Benefield: Superintendent adds new names to list of options before Santa Rosa schools renamed

An already thorny issue has just gotten a good deal pricklier.

The monthslong debate over the names of two Santa Rosa City Schools elementary campuses is to come up for final discussion and decision Wednesday. That’s the thorny part.

The prickly part?

The list of names to be considered grew by two Friday afternoon after Superintendent Diann Kitamura added the names Dolores Huerta and George Ortiz to the list being submitted by a renaming committee convened by leaders at Luther Burbank Elementary School.

This is where we might need to back up. Stay with me here.

Readers may recall that it was last summer that Area 4 school board trustee Omar Medina pitched renaming James Monroe Elementary School in honor of Sonoma County Latino leader George Ortiz. Citing President James Monroe’s connections to slavery and Ortiz’s decadeslong work for civil rights and Latino empowerment in Sonoma County, Medina advocated for the move for a campus with the highest percentage of Latino students in the district at about 93%.

At the tail end of that discussion and deep into the hours-long board meeting, Area 3 trustee Alegria De La Cruz suggested the board also consider renaming Luther Burbank Elementary School after famed labor activist Dolores Huerta.

If the Monroe community felt surprised by how it all unfolded, some at Burbank felt blindsided.

But so began the district’s own process for examining potential name changes. In the throes of the pandemic and with the monthslong civil rights rallies and reckonings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder still unfolding locally and nationally, naming committees were formed. With district policy as their guide, the committees included teachers and parents, community members and history buffs.

Brenda Martinez protests the Santa Rosa school board name change proposal at Luther Burbank elementary school on Monday, May 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Surveys were put out to the community, ranked voting was used, and teachers crafted assignments asking students to study potential honorees (see the adjacent story of the quest for Tony Hawk Elementary School). And each committees’ process came up with a list of names.

At Monroe the initial list of 27 suggestions was whittled down to 16 based on district criteria. Those names, which included Tony Hawk Elementary, Happy Elementary School and Rosa Parks Elementary, were put to the community to make ranked picks. Principal Katheryne Stoural broke down the data to show how votes were cast by staff, community, parents and students, as well as overall.

The runaway leader? Dropping the “James” and returning to the school’s original name: Monroe Elementary School.

Through the history lessons these discussions often spark, it was reaffirmed that in the 1980s, a Santa Rosa City Schools board member pushed for, and got, first names added to campuses: Abraham to Lincoln Elementary, John C. to Fremont Elementary and James to Monroe Elementary. Except that historians say Monroe Elementary never had a connection to James Monroe the slave-holding president, but was actually named for a pioneer family that still appears on present day fire maps and landmarks.

With that, the Monroe votes came back endorsing a move back to their original moniker. It’s worth noting here that the final ranked voting in the Monroe tally included support for both George Ortiz and Dolores Huerta. The list of five top vote-getters that will be presented to the board Wednesday night are: Monroe Elementary, Charles M. Schulz Elementary, Dolores Huerta Elementary, George Ortiz Elementary and Martin Luther King Elementary.

Nearly 40 people showed up to protest the Santa Rosa school board name change proposal at Luther Burbank elementary school on Monday, May 24, 2021. ( John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Much the same process unfolded at Burbank, albeit with a less robust list of suggestions from the community. The community call-out there resulted in five suggested names: Luther Burbank Elementary School, Burbank Elementary School, Santa Rosa Elementary School, South A Street School and A Street Academy.

From approximately 350 votes, keeping Luther Burbank was the clear winner.

Still, committee members reported receiving a suggestion in early March, after voting was complete, from the district office to include Dolores Huerta in the mix, despite her name not being suggested by any member of the community or voted on in the week-long tally. Robust debate ensued.

The committee voted to proceed with the three names that garnered the most votes: Luther Burbank Elementary, Burbank Elementary and Santa Rosa Elementary.