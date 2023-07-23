To see video of McLaughlin’s recovery, go to: https://www.youtube.com/@inchbyinchstrokerecoveryia8266

Medical experts urge people to understand the acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of stroke and to know what to do if someone is experiencing them:

On the morning after his 54th birthday, Ian McLaughlin got up early, loaded up his gear and started walking north.

Around him were friends stretching back in time to sports teams when he was in elementary school. There were classmates from junior high and high school in Santa Rosa. And peers he met in law school.

They walked all morning.

When McLaughlin touched down on the far side of a small footbridge spanning West Walker River, he was done. He was at the trailhead he had stepped onto two days prior.

The hike was by some measures short, about two miles. But by just about every other metric imaginable, it’s been a long journey for McLaughlin.

Long in that it’s taken him nearly seven years to get here.

Long in that he’s had to reprogram his body.

Long in that he’s had to recalibrate his entire life.

It was nearly seven years ago that McLaughlin, a husband, father of two boys, attorney, athlete and avid outdoorsman, was felled by a series of massive strokes.

On that September day in 2016, McLaughlin added another adjective to his resume: Survivor.

And last weekend he made good on a promise he’s held close for years — he returned to the wild, he hiked with friends, he got back to a place and a feeling that has buoyed him his entire life.

“Walking across that (bridge) was probably the best feeling I have ever had in my life,” McLaughlin said. “People were clapping and cheering and I totally lost it. And so did everybody. It was a moment like I have never had in my life.”

The strokes rendered McLaughlin 75% blind. His left side was largely paralyzed. A portion of his skull was removed. He spent a month in coma.

But today he’s a world away from that.

Today, McLaughlin makes his way with the help of a cane. He cracks jokes. He’s independent.

He undergoes rigorous, guided physical therapy twice a week. Every day, without fail, the Santa Rosa High School graduate works out on his own at his family’s property in Walnut Creek.

The compound, he calls it.

And it’s there that he has trained relentlessly, for years, for the two-night backpacking trip to Leavitt Meadows in Mono County in the Sierras.

McLaughlin didn’t go alone. Because for a guy with a lifetime of friends, what’s the point of that?

He organized this trip to include 10 friends he’s made and held close all of his life. Ten guys who have taken these trips with him before, but never a trip like this one.

Every step of this hike would be a challenge.

“I pushed myself as far as I could push myself. I left everything I had to get up there,” he said. “I had nothing left to give.”

Despite high expectations of himself, there was no guarantee this would work. There was no assurance he’d even make it out of the parking lot.

To this day, his footfalls are not guaranteed. He concentrates on every step. Roots, rocks, declines can all spell trouble for McLaughlin.

So after walking farther than he’s walked since being felled by the strokes, up trails, into meadows, withering under an unforgiving sun, McLaughlin set down his load.

He’d made it.

“It was probably two and a half miles but they were the most challenging miles I have ever walked in my life,” he said. “And the most satisfying.”

McLaughlin, who estimates he played tennis five days a week prior to his strokes, now manages each footfall he takes.

He focuses.

He sometimes struggles.

He steps.

He presses on.

Despite his relentless work, his body can still betray him. His balance can be off. If he gets anxious, the left side of his body can tighten and lock up.

That can make a simple fall catastrophic. McLaughlin has broken five bones in 15 major falls in the last four years.

Backcountry hiking is full of potential land mines.

“Right out of the gate, it was the hardest, most technical stuff that I had been working on,” he said. “This was very steep and very loose dirt and the footing was uncertain.”

But when he cleared that opening section of trail, his confidence soared.

His physical therapist, Casa Grande High graduate Skylohr Taylor, was there. To assist, but also to root him on.

“Skylohr was like, ‘Ian, you are blowing my mind right now,’” McLaughlin said. “’I can’t believe this is happening.’”

It was happening.

In the end, it wasn’t the trail that cut short the hike and forced the group to find an alternative place to camp, it was the unrelenting heat.

“I don’t know the actual temperature, but whatever the temperature of the sun is,” he said. “In that meadow there was zero shade.”

He called it a “course correction.”