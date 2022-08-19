Benefield: Santa Rosa ultra runners are friends til the end

They saw each other the day before the race. In fact, they did a short, shakeout run together.

Then they saw each other in the predawn hours at the start line.

And they saw each other at a small out-and-back section about 15 miles into Saturday’s 62-mile Waldo 100K ultra trail race in Oregon.

At that point, Austin Meyer and Jorma Gates, two men who call Santa Rosa home, were all smiles.

Well, as all smiles as one can be while running for 11-plus hours over mountainous terrain.

But when the running pals saw each other again with about 10 miles to go and with perhaps a half-mile gap between them, both acknowledge a feeling of uplift in seeing a familiar face on the course, but also that hard-to-describe competitive surge.

“Knowing he was a half-mile in front of me, I definitely let it rip,” Gates said.

He paused.

“As much as you can at that point. You are in a lot of pain,” he said.

Seeing a friend having a great race was a lift for Gates. He also wanted to catch him.

“If I didn’t have that carrot, I probably would have been 10 minutes slower,” he said.

Meyer knows all too well that competitive surge. He was that carrot. And he knew it.

“I thought, ugh, this last 10 miles is going to be so painful,” Meyer said. “I knew he was going to be chasing me hard. Most of the last 10 miles is downhill and he’s a great downhill runner and I knew I’d really have to work to beat him out.”

But Gates, 51 and the more seasoned ultra runner of the two, could not catch Meyer, the 30-year-carrot who was racing for a personal best on the course.

Finishing times? Meyer: 11 hours, 26 minutes, 10 seconds. Gates: 11 hours, 34 minutes, 30 seconds.

Meyer got eighth place, Gates ninth.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aVLJdSMrMjA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“When he came across the finish line, he ran right into my arms,” Meyer said. “He said, ‘I’ve been trying to catch you all day.’ I said, I’ve been running terrified all day, knowing you were behind me.”

To have two men from Santa Rosa (Meyer recently moved to Oakland, but we, and the official race roster, consider the Maria Carrillo High grad a Santa Rosan) place in the top 10 of Oregon’s Waldo 100K is an achievement.

The 20-year-old race is almost entirely single track and has 11,000 feet of climbing and equal amount of downhill. Entrants win their places by lottery, so not everybody can do it.

But it was on Gates’ bucket list and Meyer has eyed it as a chance to mark his steady improvement in the sport ever since he completed the course in 2018.

And both men honed their skills on the trails of Trione-Annadel State Park.

“Ultra running is a pretty small community,” said Gates, a sales manager for a food company. “If someone is running ultras, we probably know each other or at least know who each other are.”

So Meyer, a freelance documentary filmmaker and co-founder of Collective Capital, knows Gates well enough to know his race chops and that he competed in the iconic Western States 100 last year.

And Gates knows Meyer well enough now he’s a veteran athlete who wanted to post “a smoking time. Which he did.”

But both men came to ultra running from different places. And neither, it would seem, considered themselves runners at all before being bitten by a bug that pushes them to run ungodly distances at one go.

Gates said he hit his 40s as an overweight, sedentary guy. His brother, just two years his senior, had recently died.

As life-changing events like that are apt to do, it prompted Gates to do some self-evaluation.

“I was getting older. I wanted to have many more years of a healthy, active life,” he said.

So he started biking. He started eating a plant-based diet. He eventually lost 75 pounds.

Then he started running.

It was love at first footfall.

He runs between 60-90 miles a week, almost entirely in Trione-Annadel.

Gates, who is married but does not have kids, said he can devote oodles of time to his passion. He picks races in places he’d like to experience.

Running is flat out fun for him.

Meyer came to it after a lifetime of playing soccer.

A Stanford grad, Meyer played five years for the Cardinal. He dreamed of being drafted and playing for a Major League Soccer squad.

When that appeared unlikely, he needed something else.

He read “Born to Run,” the New York Times bestseller by Christopher McDougall.

“I had no idea people ran these super long distances,” he said. “It captured my imagination.”

Remember, Meyer was a soccer player.

“For a soccer player, running sucks,” he said. “Running is a form of punishment.”

Also? Before he signed up for his first ultra in 2016, a 50-mile race in Utah, he’d never raced at all.

“I might have run a 100-meter hurdles race at Rincon Valley Middle School,” he said.

But both Meyer and Gates speak of ultra running’s pull being about self improvement, about doing what, in many ways and to many people, seem like impossible feats.

It’s a solitary endeavor in many ways, but it also fosters community and forges unique friendships.

That was clear to Meyer on Saturday.

He didn’t necessarily want to see his speedy friend on the out-and-back part of the trail with 10 miles to go. He didn’t want to have to push that deep into the race.

But a little competition between friends never hurt anyone.

“I didn’t want to go to another level deeper,” he said. “But in retrospect, now when I have more perspective, that is the best thing that could have happened. All you want out there is to have people push you as far as you can go. That person who pushed me to my limit was also my friend and someone who helped me develop my love for ultra running.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.