It’s been a while since Clint Suitts has put together a bicycle.

But there he was Monday morning, working with building partner Joe Suazo, lining up the handlebars and wrenching pedals on tight to a Specialized Jett 20, a child-sized mountain bike.

“Normally I do this kind of thing on Christmas,” Suitts said.

Around him, scores of teams were doing the exact same thing. The din of activity, slightly akin to commotion, filled the Garrett Building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

But Suitts was right. Even though it’s October, Monday was a Christmas of sorts for kids in need.

To mark Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, Redwood Credit Union brought its full slate of employees to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to build more than 400 kids’ bikes that will be distributed to children who could not otherwise afford them.

“When you think back to your first bike, I’m imagining mine right now, and the impact it had and the freedom it gave me,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO of Redwood Credit Union.

Bikes seemed like a perfect vehicle for having an impact on kids’ lives, Martinez said.

To distribute the bikes to kids who need them, credit union officials turned to organizations they have partnerships with, including: Boys & Girls Club, TLC Child & Family Services and La Luz Center in Sonoma County.

In Napa the list includes American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation and Puertas Abiertas. Groups in Lake, Mendocino, Marin and San Francisco counties will also help distribute bikes.

“We already do business with all of those (groups) and support all of those non profits. We know their focus, we know the impact that they have and the accountability they have,” Martinez said.

Redwood Credit Union calls this event its Day of Impact. It’s a federal holiday, most financial institutions are closed, so the credit union pays its employees to show up and take part in a community-driven event.

Of the 877 full-time employees at Redwood, 841 were scheduled to be on hand Monday.

Bikes are a ticket to a lot of things, including better physical and mental health, a dose of freedom, a good bit of responsibility.

When Redwood Credit Union landed on bikes as their project for the day, Specialized was on board from the beginning, said Matt Jaspering, Specialized’s market manager for the Northern California area.

“When you speak of the transformative power of cycling, it’s the freedom that bikes allow kids, the ability to explore,” he said. “Especially for kids with other things going on in their life, being able to go out and do something on their bike can be really powerful.”

That feeling is real, said Alex Rincon, who works in card services at the credit union.

He was building a bike with co-worker Sidney Rico Monday morning.

“I remember my first bike,” he said. “I suddenly had a lot of freedom, going down hills, experiencing the wind.”

Exactly the feeling the day is meant to share, Martinez said.

“These kids don’t have bikes and probably can’t afford bikes,” he said of the kids served by their partner nonprofit organizations. “We’re trying to be part of that magical day.”

And the magic looked like a well-oiled machine Monday morning.

By 9:30 a.m., hundreds of teams of two credit union employees were hunched over bikes, instructions in hand.

They worked in pairs, but within pods, with access to tools, diagrams and regular offers of assistance.

As bike-building teams discarded cardboard and packaging detritus, still more employees came through removing refuse, taking it outside and breaking it down for recycling.

Completed bikes were then wheeled outside to a line of awaiting vans, each staffed with professional, Specialized-affiliated bike mechanics from all over Northern California who put every rig through a quality control check.

Ten bike mechanics from The Bike Peddler, NorCal Bike Sport and Trailhouse in Santa Rosa were putting finished bikes through the paces Monday morning to make sure they were good to go.

Specialized paid for their time and services, said Chris Wells, store manager of The Bike Peddler.

“This is amazing. It’s organized and they are making it run smooth,” he said. “I was in on the first meeting talking about organization and how to get it done, and to see it come to fruition is pretty amazing.”

By 10 a.m., a large swath of the Fairgrounds was a sea of teal, orange and black frames.

Once the bikes were lined up for their professional once-over, employees picked up helmets, locks and a piece of paper to pen a note to the recipient of the bike.

Patty Paduani, a teller in Napa, said a bonus of the day was just meeting other employees from all over Northern California, putting names to faces and being partnered with somebody from another branch.

“For me it’s not so much about the bike, but us being a big company and we get to know each other,” she said, working side by side with Marlena Pak from Santa Rosa. “We actually get to see faces.”

Although credit union employees were not part of the eventual bike delivery, participating agencies promised to share photos of the distribution.

Just like Christmas.

