Benefield: Santa Rosa native who survived stroke calls backpacking trip ‘incredible’

“It was so momentous, so emotional,“ Santa Rosa High grad and stroke survivor Ian McLaughlin said of the backpacking trip he took with some childhood friends earlier this month.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 23, 2023, 7:00AM

Recognize signs of stroke; follow Ian McLaughlin’s recovery

Medical experts urge people to understand the acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of stroke and to know what to do if someone is experiencing them:

Balance loss

Eyesight change

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911

For more information via The American Stroke Association, go to: www.stroke.org

To read Ian McLaughlin’s chronicling of his recovery, go to: http://www.patreon.com/inchbyinchstrokerecovery

To see video of McLaughlin’s recovery, go to: https://www.youtube.com/@inchbyinchstrokerecoveryia8266

On the morning after his 54th birthday, Ian McLaughlin got up early, loaded up his gear and started walking north.

Around him were friends stretching back in time to sports teams when he was in elementary school. There were classmates from junior high and high school in Santa Rosa. And peers he met in law school.

They walked all morning.

When McLaughlin touched down on the far side of a small footbridge spanning West Walker River, he was done. He was at the trailhead he had stepped onto two days prior.

The hike was by some measures short, about two miles. But by just about every other metric imaginable, it’s been a long journey for McLaughlin.

Long in that it’s taken him nearly seven years to get here.

Long in that he’s had to reprogram his body.

Long in that he’s had to recalibrate his entire life.

It was nearly seven years ago that McLaughlin, a husband, father of two boys, attorney, athlete and avid outdoorsman, was felled by a series of massive strokes.

On that September day in 2016, McLaughlin added another adjective to his resume: Survivor.

And last weekend he made good on a promise he’s held close for years — he returned to the wild, he hiked with friends, he got back to a place and a feeling that has buoyed him his entire life.

“Walking across that (bridge) was probably the best feeling I have ever had in my life,” McLaughlin said. “People were clapping and cheering and I totally lost it. And so did everybody. It was a moment like I have never had in my life.”

The strokes rendered McLaughlin 75% blind. His left side was largely paralyzed. A portion of his skull was removed. He spent a month in coma.

But today he’s a world away from that.

Today, McLaughlin makes his way with the help of a cane. He cracks jokes. He’s independent.

He undergoes rigorous, guided physical therapy twice a week. Every day, without fail, the Santa Rosa High School graduate works out on his own at his family’s property in Walnut Creek.

The compound, he calls it.

And it’s there that he has trained relentlessly, for years, for the two-night backpacking trip to Leavitt Meadows in Mono County in the Sierras.

McLaughlin didn’t go alone. Because for a guy with a lifetime of friends, what’s the point of that?

He organized this trip to include 10 friends he’s made and held close all of his life. Ten guys who have taken these trips with him before, but never a trip like this one.

Every step of this hike would be a challenge.

“I pushed myself as far as I could push myself. I left everything I had to get up there,” he said. “I had nothing left to give.”

Despite high expectations of himself, there was no guarantee this would work. There was no assurance he’d even make it out of the parking lot.

To this day, his footfalls are not guaranteed. He concentrates on every step. Roots, rocks, declines can all spell trouble for McLaughlin.

So after walking farther than he’s walked since being felled by the strokes, up trails, into meadows, withering under an unforgiving sun, McLaughlin set down his load.

He’d made it.

“It was probably two and a half miles but they were the most challenging miles I have ever walked in my life,” he said. “And the most satisfying.”

McLaughlin, who estimates he played tennis five days a week prior to his strokes, now manages each footfall he takes.

He focuses.

He sometimes struggles.

He steps.

He presses on.

Despite his relentless work, his body can still betray him. His balance can be off. If he gets anxious, the left side of his body can tighten and lock up.

That can make a simple fall catastrophic. McLaughlin has broken five bones in 15 major falls in the last four years.

Backcountry hiking is full of potential land mines.

“Right out of the gate, it was the hardest, most technical stuff that I had been working on,” he said. “This was very steep and very loose dirt and the footing was uncertain.”

But when he cleared that opening section of trail, his confidence soared.

His physical therapist, Casa Grande High graduate Skylohr Taylor, was there. To assist, but also to root him on.

“Skylohr was like, ‘Ian, you are blowing my mind right now,’” McLaughlin said. “’I can’t believe this is happening.’”

It was happening.

In the end, it wasn’t the trail that cut short the hike and forced the group to find an alternative place to camp, it was the unrelenting heat.

“I don’t know the actual temperature, but whatever the temperature of the sun is,” he said. “In that meadow there was zero shade.”

He called it a “course correction.”

And it was perfect.

They found a spot near the river, which was running at full flow after a big snowy winter.

There was room for 10 guys and their gear, plus the four men from a documentary film crew recording McLaughlin’s road to recovery.

And most crucial, it was shady.

McLaughlin ate freeze-dried dinners — beef lasagna and beef stew. He ate freeze-dried astronaut ice cream.

It wasn’t all perfection, but it was close.

The weekend wasn’t without its challenges.

A nighttime bathroom break meant he had to manage in and out of his sleeping bag again — no easy feat for a guy with very limited use of his left hand and uncertain mobility on his left side.

But he pressed on. He got it done. Slowly, persistently, he rearranged his sleeping area, which had become “disheveled” when he got up.

“I stood up, got my headlamp and started the process all over again,” he said.

Eventually, he was in his sleeping bag, resting his head on the ground, looking at the night sky.

“I got the best star show,” he said. “No shooting stars but I didn’t need any.”

On Saturday morning, July 15, his 54th birthday, he had a second cup of coffee.

“I just soaked up the moment,” he said. “It sounds corny, but it’s kind of spiritual.”

After dinner that night, someone brought Hostess cupcakes to mark the day. But only two.

So they sliced them into tiny slivers and shared.

A birthday candle was placed in McLaughlin’s piece.

They burned Jiffy Pop popcorn, just like they had on countless trips over the years.

“I’m convinced that Jiffy Pop is really not able to be done correctly,” he said. “Everyone took one non-burned piece.”

On Sunday morning, the group packed up early and started walking back to their cars, back to their lives.

When McLaughlin reached the bridge that separated the trail from the parking lot, it marked the end of the journey. Someone pulled a bottle of Prosecco that had been cooling in the shallow water of the West Walker River.

They toasted McLaughlin. They toasted perseverance. They toasted friendship.

“I couldn’t have thought of a better way to celebrate my birthday,” he said.

Back at home in Walnut Creek, McLaughlin said he was exhilarated.

And exhausted.

He was trying to process what the trip meant to him. What these people mean to him.

On a practical level, he was being very intentional with his movements, so as not to fall.

As great as the trip was, it put his body through a lot. Fatigue causes falls.

But every second was worth it, he said.

“It was so momentous, so emotional. Everybody was so incredible,” he said.

In the hours and days following the trip, the text messages were flying back and forth.

Plans are being made.

“We are planning 2024. Absolutely,” he said. “That was the parting salvo: Desolation Wilderness 2024, who’s in?’”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

