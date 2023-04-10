When John Perry started coaching for Santa Rosa’s Westside Little League, Richard Nixon was on the verge of resigning the presidency of the United States, “Blazing Saddles” was the highest grossing movie in the land, and Barbra Streisand topped the music charts with “The Way We Were.”

And the way Perry was then is the way he is now: A no-nonsense, fundamentals-focused, die-hard youth baseball coach.

This season marks his 50th year in the dugout.

Perry, a Sonoma County native who graduated as a multisport athlete from El Molino High School, started coaching when he was 22 as a favor to his brother-in-law.

He had success. He was good at it.

So the next season, he was offered solo managerial duties. But he hesitated because the team had a controversial name.

“It was the Dodgers,” Perry said. “I told them, if these guys are switched to the A’s I’d be happy to take it.”

Perry’s been coaching the A’s ever since.

It started out a little rocky.

“They were a team that hadn’t won in like three years and nobody wanted to come back,” he said. “First year in the majors in 1975 we just tried to stay alive.”

But the wins starting coming, Perry’s system took root and his teams were successful.

And part of that is the way the Westside league has allowed the draft to occur in the majors.

For 10, 11, and 12-year-olds who play in the majors, Westside allows coaches to keep their teams together, rather than redrafting their entire rosters each season.

That is the way Perry likes it, and that is why Westside has allowed it to continue while other leagues have moved to yearly roster shuffles.

“He teaches a system. He does a lot more than coach baseball,” said Zack Rector.

Rector played for Perry. So did Rector’s son. Rector also coached alongside Perry.

“Everything that he does is special,” Rector said. “Everything is fundamentally sound. You don’t make errors, right? If you do all of the little things right you will be successful.”

And that takes time. Maybe three seasons worth.

His love of baseball and his commitment to the Westside A’s means that, aside from his annual trip east to see the Little League World Series, Perry doesn’t vacation much.

“I haven’t gone anywhere out of Santa Rosa between January and August since 1974,” he said. “I’m a little crazy.”

“My only vacation is when I go to Williamsport. During the season, I just can’t go off for a weekend,” he said. “I’ve never missed a game. Never missed a practice.”

I had to ask: Never been sick?

“A few years ago I got cancer, but it worked out.”

Turns out that stomach ache he had was a tumor on his kidney.

“ (The doctor) wanted to wait for the surgery until January but I told him that wouldn’t work with my Little League schedule,” he said. “He said, ‘What about this date?’ and I said it has to be two days later because that’s my team Christmas party and he said ‘Are you nuts?’”

Perry is quick to put some closure on that story.

“Everything turned out OK.”

When Perry goes to the Little League World Series, he drives.

He hasn’t flown in years. Not since that trip to Hawaii where on the return flight the pilot had to circle above SFO because the landing gear didn’t release.

So the trip to Williamsport takes him three weeks.

Probably because of the pit stops and side trips.

“I like driving because of the scenery and stuff, going through corn and different places, museums with baseball stuff,” he said. “In Iowa there’s the Bob Feller Museum (now Van Meter City Hall), cut up and go to Field of Dreams. I have been there like 22 times. We go and then we stop on the way back.”

He’s been known to pick corn in those fields, drive the ears to Williamsport, dry them and make individual packages for his players.

He hasn’t been to Williamsport since 2018 because of the pandemic but is looking to start the tradition anew.

“It’s really fun,” he said. “I watch the Japanese teams. I watch the batters, see where they set defenses up, different plays I look for.”

Perry has been honored high and low for his commitment and his successes in coaching.

National Little League officials recognized Perry 10 years ago when he hit the 40 years in coaching milestone. He threw out a ceremonial first pitch at the Little League World Series.

The 2013 Little League World Series program included a story on Perry’s 1,000th game in the dugout.

The field he coaches on bears his name.

On opening day this season, Perry received recognition from both U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and Rep. Jared Huffman.