Benefield: Sonoma County rallies for Ukraine as war with Russia continues

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. July 10, HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol will host a fundraiser concert in the beer garden to raise money for World Central Kitchen which has been serving meals and meal kits for Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees. Tickets are $25. For more information, go to www.hopmonk.com/livemusic .

To find out more about Shoes4Kidz go to www.shoes4kidz.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shoes4kidz .

The art sale fundraiser to support medical supply kits for Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine will be 2 - 5 p.m. July 16 at the Village Court in Montgomery Village. For more information, email cgroninga@mac.com

Sonoma County has deep ties to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s war has served to tighten those binds for the good.

We are believed to be the only county in America with three sister cities in Ukraine: Santa Rosa and Cherkasy, Sebastopol and Chyhyryn, and Sonoma with Kaniv.

So it’s not surprising that as Putin’s attacks grind into their seventh month, Sonoma County continues to rally to keep the war, and the plight of all Ukrainians, front of mind for all.

Four local Rotary Clubs — Santa Rosa East/West Rotary, Rotary Club of Santa Rosa, Sunrise Rotary and Healdsburg Rotary — have come together to raise $120,000 for medical supplies and first aid kits.

Those efforts, started months ago and made possible through a direct connection with the Cherkasy Rotary Club, continue.

The groups are now supporting a local artist fundraiser July 16 at Montgomery Village. More than 90 artists have donated pieces that will be sold to raise money funds for still more medical supply kits.

Also for sale will be pieces created by middle school kids from Ukraine, replete with photos and messages from the young artists.

Throughout the event, 15 members of the Santa Rosa Youth Orchestra, as well as a string quintet from the Santa Rosa Symphony, will play in the courtyard.

“We are sending them the money, and the Cherkasy Rotary is making the first aid kits,” said event organizer Vicki Groninga of Santa Rosa.

Late last month Reuters reported that Cherkasy, located in the center of the country, had sustained its first missile strike since the war began.

Ukrainian officials said the strike killed one person and hit a bridge that helps connect Western regions with eastern battle zones, Reuters reported.

The war has led to widespread displacement of Ukrainians and that movement has put pressure on all manner of supplies.

Cherkasy typically has a population of about 200,000 people but there are an additional 150,000 displaced people trying to make a home there today, Groninga said.

So things like medical supplies as well as basic homewares are crucial.

“We are going to keep sending them money and they going to keep making them,” Groninga said.

Also on the case are a combination of nonprofits based in Sebastopol that linked up in recent weeks to get 100 pairs of children’s shoes to Ukrainian refugees.

It was a case of good intentions meeting serendipity meeting generosity.

It started with Myriah Volk, the founder of Shoes4Kidz, a seven-year old nonprofit organization that collects and distributes new shoes to kids in need across Sonoma County.

Volk started the operation in 2015 when, as a physical education teacher, she saw kids shying away from activities because of shoes with holes in the soles, shoes that were coming apart at the seams and even shoes that had been handed down so many times their smell was causing bullying.

Since launching the program, Shoes4Kidz has distributed approximately 7,000 pairs of sneakers, she said.

That output is in part thanks to a donation of 1,000 pairs of shoes two years ago from Roger Dormire of Healdsburg. Dormire, who died in February, oversaw a gift that keeps giving.

Volk organized those shoes by size in her garage and has given away the majority of them. But when the opportunity to help Ukrainian refugees came up, Volk was on it.

But she also makes it clear: Her focus and that of Shoes4Kidz remains kids in Sonoma County. But she had a backlog of shoes and clearly there is a need in Ukraine.

“We are a Sonoma County nonprofit,” she said. “I didn’t have any intention of going global … but we had these extra shoes just sitting here and why not send them somewhere where they are extremely needed and we have extra? This is such a specific situation.”

So she pored through her supply, pulling mostly kindergarten and pre-kinder sized shoes out. Shiny silver shoes, pink high-tops, blue athletic running shoes. All were loaded into four suitcases and affixed with labels that read, in part, “To Chyhyryn, with love from Sebastopol, CA.”

Through Sebastopol World Friends, a group that supports the town’s sister city program with Chyhyrn, Ukraine as well as Takeo, Japan, Volk was able to connect with Patricia Deignan to get four suitcases in the hands of Catherine Barnard and Dave Berg who were traveling to Poland to assist refugees.

“There is just a huge network out there,” Deignan said.

Pictures of Barnard and Berg and the bounty they escorted halfway around the world are posted on the Sebastopol World Friends Facebook page.

In June the group oversaw the delivery of scores of bedding kits in Chyhyryn with their sister city partner group: Chyhyryn World Friends.

“We sent them money about three weeks ago and they bought sheets and bedding for refugees,” Deignan said. “They deal directly with refugees.”

At the end of March, Deignan flew to Poland with four suitcases filled with medical supplies that Sebastopol World Friends had organized.

It’s crucial, Deignan said, for Ukrainians to see and know that Americans have not forgotten about them.

“Ukrainians really need to hear from us that we are still thinking about them. It’s important,” she said. “They are so appreciative of the things we have done and they need Americans’ support.”

In her conversations with friends and connections there, Deignan said she hears the worry that their plight will be forgotten.

“They say, ‘We know there are so many other things happening to you,’” she said. “They are afraid that they are being dropped off the world’s TV screens and they are appreciative to the people who are saying ‘No we are still thinking about you.’”

