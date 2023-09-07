Donations in Hagle’s name may be made to Ridgway High School and the Heather Hagle Art Scholarship.

A memorial service for Heather Hagle is scheduled for 1 — 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Ridgway High School, 325 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa.

When Marissa Freeman showed up on the Ridgway High School campus her freshman year, she had five academic credits to her name and was emotionally depleted.

She had dropped out of the ArtQuest program at Santa Rosa High and felt damaged by, as she described it, experiencing art as a source of competition and judgment.

Then she walked into Heather Hagle’s art classroom at Ridgway.

“When I got her as my art teacher, I told her I had quit art, it destroyed me,” she said.

She wanted no part of it.

Hagle didn’t press her, Freeman said. She gave her space to find her way back.

When Freeman told her teacher a story about a former fellow student criticizing her for using glitter on a project, claiming it was “not a medium of art,” Hagle showed up the next day and handed Freeman a large shaker of glitter.

“She said, ‘Life is art, anything you do can be art,’” Freeman said.

In Hagle’s care, Freeman began to create again.

“She saw the full potential in everyone, even when they didn’t,” Freeman said. “It went so beyond artwork and so beyond schooling ― it was mental health, it was being an advocate for yourself, being able to make boundaries for yourself, being able to go out into the real world and be confident.”

Freeman went on to graduate from high school a semester early and was named Ridgway’s student of the year in 2014.

At the award ceremony at the Santa Rosa City Schools board meeting at City Hall, Hagle gave her a tiara and told her to act as if she were wearing it always, even when she was not.

“She meant the world to me,” said Freeman, who this spring earned a degree in psychology from Sonoma State University.

“I think she knew a lot of students loved her, because she thought ‘Oh I’m the fun teacher,’” Freeman said. “But I don’t think she realized that everyone loved her and wanted to be around her because she was such a good influence and advocate.”

Hagle, an accomplished artist and longtime and beloved teacher at Ridgway High School, died Aug. 24 of complications from pancreatitis. She was 50.

Heather Hagle was born Dec. 12, 1972, to Linda and Charles Hagle.

She was Linda Hagle’s only child, but was always bringing friends back to their home in Rincon Valley, she said.

“When she was like four, I look down the street and she has this little boy in back of her,” she said. “I said, ‘Heather, who is this little boy?’ She said, ‘He followed me home. Can we keep him?’ She had people at the house who needed us, needed her.”

Heather Hagle graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1991 and studied at Santa Rosa Junior College. She later transferred to San Francisco State where she double majored in art and photography.

She took photos, she painted massive pieces, she painted in oil, she welded.

“She didn’t do many things that were on a small scale,” Linda said.

Heather moved east to study at Maine College of Art. She earned a master’s degree and was able to both create and teach art, Linda said.

When she eventually moved back to Santa Rosa, she decided she wanted to teach full time. She earned her credential at Sonoma State University and joined her mom, a longtime teacher at Ridgway, a continuation school for students who have struggled in a traditional high school setting.

“The kids started calling us ‘Mama Hagle’ and ‘Baby Hagle,’” Linda said.

When Linda retired in 2015, Heather became simply “Hagle.”

“The kids at Ridgway thought she was very, very special because she cared about every kid,” she said. “She welcomed students that would say, ‘I can’t’ and ‘I don’t belong,’ and ‘I really don’t want to be here, I want to be at my other school.’ She got them to accept things, even if it wasn’t art. She got them to accept themselves.”

“She would get amazing results from kids who said they didn’t know how, or didn’t know anything about art, and couldn’t do it,” she said. “But within a few words, she would have kids working hard on something.”

Forrest Pietsch said he was curious and intelligent, but traditional high school left him “incredibly unmotivated. It was not an environment I wanted to be in.”

Ridgway was different. Hagle was different.

“She is probably one of the biggest reasons, why I kept interested in school and was motivated to finish,” he said.

When they earned it, Hagle trusted her students, Pietsch said.

She gave him free rein to build, create and figure things out.

“If you were someone who was self motivated, she wouldn’t put you in a box, she would let you go,” he said.

Hagle kept all manner of things, mostly items others had discarded, in her room ― the better to let creative inspiration strike. One day Pietsch found a mountain of VHS tapes.