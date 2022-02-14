Benefield: Sonoma County couple spreads Valentine love to total strangers, one rose at a time

Four Valentine’s Days ago, Diane Cupples of Kenwood wasn’t feeling it.

She was a little down, but didn’t want to stay that way, so she did something about it.

She bought some chocolates and a gaggle of flowers and started handing them out.

To strangers.

“I think I picked up a dozen roses from Safeway and some chocolates and decided to have a little fun with it,” she said.

And sure enough, brightening someone else’s day brightened hers. She figured she was onto something.

So the next year, Valentine’s Day 2020, she recruited her partner, Dave Crockett of Glen Ellen, to help and to go a little bigger.

They bought more roses and got more organized. They decided to deliver flowers to residents at senior care facilities.

“It was six dozen, I think at the time. We had a friend help us,” she said.

Watching Crockett hand deliver Valentine’s Day greetings and roses was something else, Cupples said.

“At first as he was doing it, it was kind of odd or uncomfortable for him, but he started to get the hang of it, and then he really started to get into it,” she said. “It was great to see the ladies light up and go ‘Oh my god this stranger is giving me flower.’”

And then COVID hit.

Adhering to health and safety protocols, the same people Cupples and Crockett had delivered flowers to just weeks prior were suddenly facing months without visitors.

So when Valentine’s Day 2021 rolled around, Cupples and Crockett doubled down. They made some modifications and they made it work.

“Last year the COVID thing was going on, we were thinking maybe it wasn’t something we wanted to continue doing but then I thought, now more than ever it’s important. These people are now shut in and can’t have anybody see them,” she said.

With safety protocols, the hand delivery system was out. So the team — they had recruited more volunteers at this point — bundled the roses in plastic bins and left them at reception desks.

It worked, but honestly, it felt a little off. They knew the flowers were likely more appreciated than ever, but they missed seeing people’s faces when the roses showed up.

Then they checked their email.

The pair had established an email account (and have since set up a Facebook page) to get a little more organized in connecting with facilities. But for a stretch there, they had some trouble with the email account.

But when they solved the email problem, they logged on to find a bounty of photos sent from folks who had received roses in 2021.

“Lo and behold, there were pictures from last year,” Cupples said. “It was just so moving. Oh my gosh this is why we keep doing this.”

And they keep growing it.

After a week of confirming a list of residential care facilities in the greater Santa Rosa area last week, Crockett on Friday morning pulled up to Costco to take delivery of 120 dozen roses.

That’s 1,440 flowers going to 23 locations. They filled the bed of his pickup.

“He knows that I know he’s coming,” said Crystal Brown, who works in Costco’s floral department.

She’s on a first-name basis with Crockett, who set in motion the massive order weeks ago. Brown was ready for him Friday morning and helped him load them in the back of his truck.

The deal was sealed with a hug.

“Thank you, Davey. See you next year, hopefully,” she said.

Cupples and Crockett have ongoing negotiations over who pays for what. But the upshot is this: This massive gesture comes from their own pockets.

As the Touchless Hug operation has grown, so, too, has its crew of volunteers.

Ten people were on hand for hours at Crockett’s spread in Glen Ellen Saturday. They cut stems on each rose, affixed tags and put them in buckets with fortified water.

I asked volunteer Lauri Dorman, who was there with her husband, Tim, why she was spending her Saturday prepping flowers for strangers.

“Why wouldn’t you?” she said. “To send some love to people?”

Cupples had created a master schedule in which each bucket was assigned a number and linked with an area on a map. Starting Sunday, volunteers had assigned buckets of flowers, the number of roses corresponding to the number of residents, all to be delivered within the same general area.

With the pandemic, most deliveries were still drop-offs. But on Monday, Crockett had advanced permission to bring a bucket into Serenity Villa in Santa Rosa, where his pal Eleanor Nixon lives.

“Good morning, dear,” he greeted her. “How are you?”

“Better now,” she said, taking her rose and giving her friend a hug.

The personal delivery had a similar effect elsewhere at the home.

“I had a beautiful rose and that makes me happy,” said resident Florence Boxerman. “They are beautiful.”

The roses were collected and put into a vase before lunch.

“They were lovely. It was a nice gesture. I see them on the dining room table so we are going to enjoy them for a long time,” resident Norma Berry said. “It’s a lovely idea that somebody had.”

That lovely idea was born of not the best Valentine’s Day four years ago.

Cupples’s idea to brighten her own day by brightening others’ has grown a little bit. And it’s still bringing the same kind of joy.

“This holiday isn’t easy if you are alone,” she said.

“Valentine’s Day is a great day to do it from my perspective. I don’t want Valentine’s Day, for me, to be about romance, I want Valentine’s Day to be about loving people.”

