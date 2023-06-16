Matthew, right, and Jason Benson make faces into a mirror with son Rowan, three months, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Benefield: Santa Rosa couple hopes to ‘reclaim’ Father’s Day after painful road to becoming Dads

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2023, 11:28AM
Matthew and Jason Benson aren’t sure how they will mark Father’s Day.

They are not a greeting card kind of couple. They don’t subscribe to the cliches of hosting barbecues or playing rounds of golf.

But that is not to say that on this Father’s Day, their family, or their roles as fathers, are not indescribably significant. Something to be celebrated.

To that end, the theme of this Father’s Day for the Bensons is togetherness.

Jason, left, and Matthew Benson will celebrate their first Father’s Day with son Rowan, three months, on Sunday. It’s been a long journey to fatherhood, but worth it all as they snuggle on the floor after work Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

First, together for 13 years and married eight, Matthew and Jason Benson have each other.

And today, they have their sons, Sebastian and Rowan.

But their journey to fatherhood has been tangled and painful. It was marked by loss. It was also fortified by remarkable love.

“My sister used a word, referring to the first year as ‘brutiful.’” Matthew Benson

It’s a complicated story. Theirs is a twisty, tangled family tree. But at its root are togetherness and love.

With three-month-old Rowan in his husband’s arms, Jason Benson tried to find words for their road to fatherhood.

Since the birth of their son, he said it’s natural to feel compelled call their story complete, marked with a feeling of, “We did it.”

Matthew Benson rocks his son Rowan, 3 months, Monday, May 29, 2023, in his Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“I think everyone, when they talked to us, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the happy ending,’” Jason said. “But it’s super complicated.”

Nothing in the Benson’s family story has been simple.

Matthew, rocking Rowan in his arms, chimes in.

“My sister used a word, referring to the first year as ‘brutiful,’” he said.

As in a mashup of brutal and beautiful.

The Benson’s road to fatherhood, to this Father’s Day, has been nothing if not that.

‘They were his parents’

The Bensons began talking kids soon after they became a serious couple.

So when in 2020 they found expectant mom Kelsey Nourayi though an adoption agency specializing in LGBTQ+ families, they were overjoyed.

And they hit it off.

Kelsey Nourayi agreed to be a surrogate for Matthew and Jason Benson after their adoption of Sebastian, left, fell through in 2021. Jason Benson’s parents hosted a baby shower for the family in early 2023. (Benson family photo)

All three wanted an open adoption, meaning the baby would not only know Kelsey, but to the extent they could all agree, be in her life and she in theirs.

But those plans fell apart after Sebastian’s birth. His biological father sued to stop the adoption.

And won.

In a move of remarkable selflessness and love, the Bensons ended their fight and, in partnership with Kelsey, returned 8-month-old Sebastian to her care, with the biological father taking him on the weekends.

It was an arrangement crafted with love for Sebastian at the fore. And the Bensons now loved Kelsey, too, and trusted her as a mother.

On Father’s Day 2021, the Bensons were on the cusp of giving up custody of their son. It’s not a great memory.

But nothing could keep them from feeling that Sebastian remained, in a modern, unique, loving way, their son, too.

Kelsey, living in Torrance with Sebastian, felt the same.

So, they stayed together. Roles changed and dynamics shifted, but they became a family.

They went on vacations together, shared weekends and holidays and participated in each other’s lives as much as the 440-mile distance between Santa Rosa and Torrance would allow.

They were Baba Jason and Papa Matthew.

“I truly do consider them partially Seby’s fathers,” Kelsey said.

Rowan Oliver Benson was born to Jason and Matthew Benson via surrogate Kelsey Nourayi on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Benson family photo)

“I think of all the love that they have for him and how they raised him. I haven’t ever seen this before, people getting their children taken from them. But it doesn’t negate the fact that they were his parents and raised him for eight months.”

The bond was so close that when Matthew and Jason began allowing themselves to think about having another child, Kelsey jumped.

She would carry the pregnancy. It would be her egg. This arrangement would give Sebastian a sibling and help Matthew and Jason become fathers. Again.

They began trying artificial insemination. But it wasn’t easy. They live at opposite ends of the state. Travel is expensive and time consuming.

Plus, for so many months it felt like it wasn’t working.

“Literally we were on the last straw,” Jason said. “We were really running out of options.”

Everyone was exhausted. They were interviewing with fertility clinics.

But every month, without fail, they tried.

“I took tests pretty regularly,” Kelsey said.

And then one of those many of tests showed a glimmer of something she hadn’t seen before. She sent a photo to Matthew.

“It was such a faint little line, I was, ‘This could be, but I need Matthew to confirm,’” she said. “He was like, ‘Yes. Yes. That’s it. That’s a line.’”

They were pregnant.

Kelsey Nourayi was surrogate for Matthew and Jason Benson. Rowan Oliver Benson was born Friday, March 24, 2023. (Benson family photo)

'Too good to be true’

After a smooth pregnancy, Kelsey, with Matthew at her side, delivered Rowan Oliver Benson at 8:08 a.m. on March 24.

“It was like a celebrity being born. It was overwhelmingly positive.” Jason Benson

A healthy baby boy. Matthew cut the umbilical chord. Jason held him skin to skin.

When they left the hospital, Sebastian got to meet his baby brother.

Matthew Benson holds his son, Rowan Oliver Benson, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Benson family photo)

“Everyone was in tears,” Jason said.

“He was like, ‘Baby Ro Ro,’” Matthew said.

Then, as might be expected from a toddler, Sebastian had his fill. He turned to Kelsey: “Mama’s turn?”

Kelsey held her son.

Like they did with Sebastian, Matthew, Jason and Kelsey had portraits taken of their growing family.

So great has the cheering section been for Team Benson that unlike when Sebastian was born and pandemic protocols limited visitors, today they describe it as a parade of well-wishers.

“It was like a celebrity being born,” Jason said. “It was overwhelmingly positive.”

For the second time in just shy of three years, Matthew and Jason loaded their newborn up and headed north toward home. But not the home they shared when Sebastian was born.

Sebastian Benson, 2, meets his brother Rowan Oliver Benson in March 2023. (Benson family photo)

Just before Rowan was born, the Bensons moved.

Not because they didn’t love their house on Pacific Avenue. Not because it wasn’t well appointed and close to both of their jobs.

They left because they lived there with Sebastian and lived there when they lost him.

Deep in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of their court appointments were on Zoom.

“The whole trial happened in that living room because it was Zoom,” Jason said.

“I didn’t want to raise a baby in this house. I was worried about this ghost.”

So they moved across town into a house with a giant south-facing window and a larger backyard. There is room for guests. When Kelsey comes to town, she won’t be on the couch, she’ll have her own room.

Jason Benson entertains his son Rowan, 3 while husband Matthew takes a break in their Santa Rosa home Monday, May 29, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

But trauma has a way of sticking around. Even when you move away from it. Some ghosts don’t let go.

Jason and Matthew speak openly of the pain they carry after what they have been through as fathers. They struggle, together and independently, to navigate those feelings.

“You can’t predict how you are going to feel emotionally when there are experiences and emotions that attach themselves to things in your life, smells, sounds, objects, so you don’t really know until you get into it.” Matthew Benson

But some days, they worry about allowing themselves to feel too happy, waiting for the other shoe to drop.

“It wasn’t logical,” Matthew said. “It wasn’t something could go wrong, but more, ‘When is something going to go wrong because this is starting to feel too good to be true.’”

Matthew said he focuses on being present. Being content.

After returning from work Jason Benson takes his turn rocking son Rowan, 3 months, who had been cranky with colic Monday, May 29, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“We tried to deal with losing Sebastian as best we could, but I don’t know how you really deal with resolving that,” Jason said. “I think that’s going to take a lifetime to work through, and I’m trying not to bring that baggage into his world.”

But there are triggers.

Kelsey returned so much of Sebastian’s newborn gear — clothes, blankets and equipment — to use with Rowan.

“He’s in a lot of Sebastian’s clothes, which is a trip,” Jason said. “I’m like, ‘I remember this,’ and you get sucked back in time.”

Most of it was an enormous help. But some things hearkened back to the time they had to let Sebastian go.

“You can’t predict how you are going to feel emotionally when there are experiences and emotions that attach themselves to things in your life, smells, sounds, objects, so you don’t really know until you get into it,” Matthew said.

“Every now and then you encounter something and it’s, ‘Nope. This one is associated with something negative.’”

For Jason, it’s a small box that has mementos from Sebastian’s life with them. The Bensons kept it even after they lost him. In the box is a baby book. A onesie. Some socks.

Matthew and Jason Benson’s refrigerator bears the name of his mother, Kelsey, and brother, Sebastian, with a picture of the Rowan’s surrogate mom and son, Monday, May 29, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

They stay in the box.

“It reminds me of what wasn’t rather than what is,” Jason said. “It doesn’t feel good to look at those things, to have them out.”

But there are far more positive markers in their lives.

Like the ugly fuzzy turtle.

Nobody recalls where he came from, but everyone remembers he was Sebastian’s favorite toy.

“This ugly turtle goes with nothing, clashes with everything and (Rowan) loves this turtle,” Jason said. ”It was Sebastian’s favorite, and now it’s his favorite.”

Brothers.

Still, they are different.

Rowan has struggled early with a newly diagnosed lactose allergy. It explains the fussiness, the sleepless nights, and accordingly, the Bensons’ collective fatigue.

Jason Benson using fingers to massage the belly of his colicky son Rowan, 3 months, who was having a bad day Monday, May 29, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

‘It’s a happy re-beginning’

And unlike Sebastian’s early months when the pandemic allowed both Jason and Matthew to be home together most days, the Bensons are now juggling work and home schedules. Trying to find balance. Trying to ensure equity.

“We are going to celebrate how hard we work to be the fathers we want to be.” Matthew Benson

Matthew is a hairdresser. Jason a landscape architect.

The balance is a difficult one to strike, especially with a little one whose stomach had been regularly upset.

Matthew, left, and Jason Benson try nibbling on the toes of son Rowan, 3 months, June 13, 2023 hoping for a smile. (Photo John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

They speak to Kelsey and Sebastian daily, but haven’t been able to visit. They miss them.

“This phase is hard,” Matthew said. “It’s just hard.”

Everyone is tired.

And Matthew and Jason make no bones — they came into this phase of life a little beaten down. It was all a lot.

“It drained us so emotionally and physically,” Jason said. “Coming into having this baby, we were limping."

And through it all, they are both still processing what they have been through.

Father’s Day is a piece of that process.

Rowan Benson, 3 months, holds both his father’s fingers after dad Jason returned home from work Tuesday,June 13, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Photo John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The Bensons are committed to making it their own. Whatever that looks like.

Two years ago, they spent Father’s Day with Sebastian’s biological father, reviewing their son’s routine, his likes and dislikes, all so that the transition away from their care would be smooth for the boy.

Father’s Day of late hasn’t been good to the Bensons.

They are ready for that to change.

Matthew, left, and Jason Benson will celebrate their first Father’s day with son Rowan, 3 months, on Sunday. Photo taken Monday, May 29, 2023 in their Santa Rosa home. (Photo John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

“Matthew and I want to reclaim it,” Jason said.

It doesn’t have to be planned. It doesn’t have to be perfect. But it has to be about togetherness.

“We are going to celebrate how hard we work to be the fathers we want to be,” Matthew said.

It is, in so many ways, the happy ending so many wished for this couple that made the ultimate sacrifice when they let Sebastian go.

But then again, it’s not.

“It’s the happy end of a chapter,” Matthew said. “There is so much more. It’s a happy re-beginning.”

It’s also the beginning of the untangling all it means to be a father — the joy, pain, love, heartbreak and pride. The mundane and the momentous.

Matthew, left, and Jason Benson will celebrate their first Father’s Day with their son Rowan, 3 months this Sunday. Photo taken in their Santa Rosa home Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

It’s exhausting.

It’s complicated.

It’s brutiful.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

