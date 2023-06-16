Matthew and Jason Benson aren’t sure how they will mark Father’s Day.

They are not a greeting card kind of couple. They don’t subscribe to the cliches of hosting barbecues or playing rounds of golf.

But that is not to say that on this Father’s Day, their family, or their roles as fathers, are not indescribably significant. Something to be celebrated.

To that end, the theme of this Father’s Day for the Bensons is togetherness.

Jason, left, and Matthew Benson will celebrate their first Father’s Day with son Rowan, three months, on Sunday. It’s been a long journey to fatherhood, but worth it all as they snuggle on the floor after work Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

First, together for 13 years and married eight, Matthew and Jason Benson have each other.

And today, they have their sons, Sebastian and Rowan.

But their journey to fatherhood has been tangled and painful. It was marked by loss. It was also fortified by remarkable love.

It’s a complicated story. Theirs is a twisty, tangled family tree. But at its root are togetherness and love.

With three-month-old Rowan in his husband’s arms, Jason Benson tried to find words for their road to fatherhood.

Since the birth of their son, he said it’s natural to feel compelled call their story complete, marked with a feeling of, “We did it.”

Matthew Benson rocks his son Rowan, 3 months, Monday, May 29, 2023, in his Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“I think everyone, when they talked to us, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the happy ending,’” Jason said. “But it’s super complicated.”

Nothing in the Benson’s family story has been simple.

Matthew, rocking Rowan in his arms, chimes in.

“My sister used a word, referring to the first year as ‘brutiful,’” he said.

As in a mashup of brutal and beautiful.

The Benson’s road to fatherhood, to this Father’s Day, has been nothing if not that.

‘They were his parents’

The Bensons began talking kids soon after they became a serious couple.

So when in 2020 they found expectant mom Kelsey Nourayi though an adoption agency specializing in LGBTQ+ families, they were overjoyed.

And they hit it off.

Kelsey Nourayi agreed to be a surrogate for Matthew and Jason Benson after their adoption of Sebastian, left, fell through in 2021. Jason Benson’s parents hosted a baby shower for the family in early 2023. (Benson family photo)

All three wanted an open adoption, meaning the baby would not only know Kelsey, but to the extent they could all agree, be in her life and she in theirs.

But those plans fell apart after Sebastian’s birth. His biological father sued to stop the adoption.

And won.

In a move of remarkable selflessness and love, the Bensons ended their fight and, in partnership with Kelsey, returned 8-month-old Sebastian to her care, with the biological father taking him on the weekends.

It was an arrangement crafted with love for Sebastian at the fore. And the Bensons now loved Kelsey, too, and trusted her as a mother.

On Father’s Day 2021, the Bensons were on the cusp of giving up custody of their son. It’s not a great memory.

But nothing could keep them from feeling that Sebastian remained, in a modern, unique, loving way, their son, too.

Kelsey, living in Torrance with Sebastian, felt the same.

So, they stayed together. Roles changed and dynamics shifted, but they became a family.

They went on vacations together, shared weekends and holidays and participated in each other’s lives as much as the 440-mile distance between Santa Rosa and Torrance would allow.

They were Baba Jason and Papa Matthew.

“I truly do consider them partially Seby’s fathers,” Kelsey said.

Rowan Oliver Benson was born to Jason and Matthew Benson via surrogate Kelsey Nourayi on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Benson family photo)

“I think of all the love that they have for him and how they raised him. I haven’t ever seen this before, people getting their children taken from them. But it doesn’t negate the fact that they were his parents and raised him for eight months.”

The bond was so close that when Matthew and Jason began allowing themselves to think about having another child, Kelsey jumped.

She would carry the pregnancy. It would be her egg. This arrangement would give Sebastian a sibling and help Matthew and Jason become fathers. Again.

They began trying artificial insemination. But it wasn’t easy. They live at opposite ends of the state. Travel is expensive and time consuming.