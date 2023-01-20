To find out more about accessing help through peer counseling or become a counselor, go to www.westcountyservices.org or call 707-823-1640.

Railey Album is a peer counselor, but she was also, for a time, an elementary school teacher.

So it makes sense that, on occasion, she gives her peer counseling clients small homework assignments.

And it makes sense that, on occasion, she brings poems to read when they get together.

A favorite of Album’s?

“The Guest House” by 13th century poet and scholar Rumi.

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

as an unexpected visitor …

Album, 84, has been a peer counselor with the West County Community Services Senior Peer Counseling program for 12 years.

Paid for by Sonoma County, the program provides 38 hours of training for potential counselors, all of them 55 or older, and links them the senior citizens who are not in need of intensive therapy but need something, or someone, equally valuable: Someone to simply listen and offer support.

Clients, many of them referred by county agencies or area medical offices, can sign up for between 10-12 one-hour sessions for free.

Album and other long time counselors say the work is deeply rewarding and soul nourishing.

“When I get to their house, I am there for them,” she said. “I have to forget about my own life. Who Railey is doesn’t matter. I’m just there for them. No judgment.”

But who Railey is does matter. In fact, it’s a key piece of the program.

Peer counselors must be true peers. They must be older than 55, an age threshold meant to give them some insight into what is happening in the lives of their clients.

“A main topic in these discussions is end of life issues, aging issues, it’s family and where you are in life,” said Tim Miller, Executive Director of West County Community Services.

“I think it’s about trust and credibility and relevance,” he said. “If I’m talking to an 80-year-old about aging, my assumption is that they are saying, ‘What do you know about aging?’”

Album says that in this way, she sometimes gets as much out of peer counseling sessions as her clients.

“When I’m talking to them I feel like I’m talking to myself,” she said.

It’s true.

Who didn’t feel lonely and isolated during the pandemic. Who didn’t feel physically exhausted? Who didn’t feel down?

But those feelings can be exacerbated for seniors.

It’s made the work peer counselors did throughout the pandemic all the more crucial.

When they could no longer meet in a client’s home or a nearby coffee shop, counselors guided their clients through Zoom meetings or, at minimum, phone calls.

As conditions allowed, some counselors met with their clients in parks or other outdoor, separated settings.

The effort to make, and keep, connections was important — especially during a time in which routines, patterns and habits were turned on their heads.

Because seniors were deeply affected by the pandemic.

We saw it at nursing homes where family visits were restricted. We saw it in hospital rooms where guests were cut off. We saw it in homes where patterns of socialization were torn apart.

“One of the greatest things was isolation,” Miller said. “Even if there are two of you together, you are isolated from your children or grandchildren. Isolation resulting in depression and anxiety were the largest thing that developed for everybody, but particularly for seniors.”

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still, treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight …

Larry Haenel, 81, joined the program as a counselor about 15 years ago.

Then, the lineup of counselors stood at between 8-10, he said. Today there are about 25 people ready to offer their services throughout the county.

A lifelong high school teacher who later served on the Santa Rosa City School Board of Trustees, Haenel said much of what he does with his clients is simply about listening.

“You can’t solve people’s problems,” he said. “They have to understand the direction they need to take. And by them telling you their life story, they can get to understand some of the road blocks they have faced and some of the ways that they can create a more meaningful life.”

Counselors can sometimes offer suggestions of how clients dealing with loneliness can access ways to reengage with life.

Or help them through simple problems that for a person in distress can morph into a major pitfall — things like who to call to get garbage service restarted or where to get a cellphone serviced.

But sometimes it’s just about sitting and listening.

Album called it being a “witness” to clients’ lives.