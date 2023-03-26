‘I have a radio voice’: Piner High freshman with own show has big airwaves dreams

Listen to Ventura Smalley live 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on odd Fridays of each month at KOWS 92.5. Listen to archived shows at www.kows92-5.org .

Tina Smalley remembers when her son Ventura was little, hearing him clearing his throat and reciting fictional weather reports into the ether.

“Ever since he was like five, he was like ‘Mom, I have a radio voice,’ and I’m like, how do you even know what a radio voice is?” she said.

Ventura Smalley knows.

For the past nine months, Smalley, now 15, has hosted his own radio show on KOWS, a 5-watt community radio station with a studio in downtown Santa Rosa and a cell tower stationed in Occidental.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E2-8F8YXbzE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Occidental tower sends the KOWS signal to most of west county.

Smalley plays songs from a set list he creates in advance on his laptop, makes the required station announcements and, on occasion, opens the single phone line into the station for live callers.

“I don’t get a lot of phone calls,” he said. “Maybe five or six when I open the line.”

The main feature of the show is music. And Smalley, a freshman at Piner High School in Santa Rosa, is fairly eclectic in his taste. But he’s also trying not to be too esoteric in his choices.

On a recent show, he played Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, Plain White T’s, Club Nouveau, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Jonas Brothers and then, by mistake, “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

“I think this is my mom’s request,” he said, turning down the sound in the studio.

But he doesn’t look flustered. He’s live and on the air but he’s not sweating it.

“I’m not going to freak out, not panic over dead air,” he said.

It’s advice he’s gotten along the way, he said.

“Dead air is not the worst thing,” he said. “Don’t always get mad at mess-ups, don’t freak out.”

Smalley has a calm and confidence that belies his 15 years.

He’s also not afraid to borrow tips and tricks from shows out there that he likes. Imitation is a form of flattery, after all.

So on some shows, he’ll do a quiz-like deal where he asks a tough question and invites callers to try to figure out the answer. He gives away as prizes gift certificates that he picks up on his own.

But he’s too young to drive, so his older cousin has to help out on that front. The same cousin who gives him a lift to the studio for his show.

But his every-other-Friday-night shows are mostly about the music and talking.

“He definitely has an old soul,” Tina Smalley said of her oldest son. “He definitely loves music, for sure. He loves to listen to older musicals, some classical music he’ll listen to, he’ll play the piano.”

It’s almost like music roles are reversed in the Smalley household, she said.

When she is driving and controlling the radio, she leans more contemporary, R&B and pop.

Not her son.

They sometimes squabble over who controls the radio dial.

“He likes older country,” she said. “When he played Johnny Cash I’m like ‘Who are you and where did you come from?’”

His Friday night show follows that of Arnold “Arnoldo” Levine who hosts “Tommy Holiday Camp” (hey there, The Who fans).

On a recent night, as Levine, a radio veteran, wrapped up his two-hour show, his 15-year-old colleague unpacked his computers and set up shop.

Smalley read the required sponsorship scripts multiple times before doing it live. He talked his way through what he was doing and about to do. He toggled between the KOWS sound board and his computer.

No one at KOWS is paid — this is true community radio after all — but Smalley sounds like a pro.

“He’s got the temperament and the delivery,” said Dave Stroud, a veteran at KOWS and a steering committee member. “You wouldn’t know this kid was 14 years old.”

That’s right, Smalley got this current gig at 14. He turned 15 last month.

“He has a calm voice,” Stroud said. “He’s pretty cool about it. We were definitely reserved at first, curious about where he was going to go with it.”

Smalley showed he meant business.

In the 15 years since KOWS launched, there have been younger DJs, Stroud said.

A 9-year-old daughter of another DJ would sometimes play tunes.

High school and middle school teachers have hosted shows with students taking the lead.

But Smalley is the youngest on the current lineup and likely the youngest across Sonoma County at the moment.

“I don’t know why I like radio so much,” Smalley said.

Maybe it’s the mystery of who might be listening.

“There’s somebody on the other side, tuning in,” he said.

Stroud said the station’s streaming platform shows listeners from London, Turkey, Belgium and Chile.

“And Florida. Florida seems to be popular,” he said.

Smalley grew up listening to the radio with his grandmother. His musical taste leans toward hers: Johnny Cash, George Strait and Clay Walker.

But he likes talk radio, too. He’s always been drawn to it, listening to syndicated call-in shows deep into the night.

“I didn’t know Delilah wasn’t local until recently,” he said, laughing.

Delilah, of course, is the syndicated radio host so famous she’s only got one name, and it’s usually uttered with the lilt of her intro song.

She takes callers, listens to tales of heartbreak and romance, loss and life, and then picks a song for them. Some may call it corny, but it’s incredibly popular.

“I’d stay up late nights, listening to Delilah,” Smalley shared. “I would have problems getting up in the morning after listening to the call-ins.”

But Smalley loves local Sonoma County voices, too.

“We have great radio goddesses and gods around here,” he said.

He digs Brent Farris, Mike Adams and Debbie Abrams of KZST. In fact, he recently made a homemade radio commercial for Farris in hopes of making an impression.

But for now, Smalley is trying to grow his own radio brand.

He’s got a Facebook page and is on Instagram, both touting his radio chops.

His archived shows are now on the KOWS website.

He’s got big dreams.

“I want to expand my radio program,” he said. “I want to reach more people. That is the idea.”

“I don’t know why I like radio so much,” he said. “Growing up, my grandma would say, ‘Follow your dreams.’”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.