The group of musicians gathers every from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday in the gazebo at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Rd. in Sebastopol.

The band is nothing if not loose.

This group, about three years in the making, is so loose they don’t even have a name.

But they have presence.

The lineup, which has evolved over time, has more than a couple of ukulele players, a guitarist or three, a bass player and a drummer.

And a lot of singers.

And for two hours every Wednesday and Friday, this gaggle of musicians sing and play together in the gazebo in Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol.

They play for free. They play for fun. They play because they love it.

“We have been playing for three years, since 2020,” said group co-founder Steve Dillon.

Many of the members have played together previously, in bands and groups that got together in various places to play different kinds of music. But when the pandemic hit and many folks turned to jamming on Zoom, they were inspired to find a different way.

So they took their music outside.

In the beginning their voices were muffled by masks and everyone felt a bit disconnected by standing so far apart, but they were playing and they were together.

“It was not the best, but we were still playing,” Dillon said.

As restrictions on gatherings lessened, the group made their way to the gazebo at Ragle Ranch Park and they have been there, twice a week, now hours at a go, largely rain or shine, ever since.

“Since COVID started we needed to save our lives by still playing music,” Dillon said. "Everything was shut down and it looked bleak there for awhile. And we were like ‘No, we can’t help it, we have to do this.’ So we’ve been doing it ever since.”

They are so regular, in fact, that on this day a chalk diagram of where band members should set up and stand is visible on the floor of the gazebo.

They play for two hours straight, reeling off tunes from Bob Dylan to Bruce Springsteen to Johnny Cash to Blind Faith.

Then they play Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer,” noting that the day is, in fact, the last day of summer.

They move easily and quickly from song to song, pulling ideas from a binder sitting on a music stand in front of Dillon.

It’s smooth and easy.

The one thing they don’t have nailed down is a band name. But no one seems to care.

“We’ve always had discussions about the name, but we don’t hire out for gigs, so it doesn’t matter,” Dillon said.

Someone once suggested Gazebros but it didn’t fly with the female members of the lineup.

“What about The Prostate Pals?” drummer Curtis Zylka said, with a nod toward the group’s collective age but not anatomical makeup.

Zylka joined the group after randomly hearing them play. He was running through the park, heard them jamming and offered his beat-keeping services.

Now he brings his drum kit to each session.

About an hour into Friday’s session, Carol and Jim Veilleux arrive.

“I heard there was some pickin’ and grinnin’ going on,” Jim says before the group starts up “Bad Company” by, well, Bad Company.

He’s known Dillon for two decades, he said, and he’s been playing music since he was a teen. He started playing the bass while living in Eureka Springs, Ark. and that’s what he brings to this group.

Many of the members have played together in different groups, on different nights, in different places for years.

They’ve been in church groups, in ukulele-focused groups, in the long-running “Love Choir” of Sebastopol.

The songs change but the music remains the theme.

“We mostly play for ourselves, so we can get together and play music,” Veilleux said. “But people come by and watch, some people listen for awhile. People are in the park, walking around and they’ll stop. We’ve never put out a case for money, we are just doing it for fun.”

That is the key to the whole deal. Togetherness and fun and music.

“We are not interested in money and we are not interested in playing other places,” Dillon said. “We’ve done some, like people’s birthday’s parties, for friends, but no, we just play here. We play for ourselves, if somebody shows up and wants to listen then it works out great.”

And on this day they do.

Walkers stop. A runner pauses to stretch. At least three cyclists stop.

They listen, quietly and appreciatively, and move on.

Longtime member Greg Baird said the group has a number of regular listeners — park goers that know the band plays at this hour and at this place.

“Once in awhile somebody will shout out something that they want us to play and we’ll play it,” he said. “We have a good time.”

Other times, the musicians are roundly encouraged by folks who come to the park having no idea they will be treated to a serenade of sorts, said longtime member Joel Dorsett.

“They have had parties here,” he said, nodding at the array of picnic tables that stretch out on one side of the gazebo. “They said, ‘Will you guys keep playing for us while we are having our picnic out here?’ And we said, ‘No problem if you don’t mind.’ We are just having a good time, everyone is just having a lot of fun, enjoying themselves.”

