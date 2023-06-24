When Catherine “Kit” Graves moved into her Humboldt Street home in 2011, she says the yard wasn’t much to look at.

"There was nothing growing here,“ she said. ”A stack of rocks and a stack of bricks. But nothing.“

But the double rainbow that soared in the sky above her new home seemed to signal the color to come.

Today, the small backyard of the granny unit she lives in is an oasis of soaring materials, color and reflected light.

Graves, who has always loved working with her hands, started really devoting time to transforming the space 10 years ago.

“That spring I had a design in mind of something I wanted to do,” she said.

And she worked with the landscape and ever-changing light that existed in that corner of the property.

The area is bordered by a tall wooden fence. A tall, evergreen tree guards the corner of the yard, but also shoots roots that make Graves’s carefully carved paths uneven.

But those small paths wind in and around countless pieces she has created and installed over the years.

Near her front door is a soaring metal pole, affixed at the top with a Wiffle ball. From the holes in the Wiffle ball shoot a series of metal posts, all catching light.

There are silken draperies, with bits of mirror and bead affixed.

And there is a piece that Graves calls “Caged Butterflies.”

That sculpture is made up of dismantled outdoor tables she found at Big Lots, not far from her home. She removed the glass top and stacked the geometrically shaped bases one on top of the other.

Inside the “cages” dangle a number of metal butterflies, so light they move with the breeze.

On a day this week, those cages listed a little to the north, prompting Graves to temporarily rename the piece: “Leaning tower of Szia.”

The name of her garden, announced in a multicolored sign affixed to a bright orange arrow pointing to the sky, comes from the Hungarian word for “hello.” It, Graves said, also means “goodbye.”

When spoken, it sounds like “See ya,” which Graves says is entirely fitting at this point in her life and career.

“I’m 81 now,” she said. “Which continues to be appropriate. You know, I’m either here or I’m gone and, ‘See ya.’”

Graves said she learned some sewing skills from her mother.

She honed those skills as a young woman when she hit the road with the man who would become her first husband.

“I became a hippie,” she said. “We lived in a truck and I made earrings, wire and bead earrings. Robert made pipes and we traveled around from head shop to head shop selling our wares.”

Her living, the money she brought in, became dependent on the quality and beauty of her work.

“That is what we lived on,” she said.

Her marriage to Robert didn’t last, but her love of working with her hands, of creating things, did.

Her small home is packed with art supplies. Boxes of beads and dowels. Materials of all kinds.

Turning her garden into a tiny wonderland wasn’t her intention. It just turned out that way.

“Out of nowhere I just started making things to hang in the garden,” she said. “I make stuff. I work with my hands.”

There are chairs in the area she calls “Red Square.”

“These I bring down in the wintertime,” she said, pointing to the red pieces with vertical strips of mirror on them.

Above this corner area hangs “Louis XIV.”

It’s a vertical hanging piece with lots of mirrors and reflective pieces — like the hall of mirrors at Versailles.

“This is an old piece. I wanted to overdo it,” she said.

Before the weather turns cold and wet, she takes much of Szia down. She stores the pieces and takes time to make repairs to any broken bits.

Then she spends the winter months creating. In the spring, when the weather has finally broken, she reinstalls the pieces of Szia that are most threatened by winds and rain.

“I mend stuff as I can,” she said.

“The wind is the thing that is the worst,” she said. “I need to protect it from extreme winds and cats, right?”

But it’s a fine balance because for a lot of the pieces in Szia, it’s the breeze that makes them shimmer.

There are bits of mirror affixed to silken straps. Elsewhere there are orbs covered in metallic material that shimmer as they turn. They call catch light.

Colored bits of ribbon and silk flutter like sails.

Chimes -- some wood, some metal, some tent stakes -- bounce off each other, providing Szia’s soundtrack.

Szia has the feel of a place that welcomes visitors, but Graves said it’s her private space. It’s her garden.

She occasionally gets looks from passersby walking on the sidewalk. They ask a question or two about what they are looking at and move on.

Graves said she’ll add to Szia as long as it feels right, as long as it makes her happy.

“I’m 81 and I get to do what I want right now, so I do,” she said.

“I keep myself amused. That’s my job.”

