout Nolan Hosbein, 20, took the men’s 10K title in 33:16, while Krista Drechsler, 33, of Santa Rosa was overall women’s winner in 41:54.

In the 3K, Jack Blanchfield, 17, of Towson, Md., won in 9:33, and Ashlin Mallin, 14, of Santa Rosa won in 11:53.

Catherine DuBay, this year’s race director for the Empire Runners club, notched her 24th top 10 finish, while Sonoma Valley High cross country coach John Litzenberg knocked out his 23rd. Darryl Beardall, 86, of Santa Rosa has run the race 49 out of 50 times.

The race has become a fundraiser for Empire Runners to gift scholarships to area athletes who are continuing their running pursuits in college.

This year’s winners are: Montgomery’s Hope Martin who will run at UC Santa Cruz; Windsor’s Jonathan Henry who is competing at Occidental College; Piner’s Derek Sadorra who is going to Cal Poly; Santa Rosa’s Leah Cederborg who is going to UC Berkeley; Cardinal Newman’s Gavin Doig who is running at Pomona College and Piner’s Jared Hayes who will compete at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The pace of the parade that followed the road races at 10:30 a.m. was decidedly slower. And no one had a problem with it.

The sun poked through the clouds just in time for the parade to turn from Los Guilicos Avenue onto Warm Springs Road, where empty chairs had held spots for spectators since before the starters’ gun sounded for the road race.

By 10:30 a.m. people were three deep to see antique cars, fire trucks and the regular gaggle of pooches walking behind the banner reading “Dogs of Kenwood. Join the group.”

Russell Larson came from Sacramento with his son, Aiden, 8, to visit his brother who lives in Kenwood and watch the parade. He was impressed with the slew of antique cars but had hoped for more traditional parade floats.

“We’ve only seen one float so far,” he said. “But the patriot one was the best, because it was the only one.”

Still, he had a blast scrambling for candy with his niece, Penelope, perhaps suggesting that a packet of Reese’s Pieces that landed on the ground would be better left in his care.

Another parade goer, who showed up in 1776-inspired costume and preferred I not use her name, said her personal sartorial style on the day was a mix of pieces meant to reflect the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

She wore a fitted blue coat with tails, a la Benjamin Franklin, and white breeches and black buckled shoes. She wore a bonnet and glasses but also a mask to cover her eyes.

The mask, she said, was to show that this nation’s foundational documents, “our North Star,” she said, are for everybody. The principals of freedom and laws and structure are for everyone, no matter what, she said.

“It could be anyone,” she said. “The hero, the heroine, could be anyone.”

For some folks on Tuesday, the heroes were the folks who put the day on year after year.

DuBay said 54 people, including seven lead volunteers, make the footrace happen.

At the pancake breakfast, where co-chair Linda Salomon was setting up at 4 a.m., there are 50 people to thank for the church’s only fundraiser of the year.

“It took a small army,” Salomon said, taking a break from pour orange juice into countless cups. “Everyone comes for the community part, the Fourth of July event. It’s the hometown part of it.”

