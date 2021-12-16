Benefield: Santa Rosa High poetry slam raises voices … and draws a special guest

It was before poems were read about friendships lost because of words and friendships lost because of death. And it was before poems were read about riding in a cousin’s Corvette, and about love and hate and laughter.

Before all of those moving, emotional, uplifting and rousing words, Santa Rosa High School senior English teacher Will Lyon rocked a mic like a vandal and unseated Vanilla Ice on an all-time funk list of uncertain origin.

Lyon, trying to loosen up his class before they kicked off a nerve-inducing session of a poetry slam for the semester final, quizzed his class, asking the question: Who is the second most hardcore white rapper out there?

Eminem? A student chimed in. No, he’s No. 1, Lyon said.

You? Another kid said.

And with that, Lyon pushed Vanilla Ice, aka Robert Matthew Van Winkle, to third on the list of hardcore white rappers that does not actually exist.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7b28cwbWm8I">Click here to view this embed</a>.

But don’t tell Lyon that because he pulled out all the stops Wednesday, taking apart Vanilla Ice’s classic “Ice Ice Baby” to do a little show-and-tell on simile, repetition and allusion, all with the aim of getting students to think about what individual pieces make up the body of a poem.

“Ice is back with my brand new invention,” Lyon intoned, reading lyrics from the song. “Something grabs ahold of me tightly, flow like a harpoon daily and nightly.”

Poetic tool? Simile. See: Flow like a harpoon. Nevermind that Lyon had a problem with the idea of any harpoon flying nightly. That’s beside the point.

The whole exercise was meant to loosen up his class of young poets and warm them to the sometimes daunting notion of delivering their own works to their peers.

Also daunting on this day? Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell was seated in the second row, back of the class, watching.

But she, too, wanted to ease the students into the task at hand, so she jumped into the fray and read a poem of her own.

“The more life affects the reality of the mind, the more I ponder, the very existence of who I am versus who you see me to be. In a crowd, the one to unsuspect. In the spotlight, the one to criticize,” she read.

Like all poets who performed at the front of the class, Trunnell received a round of appreciative finger snaps (constant clapping can get loud during finals week).

“I was actually very nervous,” Trunnell, a former high school English teacher, said after leaving the class.

“I speak in front of large and small groups, and to be in front of a group of students where they see me in whatever lens they perceive a superintendent to be, for me to show them that I can be vulnerable too, I can take a risk, it demonstrates that I’m a learner as much as I am a teacher.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Awo744XWj2Y">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She wasn’t alone in her nerves.

Robyn Parianos rallied their courage and delivered a poem about broken friendships and painful slights, their voice filled with emotion.

“It’s definitely hard and takes a lot of effort and false courage,” they said. “But when it’s done and over with I felt better.”

Gerardo Navarrete, who did not compete in the poetry slam but read his piece during the open mic session, summed up feelings of ambivalence that can feel suffocating.

“I feel rushed, like time is flying by,” he began. “I feel like I’m failing in life, I feel like it’s time for a change. I feel like every day it’s just the same thing, I feel like I am going to be successful. I feel like I’m a good person at times, I feel like I am doing the right thing but wrong.”

For Tristan Ventura, he’s done spoken poetry before, but he used the words of others. This time, the words and ideas in “Mundane Beauty” were all his.

“It makes the work that you present, it makes the tone of it a lot more passionate, because you can relate to it more,” he said. “This is all me. This is my thoughts, it’s from the heart and it’s really direct.”

Ventura even encouraged classmate Braulio Juarez-Rico to jump from simply reciting one poem to throwing his proverbial hat in the ring on the slam. That meant he had to be prepared to present not one poem, but three.

“At first I was hesitating on whether or not my three poems were good enough just in case I made it, but in the end it worked out well,” he said.

Juarez-Rico described himself as quiet in class, and yet on Wednesday he spoke of love and adventure and even touched on infidelity with a superb allegory using a locksmith that got laughs from an appreciative audience.

He got the most snaps on the day and won the slam.

“It meant a lot,” he said. “Especially with the words that I wrote on paper, it really meant a lot to me. I’m thankful for my classmates for supporting.”

Parianos felt it too. Even wrestling with the issue of anger and hurt in their words, they were accepted with a round of snaps.

“I have never had a moment like that where I felt truly inspired, and I did it and it felt really great.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.