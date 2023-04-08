Scroll through the list of finalists of the national Flocabulary Black History Month Contest and you’ll find winners from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Texas.

Look a little closer and you’ll notice something else: Two top 10 finishers in the elementary school category, including the overall winner, are from Santa Rosa.

Look closer still? The two students are from the same school, in the same grade and have the same teacher.

Meet Isabella Vasquez, Kamal Fisher and their fifth grade teacher at Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, Leslie Loopstra.

“I was already amazed when I learned that I had gotten into the top 10 and I was even more amazed when I learned that another kid from my school had gotten into the top 10,” said Fisher, who rapped about medical pioneer Vivien Thomas.

That other kid is Vasquez, who not only earned top 10 honors but was named overall elementary school winner.

“It’s really cool. I never thought I could do something like this,” she said.

The contest was relatively straightforward. Students, who were judged in an elementary category and a separate secondary category, were asked to create a rap about underrecognized Black historical figures.

According to the educational website Flocabulary, students were invited “to be the researchers, lyricists, and rappers.”

And so they were.

Vasquez chose Sojourner Truth.

“I have always liked Sojourner Truth,” she said. “I really like history. I really like reading. Most of the Black people, the stories are well, ‘They escaped slavery and they fought back,’ but Sojourner fought back in a different way. She went through the law. Instead of fighting back through violence or running away, she fought back through the law.”

The law, history and empowerment all intrigue Vasquez so Truth was a perfect fit.

“She made a big effect using the law,” she said. “She was the first Black woman to win a case against a white man. She is really strong and powerful and has a way with words.”

Which is a fitting compliment, as Vasquez is a something of a wordsmith herself.

But Vasquez, who said she’s comfortable and skilled putting words to paper, said it was a different experience for her to put those words to music.

“It’s hard to find the right way to make my lyrics into... music,“ she said. ”Words are one thing, music is another, but you can blend them.“

She turned to Loopstra for guidance.

Loopstra, ever the teacher, was wowed by the work, but told Vasquez that her first draft didn’t meet all the requirements of the contest.

She’s need to retool it a bit.

“She brought me the lyrics and said ‘What do you think?’” Loopstra said. “I said ‘You don’t have a hook and you don’t say her name.’ She said, ‘Oh my gosh’ and in 30 minutes she had it.”

Did she ever.

Vasquez wrote a hook that evolves over the course of her song so that the question at the beginning “Have you ever heard of Sojourner Truth?” becomes, in the end, “Now you’ve heard of Sojourner Truth.”

She also sprinkles new and different descriptors of the pioneer throughout.

Now you’ve heard of Sojourner Truth

Freedom fighter even from her youth

With bravery, diligence and a moral compass

Sojourner Truth is a guide to justice

For her win, Vasquez’s words and likeness will be used in a professionally produced illustrated video about Truth. It will be hosted on the Flocabulary website.

Fellow fifth grader Fisher chose the medical pioneer Vivien Thomas for his rap.

“I just thought that he’s so little recognized as a hero and I wanted to give him some recognition,” Fisher said.

But medical terminology — Thomas is heralded for developing the surgical procedure to treat so-called blue baby syndrome — can be tough to wrestle into a rhyme, he said.

Breath control and clarity are things he’s still working on in his delivery, he said.

“For clarity sometimes I breath during lines to it was impossible to understand, and for clarity some of my lines had a lot of words in them and I need to figure out how to make them go quickly and yet understandably,” he said.

But in his submitted video, Fisher delivers.

He was only paid the wage of a janitor

Because he was Black and white people were his managers

They wouldn’t pay him what he was due

Even though he made countless medical breakthroughs

The way the national contest was formatted, students had to submit written lyrics first. If they advanced to the next round, they were asked to put those lyrics to music and submit a video of the performance.

That part felt a little daunting, Loopstra said.

“These kids are just amazing kids and I knew how nervous they were about doing that after they became finalists,” she said.

But both students, who did much of the work on their own time, did well enough to make the top 10 out of more than 450 total entries.

"The best part was just having fun making the lyrics and rhyming about them and getting the news that I was in the top 10,“ Fisher said.

Vasquez got the news that she was the overall winner when her mom Judith showed up on campus to pick her up after school.

“I walked over to the car and then I saw that my mom was holding some flowers with a congratulations balloons and I’m like ‘What’s that for?” she said.

It was for delivering the best rap about Sojourner Truth in all the land.

“I was just in tears,” Loopstra said. “I felt so proud of them. I know how much work went into it. It just seemed amazing to be 10 years old and accomplishing that.”

