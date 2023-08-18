Benefield: Santa Rosa couple, in Hawaii for the first time since the eve of the Tubbs Fire, escape flames again

“My heart went out to them. I wanted to say I knew what they were going through, but I couldn’t,” Patty Kolin said.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2023, 5:41PM
How you can help

Rotary District 5000 in Hawaii has established a Maui Fire Relief fund via Rotary International: https://rotaryd5000.org/

The Hawaii Community Foundation has established a Maui County Strong Fund to support communities affected by the wildfires in Maui County.

The Hawaii Community Foundation is Charity Navigator four-star rated nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

To donate go to www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

To donate to the Maui Humane Society, go to https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/

Patty Kolin had seen the look before.

The strangers wandering into her condominium complex in Kaanapali on the island of Maui last week all had that thousand-yard stare, the dazed countenance, the puffy eyes.

Six years ago, that look belonged to Kolin.

She had that same bewildered feeling, having evacuated from her Fountaingrove home in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2017, as the Tubbs Fire whipped west, razing entire neighborhoods, including her own, in moments.

Last week, visiting Hawaii for the first time since those fires in Sonoma County, Kolin was brought right back.

“We watched it unfold. It was exactly like Santa Rosa. Exactly. That was the scary thing,” she said.

More than most people who endured those early days and hours in Maui after a horrifying wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Kolin knows what that community is facing.

She knows what is next.

“The poor people there are going to experience the same thing we experienced here,” she said. “And it’s not a quick solution. It’s a lot of work and a lot of time.”

The speed of the fire, whipped by winds generated by Hurricane Dora, made escape impossible for many.

The death toll reached 111 Thursday, making it the deadliest fire in the U.S. in more than a century.

Related: How you can help victims of the Maui wildfires

“It only made us remember what we went through,” Kolin said. “Oh my god, these poor people, they have no idea what’s coming.”

And what is coming is the painful, frustrating, agonizing maze of emotions and decisions that must be made in the name of rebuilding homes, neighborhoods and community hubs.

Lahaina, the one-time capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii so deemed by King Kamehameha and home to ancestral burial grounds, was a vital fishing and whaling port for decades.

It is utterly destroyed.

Related: Sirens were silent during the Lahaina fire. Maui's emergency chief says he doesn't regret it

Patty Kolin and her husband, Jeff, who served as Santa Rosa city manager from 2000 to 2009 and again as interim city manager in 2021, had just arrived in Kanaapali the evening of Monday, Aug. 7.

The power was out by 5 a.m. the following day. Cell service was nonexistent.

For Kolin, it was eerily similar to the night the Tubbs Fire destroyed huge swaths of Santa Rosa.

On that night six years ago, she and her husband had returned from, yes, Hawaii at 9:30 p.m.

By 1:30 a.m. they could see flames approaching Fountaingrove.

Already packed from their vacation, Kolin said she grabbed those bags, a stack of photo albums, two pictures off the wall, dog food and their dog, and drove way.

Kolin has endured a lot since the loss of her home.

Two days before leaving on a long-anticipated trip to New Zealand earlier this year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Given the green light to travel, she and her husband went. And both contracted COVID-19.

She returned from that trip to face months of cancer treatments.

The trip to Maui this month was meant to be an emotional and physical reprieve. It was their first trip back to Hawaii since 2017.

But from the moment their plane struggled to land amid hurricane winds at the Kahului Airport, this trip was no reprieve. It was an opening of an old wound.

Like she had been six years ago, Kolin was somewhat already packed when they lost power Tuesday morning.

Like in 2017, she sought updates from AM radio when they lost cell service. But information was nearly impossible to come by.

“Number one, we had no information,” she said. “We thought we could get in our car and get some AM radio. ‘Let’s drive to Kapalua and see what is going on, maybe they have power and maybe they know what is going on.’ That is when we knew this was much more widespread. No one had power.”

With stores closed, they rationed the small supply of groceries they had picked up on the way into town.

“The lines for hot food were just out the door,” she said.

When they did make it to an open shop, they bought only what they needed.

Back in Kanaapali, Kolin started to feel scared by what she was seeing.

“What we saw at 6 p.m.? I was fearful. It was ‘Oh no, this is not good,’ after knowing what we saw with the Tubbs Fire,” she said. “Smoke was going all the way to the ocean. We went back to our room and I started packing everything.”

With gas stations closed, they didn’t drive much, wanting to conserve fuel for when roads reopened.

Plus, she understood what a flood of cars can do in a crisis.

“You don’t want to be part of the problem,” she said. “If you put one more vehicle on the road going north you are causing a problem.”

At the condo, guests gathered at a generator to charge phones even though there was no cell service to speak of.

Kolin kept her phone largely off so she could use it as a flashlight at night.

Officials at their hotel told them the water at the facility would be shut off. Tourists were asked to leave immediately.

But roads were closed. They had nowhere to go.

At some point she stopped seeing smoke.

“What we figured was whatever was burning burned to the sea, but we didn’t know how far up,” she said.

Evacuees started gathering at their complex in Kanaapali.

“Locals started showing up, they had walked all night, in their cars all night,” she said. “My heart went out to them. I wanted to say I knew what they were going through, but I couldn’t.”

The Kolins’ daughters and sons-in-law on the mainland, after much effort, had booked them a room in Wailea on the far end of the island.

A road had opened. They could make it, but that meant they would have to drive through the devastation.

The scenes were so painfully familiar.

“We couldn’t believe the destruction,” she said. “It looked like Santa Rosa did. It looked like an atomic bomb hit.”

“The stone faces and sadness, the stories we were hearing were heartbreaking,” she said. “We were just reliving everything that we went through six years ago.”

On Saturday, they flew to San Jose and then drove home to Santa Rosa.

It took the Kolins three years to rebuild their home. It’s taken Patty Kolin a good chunk of time and effort to address the mental health effects of surviving a wildfire and losing her home.

The trip meant to be a reprieve did not help.

“It just brings on my PTSD,” she said. “But I’m stronger now. I spent a year and a half in therapy for PTSD and if wasn’t for that I couldn’t get through what we go through on a daily basis. I worked really hard and got myself to a level to just not freak out and go crazy.”

She is devastated for the residents of Maui who are now facing that same painful road.

She knows what it looks like, what it feels like. And she knows how long it takes to make it through it.

But she also knows they will.

“You do get to the other side,” she said. “You do.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

