Luis Calito launched a GoFundMe page to help the Sonoma Senders pay for equipment and fund climbing excursions. To donate, go to bit.ly/3JDp2Tg .

Carlos Calito deals with anxiety.

Which, on the face of it, makes his deep love of rock climbing seem incongruous.

Rock climbing seems like a sport that, for many people, would fuel anxiety. A lot of it.

Yet for Calito, 20, it’s a perfect fit.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9bfNB_aNTLg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“It’s a lot more personal,” he said of climbing. “I battle anxiety and depression. Even while I did other sports in high school I don’t think any of them helped me to feel relief or security or self love. When I started climbing, it sort of changed my perspective on so many levels. It changed the way I looked at things to make me think I have a higher purpose.”

And for Calito, along with his younger brother Luis, 19, and a small gaggle of other die-hard climbers, that higher purpose is spreading the gospel of rock climbing for fellow students at Sonoma State University through a newly launched student club: Sonoma Senders.

The Sonoma Senders, a fast-growing group that relaunched a little more than a year ago as a group of perhaps seven regulars has steadily grown to as many as 50 to 60 enthusiasts at any given event.

“I think people really like the vibe here. I think they feel welcome so they might bring other friends that they think will like the club as well,” Luis Calito said.

The club is growing at the same time rock climbing as a sport is growing.

The number of new climbing gyms in the U.S. rose 8% in 2021, more than 5.4% in 2020 and 5% in 2019, according to Climbing Business Journal.

And sport climbing was the top trending Olympic sport among Google searches during the qualifying events for the Tokyo Games in the summer of 2021, according to Forbes.

The SSU group is tapping that enthusiasm, but presenting their group as something different, too.

This is not a climbing club of old.

Amanda Davis, a sophomore at Sonoma State, was part of the genesis of the group a year ago.

She had climbed a bit back in middle school and was drawn back in, in part because she had enjoyed it but mostly because the group that regularly gathered at the climbing wall at SSU’s recreation center was so cool.

“When I first started last year, because of COVID that was when not a lot of people were coming. I just kept on seeing them climbing all of the time,” she said.

So she gave it a go.

“I was the only girl,” she said. “But I was climbing with all of my guy friends, and that was fine because they are so welcoming.”

And that, according to this group, is the key.

All comers are welcome.

Never tried it before? Join. Don’t own a pair of shoes? Join. Don’t know the lingo? Join. Don’t consider yourself athletic? Join.

This group wants the barrier to entry to be exceedingly low.

About 50 climber joined the first spring meeting of the Sonoma Senders rock climbing club at the SSU recreation center in Rohnert Park Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

On Tuesday the club held its first official “meeting” of the spring semester.

They had about 50 people, some with Sonoma Senders togs on, but many who seemed to have just rolled in off the quad at 7 p.m. on the suggestion of a friend or because it looked like a fun-loving group gathered at the base of the climbing wall.

The Calito brothers wanted an all-comers vibe with their club because that’s not always the feeling they got when climbing.

“When we were climbing, me and my brother were the only Latinos, just us. There was no representation of our community whatsoever,” Carlos Calito said.

“That is why we want to do something different,” he said.

And be something different.

“Sexual orientation, male or female, students of color …” all are welcome with the Sonoma Senders, Carlos Calito said.

And that vibe worked. People came.

The club held open climb events, put out flyers and gave tons of instruction.

People who tried it, people who hung out with this group tended to stay, Carlos Calito said.

“That was how the Sonoma Senders were born,” Carlos Calito, in his third year at SSU, said. “We just needed more people to make it an official club.”

The name comes from a climbing term. To “send” a route means to climb a route cleanly, without falling. It’s both a cheer of encouragement and exclamation of success.

There was a Sonoma Senders climbing group at some point in the past, but this revival feels different for those involved.

There was a reason they wanted to become a school-sanctioned club. Official club status comes with perks.

Luis Calito, second from left, watches a climber work a route with about 50 other members of the Sonoma Senders rock climbing club at the SSU recreation center in Rohnert Park Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Clubs can staff information tables on campus, they can get partnerships to help offset some expenses, they are listed on the official SSU website.