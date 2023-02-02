Benefield: SSU climbing club aims to serve ‘higher purpose’

The Sonoma Senders club aims to make rocking climbing accessible to all.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2023, 2:22PM
How to help the Sonoma Senders

Luis Calito launched a GoFundMe page to help the Sonoma Senders pay for equipment and fund climbing excursions. To donate, go to bit.ly/3JDp2Tg.

Carlos Calito deals with anxiety.

Which, on the face of it, makes his deep love of rock climbing seem incongruous.

Rock climbing seems like a sport that, for many people, would fuel anxiety. A lot of it.

Yet for Calito, 20, it’s a perfect fit.

“It’s a lot more personal,” he said of climbing. “I battle anxiety and depression. Even while I did other sports in high school I don’t think any of them helped me to feel relief or security or self love. When I started climbing, it sort of changed my perspective on so many levels. It changed the way I looked at things to make me think I have a higher purpose.”

And for Calito, along with his younger brother Luis, 19, and a small gaggle of other die-hard climbers, that higher purpose is spreading the gospel of rock climbing for fellow students at Sonoma State University through a newly launched student club: Sonoma Senders.

The Sonoma Senders, a fast-growing group that relaunched a little more than a year ago as a group of perhaps seven regulars has steadily grown to as many as 50 to 60 enthusiasts at any given event.

“I think people really like the vibe here. I think they feel welcome so they might bring other friends that they think will like the club as well,” Luis Calito said.

The club is growing at the same time rock climbing as a sport is growing.

The number of new climbing gyms in the U.S. rose 8% in 2021, more than 5.4% in 2020 and 5% in 2019, according to Climbing Business Journal.

And sport climbing was the top trending Olympic sport among Google searches during the qualifying events for the Tokyo Games in the summer of 2021, according to Forbes.

The SSU group is tapping that enthusiasm, but presenting their group as something different, too.

This is not a climbing club of old.

Amanda Davis, a sophomore at Sonoma State, was part of the genesis of the group a year ago.

She had climbed a bit back in middle school and was drawn back in, in part because she had enjoyed it but mostly because the group that regularly gathered at the climbing wall at SSU’s recreation center was so cool.

“When I first started last year, because of COVID that was when not a lot of people were coming. I just kept on seeing them climbing all of the time,” she said.

So she gave it a go.

“I was the only girl,” she said. “But I was climbing with all of my guy friends, and that was fine because they are so welcoming.”

And that, according to this group, is the key.

All comers are welcome.

Never tried it before? Join. Don’t own a pair of shoes? Join. Don’t know the lingo? Join. Don’t consider yourself athletic? Join.

This group wants the barrier to entry to be exceedingly low.

About 50 climber joined the first spring meeting of the Sonoma Senders rock climbing club at the SSU recreation center in Rohnert Park Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
On Tuesday the club held its first official “meeting” of the spring semester.

They had about 50 people, some with Sonoma Senders togs on, but many who seemed to have just rolled in off the quad at 7 p.m. on the suggestion of a friend or because it looked like a fun-loving group gathered at the base of the climbing wall.

The Calito brothers wanted an all-comers vibe with their club because that’s not always the feeling they got when climbing.

“When we were climbing, me and my brother were the only Latinos, just us. There was no representation of our community whatsoever,” Carlos Calito said.

“That is why we want to do something different,” he said.

And be something different.

“Sexual orientation, male or female, students of color …” all are welcome with the Sonoma Senders, Carlos Calito said.

And that vibe worked. People came.

The club held open climb events, put out flyers and gave tons of instruction.

People who tried it, people who hung out with this group tended to stay, Carlos Calito said.

“That was how the Sonoma Senders were born,” Carlos Calito, in his third year at SSU, said. “We just needed more people to make it an official club.”

The name comes from a climbing term. To “send” a route means to climb a route cleanly, without falling. It’s both a cheer of encouragement and exclamation of success.

There was a Sonoma Senders climbing group at some point in the past, but this revival feels different for those involved.

There was a reason they wanted to become a school-sanctioned club. Official club status comes with perks.

Luis Calito, second from left, watches a climber work a route with about 50 other members of the Sonoma Senders rock climbing club at the SSU recreation center in Rohnert Park Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Clubs can staff information tables on campus, they can get partnerships to help offset some expenses, they are listed on the official SSU website.

The Senders went through the hoops, they submitted the paperwork. They were in.

“Being an actual sanctioned club at Sonoma State, with the name Sonoma Senders, I was able to reach out to Guayaki Yerba Mate and REI for donations,” Carlos Calito said. “That was a big step for us. A big step.”

They have club dues: $35 per semester plus any gas and spending on day trips to outdoor climbing areas.

But now the push is to became a sanctioned sports club. With that specific designation comes even more support, Calito said.

Including some funds.

Currently, the club exists on the modest dues and a GoFundMe account they set up to help stock their safety supply checklist and to keep any barrier to entry low.

So official sport club designation would take some of the pressure off.

“That would mean the world,” Carlos Calito said. “It would give us a lot more resources to plan more outdoor trips, to give more people the opportunity to experience outdoor climbing and see more places.”

And that, for club member Louie Pelaez, is the heart of climbing.

Pelaez loves the outdoor part of the sport.

“The views,” they said when asked what they love about climbing. “The views and traveling. Part of climbing outside is driving to different places.”

Pelaez, who earned their SSU degree in December, is the person every group needs: The one focused on necessary details.

“That’s my favorite part, the logistics, the food, the guide book,” they said.

Those outdoor trips have a communal feeling that is super unique, Pelaez said.

“It’s kind of like a campfire vibe, where everyone can feel included,” they said. “You’re standing around the campfire, sharing a story and laughing, except the campfire is the wall and you get to collaborate together how to do this movement for a certain climb. It lends itself to the shared experience.”

The group hosts volunteer events. They spend time doing trail maintenance, and they have social hours.

It’s not all about the rock, or the wall, or the route, Senders members say.

It’s about doing something challenging together. Emphasis on the together, not the challenging.

Carlos Calito said he’s interested in digging into the connection between mental health benefits of climbing. Especially in the wake of a pandemic that took its toll on the mental well being of almost everyone.

He’s found peace when he climbs.

“It’s the fact that you are not feeling the outside world’s weight on you. It’s really just you. There is no competition, it’s really just you against you. That’s what I love about climbing,” he said.

And also it’s just fun.

And that comes out with the Senders in everything they do, he said.

“That is why we have what we have. We try to make it special,” he said. “We don’t know people’s background, but we keep that smile. (Climbing) will change people’s life.

“I think that is part of our success — people like climbing with us.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

