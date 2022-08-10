Benefield: Plant-N-Seek creates scavenger hunt for green thumbs

Anthony Ramirez, the Santa Rosa man behind Plant-N-Seek, a social media-based scavenger hunt for seedlings and small plants left to be discovered around Sonoma County, posts clues daily on his accounts on Instagram and TikTok at @plantnseek. Anyone who finds the plants is asked to tag @plantnseek with their discovery.

Anthony Ramirez got overzealous.

The Santa Rosa man went a wee bit overboard on his backyard garden project in January and bought way more soil, seedlings and plants than he needed.

So he started giving the extras away. He started with friends and family. Then he realized he had more seedlings than he had friends and family willing to take them.

So he started leaving small pots of seedlings around town, hoping some green thumb would come across them and take them home.

“It wasn’t something I went out searching to do. It was like ‘Oh well, what am I going to do with these?’” he said.

Then he decided to have a little fun with it.

He kept plants in his car, dropping one or two on the way to or from work. He kept some around when he was running errands.

“If I’m going somewhere, I take a plant with me,” he said.

But it dawned on him that some people might think the pots belonged to someone and walk on by. So he started stapling a note to the pot, reading in part:

“Congratulations on finding this hidden seedling! Take it home, stick in the ground and water it deeply and often as it grows. We hope it provides as much joy to you as we took in growing and hiding it.”

But he wanted to see how things turned out, so he started social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok under the handle @PlantnSeek. He started posting daily clues about his drop spots.

He asked that people who find the plants tag him and keep him updated on their growth.

His first post was May 28. In just more than two months, Plant-N-Seek’s Instagram account has grown to more than 1,000 followers. The TikTok account has more than 100.

He’s gotten repost love from Free Art Friday, a collective of local artists who do similar scavenger hunt-style events around Sonoma County with their art.

“It seemed to make people happy and that was fun,” he said. “I just think it’s a nice thing to do. It provides a little joy for people and gets people into their garden.”

Like many of the artists who post on Free Art Fridays, Ramirez is intentional about where he leaves his treasurers.

He’s a fan of murals and public art. He likes known places, like the front steps of the DeTurk Round Barn on Donahue Street. He loves a good “Peanuts” statue.

Last Thursday, he left a tomato and a marigold plant at the base of the Artstart mural at the Roseland Village Shopping Center where the new Mitote Food Park recently opened.

I discovered what Ramirez was up to when Free Art Friday’s Instagram account reposted a Plant-N-Seek drop that was right outside The Press Democrat building on Mendocino Avenue.

I bolted for the back stairs and out the side door, but was too late. The plant had been found.

But there is a certain thrill in recognizing the drop spot. Ramirez understands this.

“It brings a little joy and it doesn’t cost anybody anything,” he said.

Well, that’s not entirely true.

Ramirez spends significantly more on biodegradable CowPots so that he’s not leaving plastics around. CowPots are also a draw because newbies to the gardening thing can just put the containers straight into the ground — no fuss, no muss.

And after he made his way through his initial stockpile of potting soil, he bought more. And he bought more seeds when he’d given away all of his original batch of sunflowers.

“Somebody asked, ‘Who is your funding?’ and I was like, my back pocket,” he said.

But his idea, and the idea behind it, has caught on. He has received donations of plants and vegetable starts from Glass Onion Farm.

“They have been fantastic,” he said. “Full-on, grown vegetables. The plant I dropped this morning already had tomatoes on the vine.”

How did they find him?

“Same way you did, on social media,” he said. “They said, ‘Hey we love the idea, we love what you are doing, can we help out?’”

Last week, he was gifted a massive bag of seeds from the Seed Bank in Petaluma. So now Ramirez staples a packet of seeds to every CowPot he drops.

“They are wildflowers, drought tolerant, don’t need water but help pollinators,” he said.

A wedding planner saw what he was up to and donated loads of flowers and plants from a recent ceremony.

“I’m definitely blown away by the generosity of the community helping out,” he said.

He opened an online store just last week. There are T-shirts, tote bags and mugs.

When we met at his house he was wearing a fresh off the presses Plant-N-Seek baseball cap.

Ramirez plans to plow proceeds from the merchandise into the purchase of starts for hearty indoor plants come winter.

What’s amazing about Ramirez’s project, aside from the sheer volume of his giveaways, is that he vows he has not always been a garden guy.

“Oh, god no,” he said. “I have a pretty black thumb.”

He recalled that back when he was living in San Francisco, he bought a cactus. He figured that would be a good starter plant.

He killed it.

He bought another one.

Killed that one, too.

When he figured out succulents “like to be neglected,” they started to thrive in his care.

But when he and his fiancee returned to his native Santa Rosa and bought a house, he started to get a little more serious about gardening.

Hence the out of control sunflower project that ended up launching Plant-N-Seek.

These days, he’s all in.

He makes videos updating followers on the progress of certain seedlings. He makes plants and garden memes. He sets his drops to music.

Watching Ramirez “work,” you get the sense this is not a chore.

“We are buying local. We are giving them away. It’s a sweet gig,” he said. “For me, it’s like every little seedling is going to have its own little journey. I’m just the one that gets it started.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.