Betsy Bueno is not the type to complain.

She’s a retired law enforcement officer, and for the last 20 years she has run Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue.

As the name implies, it’s a nonprofit sanctuary for abused and neglected horses, where she does most of the quite literal heavy lifting on her own.

But she’s hit a few hurdles of late.

And she’s asking for a hand.

Bueno, who also works as a driver for FedEx, said she “felt a pop” maneuvering a particularly weighty package last month. A doctor diagnosed stressed tendons, or tennis elbow.

She got a brace and kept working.

Then she got COVID-19.

Bueno is fully vaccinated but the virus hit her like a ton of bricks.

“I had a 102.5-degree fever for four days. Sore throat, stuffy nose, headache. Really bad headache,” she said.

Bueno has 15 horses to feed on her south Santa Rosa property. She isn’t someone who likes a lot of sit-around time, but with those horses and a handful of other animals to feed, she couldn’t really sit around, even if she wanted to.

Or needed to.

So, she kept going, fever or no fever.

Betsy Bueno strokes the mane of Buddy Love Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Host Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“The horses I have right now have been pretty neglected and have a lot of infirmities. Most of these horses are sanctuary horses until they die.” Betsy Bueno, Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue

“I didn’t know what to do, but I had to get up and feed horses twice a day,” she said. “That probably didn’t help.”

All the while, she kept her predicament to herself.

“Nobody knew,” she said. “And I’m too stubborn to ask for help.”

She tested positive for nine days.

When she finally tested negative and got the go-ahead to resume business as usual, it was like she was shot out of a cannon, getting stuff done.

Until she fell.

Betsy Bueno carts out a salt block for her horses Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“The best way to say it is COVID fog,” she said. “People laugh, but I’m here to tell you it’s real. Your mind is one step behind.”

Bueno was moving fast when she snagged a toe of her sandal on something and went down.

“I tried to do a tuck and roll because I didn’t want to break my wrist,” she said.

Her left hand got caught under her body.

“I kind of laid there thinking, I think I hurt myself,” she said, laughing. “When I saw my hand, I was a little bit sick.”

With her cheek bleeding, her kneecaps scraped up and her hand twisted entirely the wrong way, Bueno drove herself to the hospital.

“Again, I’m stubborn,” she said.

Doctors put a cast on her left hand.

Betsy Bueno struggles to put a fly mask onto Fritz without the use of her left hand due to a broken wrist Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“Thank god it’s my left hand. I’m right-handed,” she said. But remember, Bueno has tennis elbow in her right arm.

So it’s all a bit of a mess. She’s got 15 horses that need daily hay and water and care.

Bueno is managing that part remarkably well.

The pink cast that had been put on her left hand and wrist was already dirty and a little beaten up when I saw her 48 hours later. After all, Bueno had work to do.

She drags salt blocks across the pasture on a hand truck. She pours pellets into a deep dish, one handed. She maneuvers a wheelbarrow with just one arm.

And she loves on her horses.

Betsy Bueno gives Mia a hug Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Lost Hears and Souls Horse Rescue in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“It’s not as hard as it sounds,” she said. “I’ve got it down pretty well. It’s just the one hand I don’t use. The right arm, it just hurts. But what am I going to do?”

Some of her horses need special care. She doesn’t take them in to adopt them out. She takes them in to save them and give them quality of life.

“The horses I have right now have been pretty neglected and have a lot of infirmities,” she said. “Nobody wants a horse in the condition that these horses are in. So right now, most of these horses are sanctuary horses until they die.”

How you can help The learn more about Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue in south Santa Rosa and to donate to the nonprofit organization, go to www.lostheartsandsouls.org.

She’s managing ways to keep her horses fed and cared for, but she can’t return to work, lifting and toting packages and driving a big delivery truck around.

And because her injuries weren’t work-related, she’s not being paid, she said.

It’s got her a little uneasy.

Lost Hearts and Souls has not had its annual fundraiser for three years because of COVID-19. That’s $30,000-$40,000 that isn’t coming in.

She had been using her paycheck at FedEx to bridge the gap.

“When COVID hit, we couldn’t do (the fundraiser), donations went down to nothing, so I just started donating my paycheck,” she said.

No paycheck, no donation to her own nonprofit operation.

But she’s quick to say the horse sanctuary is not under threat of closure. She’s just feeling a bit of a pinch. Costs are rising.

Betsy Bueno applies medication to Manny’s eye at Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue in Santa Rosa on Friday, September 2, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The cost of hay has gone from $20 to $29 per bale and the special equine pellets she uses for some of her older horses have risen from $19 per bag to $30.

“I don’t want anyone to think ‘Oh my god, it’s an emergency,’” she said. “I’m not doing that.”

“But whoever can make a small donation to get us through the next couple of months, as a buffer, that’s all I’m asking my donors for,” she said. “Right now, my only concern is to get back on my feet, where I am 100%.”

And Bueno feels it will be soon.

“I just got a little setback that wasn’t expected.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.