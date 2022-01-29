Benefield: Santa Rosa theater calling for volunteers keen to dress, stitch and glue

Interested in volunteering with the costume shop or doing showtime costume changes with the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa? Organizers offer training and volunteers will receive compensation for hours in tickets. Email costumes@6thstreetplayhouse.com.

If Mae Heagerty-Matos, costume shop manager at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse, were writing a job description, she might say the gig entails a steely nerve, mental agility, a problem-solving mentality and a self-starter’s drive.

It also requires the ability to work well with others and a commitment to work nights and weekends. And it asks for someone who can maintain an even keel in high stress situations.

The best part? This “job” is entirely volunteer.

The gig?

Dresser at the 6th Street Playhouse.

What exactly, you may ask, is a dresser? Don’t worry, I did too.

A dresser is the person standing just offstage during a theater production who helps actors out of suits and into dresses, laces up boots and unclips jackets.

It’s the person who knows the production just as well as the actors because they know that the costume change for this scene has to be finished in 17 seconds, while the change in the next can go at the leisurely pace of 44 seconds.

“It gives (people) a whole new perspective of how a show is created and how a show becomes a show,” Heagerty-Matos said. “It’s the inner workings of what you see on stage. You can be part of the magic.”

It’s a whirlwind of a volunteer job, to be sure, but the folks at the playhouse say it’s a blast. They also say they need to bolster their ranks.

‘It’s like the pit crew’

“You learn the moves of a quick change,” said longtime 6th Street Playhouse costumer Tracy Hinman. “Someone pulls his dress down. Someone else puts his bra on. This guy is going from boy to girl. Quick. It’s like the pit crew going in and changing tires.”

Live theater is back. Sure, it’s on pause with the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic surge, but shows are about to start again it takes a village to make them run.

“Hair” now opens with a preview Feb. 11 and “The Legend of Georgia McBride” was pushed back to a Feb. 17 opening night.

“It’s four to five weeks, every weekend, and you are talking about Friday, Saturday and Sundays,” Heagerty-Matos said.

That means dress rehearsals, evening shows and matinees.

“A lot of times (volunteers) are actors, they have friends in the show, or it’s someone who wants to get involved with the theater,” she said. “It’s a great way for them to get an idea of how a show works. You get to see a show from a backstage perspective as opposed to an audience perspective.”

And that can be thrilling, said Celina Kegerreis.

Kegerreis started volunteering with 6th Street Playhouse in 2013 — when she was 14. The production was “Victor/Victoria.”

By her count, she has been a part of 27 shows now, working her way up from dresser to stage manager.

“I totally fell in love with it,” she said.

As a quick-change dresser, Kegerreis has learned to map out a plan with each actor she works with.

Some actors like clothes laid out in a way that they can step right into them, down to unlaced boots. Others want to lay it out themselves, but may need help with a quick zipper.

Kegerreis is there to troubleshoot either way.

“I had a show where the zipper wouldn’t zip and it was like freak out panic moment because it was a very, very quick change and we couldn’t get the dress to go and we had like three actors holding it,” she said.

“Finally I just grabbed some safety pins and I had to safety pin the back of it and I had to put a piece of fabric behind it so the audience wouldn’t know ‘Oh that’s an unzipped dress.’”

‘They are all such fun people’

Not everybody who volunteers at 6th Street wants to be, or is needed, backstage.

A gaggle of folks spend hours each week mending costumes, ironing shirts and pants, and gluing rhinestones.

The theater needs more folks there too.

Last week volunteer Jeannette Peters of Rohnert Park sat in front of a sewing machine gluing green tulle to white fabric that had been sewn over a straw sun hat.

It needed to be fitting for Scarlett O’Hara for a scene in the upcoming production of “Hair.”

Peters, who has volunteered in the costume shop for years, said that while she’s a hobby costumer who knows her way around a sewing machine and glue gun, novices are welcome here.

“There’s lots of things I didn’t know and somebody showed me how. It’s like a little work shop in that sense too in that we are all learning from each other,” she said. “And they are all such fun people, friendly and helpful.”

Across the room, volunteer Haley Boaz of Windsor was creating a one-piece hoop skirt and shirt combination that the actor playing O’Hara will be able to step into, pull up and be in full regalia in seconds.